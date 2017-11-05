Photo of the Day

“Wickedest Man in the World”

Devils Sex and Magic

Aleister Crowley may very well be the most notorious occultist of all time. He was a self-proclaimed magician and one time prophet. Supposedly he engaged in ritual sex with members of both sexes, and even tried to communicate with the devil. And he also engaged in ‘magical’ duels and tortured and killed animals. He may have done or been all, some or none of these, but he was certainly a strange and mysterious man. At one point, he was known as the “Wickedest Man in the World,” and apparently he relished this role.

Crowley has a bit of a mixed reputation. Both famous and infamous, many of his ideas from the early 20th century have become part of the modern world.

Jimmy Page once owned Aleister Crowley’s former home, Page was obsessed with him, amassing a huge collection of memorabilia. Page’s obsession with Crowley led to whispers that he and Satan were tight; yet another rumour claimed that the members of Led Zeppelin had made a Faustian bargain in exchange for stardom.

Page purchased Crowley’s former home in Loch Ness, Scotland, in 1971 and later claimed it was haunted – but not necessarily because of Crowley. “There were two or three owners before Crowley moved into it,” Page told Rolling Stone in 1975. “It was also a church that was burned to the ground with the congregation in it. Strange things have happened in that house that had nothing to do with Crowley. The bad vibes were already there. A man was beheaded there, and sometimes you can hear his head rolling down.”

The man who revelled in being called “Great Beast 666″ and dubbed by the press as the “Wickedest Man in History” was more than a theatrical occultist: Aleister Crowley is at the heart of one of the most influential movements of the 20th and 21st centuries. He also had ties with some of the world’s most powerful figures, even working with the British Intelligence Agency MI-5.

Crowley was maligned and heavily criticized by the press during his lifetime. However, declassified documents have since revealed that the “Great Beast 666″ led a double life: Crowley apparently maintained ties with the British Government and worked with the British intelligence and high-ranking members of the American Government. The O.T.O.–the secret society he popularized–held within its ranks some of the most influential people of the time, who in turn used their power to further the advancement of its main philosophy: the Thelema.

Crowley took it as his life’s work to return an understanding of Magick to a society that had buried it. Like many others of his generation, he helped kick down the locked doors of repression, both sexual and spiritual, and sought to put the study of the “other worlds” on a firm scientific basis.

Aleister Crowley was one of the first Westerners to openly talk about and advocate yoga, meditation, ritual, shamanism, the chakras, understanding of past lives, sexual and chemical experimentation, Qabalah, Buddhism, Hinduism and even Tantra as valid tools for self-exploration.

For Crowley (also an early advocate for gay rights), all of these could be used as structures to achieve one thing: the discovery, and execution, of one’s true life purpose. Unlike the Theosophists who came before him and the New Agers who came after him, he ruthlessly sought to cut out any fluffy, wishful and deluded thinking and instead posited Magick as the study of the true nature of the world, which, being natural, is neither black nor white but, rather, red in tooth and claw.

Crowley was also a “drug fiend,” as he described himself; he was prescribed heroin by a doctor and became a lifelong addict, which he made no bones about, recording his stories of withdrawal in painful detail for the public to see right alongside his records of sublime spiritual attainment. In this way he was honest, a rare trait among those who declare themselves “spiritual,” who so often pretend to be perfect paragons of virtue and hide their shadows—forgetting that the shadow, too, is divine.

Crowley is the archetypal villain in 20th-century fiction. Larger than life, he personified the extreme fears and disturbing desires of a new age. Poet, chess master, mountaineer, sexual adventurer, cult leader, spy, magician: all these achievements have faded. What remains is an unforgettable creature of the imagination. The “Great Beast 666”, as he was known, was never that bad, but he possessed a seductive horror that enchanted many of the most important writers of his generation. His own literary ambitions were never realised; his legacy is as a character, or rather a series of them.

Besides the Devil, who famously convinced the world that he doesn’t exist, the greatest man of the left-hand path was Aleister Crowley. Born Edward Alexander Crowley in 1875, he would go on to become so infamous that he received the dubious honour of being the “Wickedest Man in the World.” While that would be quite enough for some people, it was actually a demotion for Crowley, who had given himself an even grander title years prior.

In the “Book of Revelation,” there are two beasts, one from the sea and one from the earth. The one from earth is given the number 666 and the power of a false prophet. This is the monstrosity that will challenge Christian faith before the Day of Judgement. This is the fiend that Crowley modelled his image after when sometime during the height of his fame he dubbed himself the “Great Beast 666.”

Many people at the time believed that Crowley was a committed Satanist and a prophet of devil-worship. In reality, he proselytized the worship of himself and of his own religion, which he called “Thelema” and which even had its own central tome, The Book of the Law. In an age when occult theologies and philosophies were being eagerly gobbled up by the intelligentsia and the general public alike, Thelema stood out because of its extreme libertarianism and because of its very simple tenet: “Do what thou wilt.”

The sheer volume of newspaper and magazine features about Crowley (most of which can be found at The 100th Monkey Press) testifies that he was no recluse or wilting violet. Biographer Martin Booth has called Crowley “self-confident, brash, eccentric, egotistic, highly intelligent, arrogant, witty, wealthy, and, when it suited him, cruel.” But was he a liar?

There are so many stories about Crowley that it’s hard to distinguish history from fantasy.

Crowley was born in 1875 as Edward Crowley but changed his name to Aleister because it followed a formula for fame. Crowley’s father was a Christian, which may have planted the seed of rebellious evil, since Aleister sought to push forth wickedness and evil since his childhood. He sacrificed a cat when he was twelve, and continued to slaughter animals including a black mass with a toad, and would eventually graduate to higher forms of sacrifice, including rumours of an actual human sacrifice in the form of a baby while he was in Sicily at his “Abbey of Theleme.”

Crowley was born into a very strict Christian household that expressly forbid everything he would later champion. His family came from rural wealth, with his father owning part of a brewing business. Both of Crowley’s parents were strict disciplinarians who openly chastised their son as “the Beast of Revelation” because of his ill-temper and his unwillingness to conform to their strictures.

Crowley’s father died of cancer in 1887, leaving 11-year-old Aleister in control of a third of the family fortune. Young, wealthy and hedonistic is never a good combination, and following his father’s death, Aleister’s problems with discipline intensified. He wouldn’t stay in school past a few terms, and much to his mother’s shame, he began to openly revolt against Christianity. Like any petulant teenager today, Crowley started smoking, drinking and having more sex than a field rabbit. At some point, his dalliances with prostitutes won him gonorrhea, a fact he immortalized in an explicit 1920 poem entitled “Leah Sublime.”

Perhaps Crowley’s most significant experiences of his youth were his homosexual relations which, according to his later biographer Lawrence Sutin, led him to an “encounter with an immanent deity”. This triggered in him a great interest in occultism, secret societies and, more specifically, what he will later call Sex Magick.

Young Aleister was more than a simple ruffian, though. At about the same time as he was indulging in what were to become life-long vices, Crowley was also developing other interests, namely chess, poetry and mountain climbing.

While at Cambridge from 1895 to 1898, Crowley changed his name from Edward to Aleister and changed his scholastic focus from philosophy to English literature, which wasn’t even on the curriculum at the time. (In this sense, Crowley could be considered the first crazy English undergrad — and his lineage still thrives across the world today!) To the surprise of no one, Crowley proved to be an uninspired student. Like Max Fischer in Rushmore, Crowley’s college years were mostly consumed by extracurricular activities. From making a serious study of chess to beginning his career as a published poet, Crowley in Cambridgeshire was anything but lethargic. On top of this, he still kept up his vigorous sex life with prostitutes and the occasional male lover (he was later very candid about his bisexuality), and again, sometime between 1896 and 1897, Crowley contracted an STD, this time syphilis.

After leaving Cambridge, Crowley travelled throughout Europe, even going so far as to visit the Russian city of Saint Petersburg. He continued mountain climbing as well, and in 1902, he and his frequent climbing partner Oscar Eckenstein attempted to climb K2, the second highest peak on Earth. Crowley, Eckenstein and their team made it to an approximate altitude of 20,000 feet before being forced to turn around.

As Crowley’s career in mountain climbing was reaching a plateau (he would later attempt to scale Kangchenjunga, the third highest mountain on Earth, but his partners mutinied and some porters died trying to climb back down in the dark), his interests in Western esotericism were just beginning.

To say that Satanist Aleister Crowley was a bad man would be an understatement. But before we get to who this man was and the influence he has had on this world, this is where this guy stood morally. He said “I simply went over to Satans side and I do not know why.” Crowley also said “I was not content to just believe in Satan, I wanted to be his chief of staff”. Crowley was kicked out of almost every country he tried to make his home. He was an influential member of occult organizations, including the Golden Dawn, the A∴A∴, and Ordo Templi Orientis (O.T.O.), and is known today for his magical writings, especially “The Book of the Law,” the central sacred text of Thelema. He gained notoriety during his lifetime, and was denounced in the popular press.

Most of Crowley’s adult life was dedicated to indulging in everything he believed God would hate: performing sex magic, taking heroin, opium, hashish, peyote and cocaine, invoking spirits, and even once offering himself to the Russian authorities to help destroy Christianity. He wrote volumes of books that he believed were dictated to him by a spirit from ancient Egypt called Aiwass. “To worship me take wine and strange drugs,” the spirit conveniently told him. “Lust, enjoy all things of sense and rapture. Fear not that any God shall deny thee for this.”

In his late twenties, Crowley joined many esoteric groups where he was either admired and rose high in the ranks or despised and expelled. Inspired by Arthur E. Waite’s book, The Book of Black Magic and of Pacts, Crowley joined the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn–known as the “Great White Brotherhood” –in 1898. This secret society held within its membership elite and highly influential members of society. There he was introduced to ceremonial magic and the ritualistic usage of drugs.

The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, was a British occult society dedicated to studying ceremonial magic, alchemy and metaphysics. Crowley proved to be a quick study in magic and ritual. Before long he was earning his way into the order’s inner circle, but his unpopularity kept him back. Even in an exclusive club dedicated to the occult, Victorian mores ruled. Members disliked Crowley’s sexual excesses and his recreational use of drugs. One member in particular despised Crowley: W. B. Yeats. (Rumour has it that the “rough beast” in Yeats’s “The Second Coming” is in fact Crowley himself.)

In 1899, he reportedly became a member of the Old George Pickingil witch coven. However, he was not welcomed for long as a result of his irresponsible attitude and his inclinations toward homosexuality (which was shocking at that time, even to witches). The priestess of his coven later described him as “a dirty minded, evilly-disposed and vicious little monster!”

Beginning in 1900 and lasting several years, Crowley travelled the world studying various forms of mysticism. He learned Buddhism and yoga in India, and while in Egypt on his extended honeymoon he tried to invoke ancient Egyptian gods.

In 1904, Crowley claimed that he did in fact make contact with one of these gods, the falcon-headed Horus. According to Crowley, his wife Rose, while under a trance, led him to a Cairo museum where the Stele of Ankh-ef-en-Khonsu, a painted wooden slab, sat as museum item number 666. The stele, which depicts the sun god Re seated on a throne before a Theban priest, supposedly allowed for the disembodied voice of Aiwass, a messenger of Horus who is exclusive to Thelema, to dictate to Crowley a new religious codex for a burgeoning eon. This ghostly communication produced The Book of the Law and designated Crowley as the chief prophet of a post-Christian world. His new purpose, then, was to communicate to humanity the power of their “True Will,” or their destined path in life in accordance with the secret workings of nature. As Thelema expanded, Crowley would add more volumes to his “Holy Books of Thelema,” but The Book of the Law remains the foundational text.

Crowley’s activities didn’t stop with the founding of Thelema. Besides continuing to write prolifically on the occult, Crowley also began publishing short horror stories and even wrote the novels Diary of a Drug Fiend and Moonchild. In 1912, Crowley became the head of the British branch of the Order Templi Orientis, a German occult society that practiced sex magic. Crowley incorporated Thelemic ideas into Order rituals and even composed a Gnostic Mass for combined ceremonies. The height of Crowley’s religious activities came after World War I, when he and others established the Abbey of Thelema at the Sicilian city of Cefalu.

By all accounts, the Abbey of Thelema was a constant Bacchanalia with heroin, prostitutes and sex magic rituals being freely available to the children of Crowley’s followers. Some male followers were forced into having anal sex with Crowley, while others, like the doomed Raoul Loveday, were forced to drink cat blood and even urine.

Loveday would eventually die of liver infection after drinking both Crowley’s devilish mixtures and the unsanitary local water. His wife returned to London and told the British press all about the Abbey of Thelema, and because Crowley, now destitute after a spendthrift life, could not afford the legal services necessary to prosecute for slander, the bad press against him continued without resistance. When the new government of Benito Mussolini learned of the accusations against Crowley, they served him deportation papers and forced the Abbey of Thelema to close its doors for good in April 1923.

For the remainder of his life, Crowley would be dogged by ill health and his many addictions. Still, he continued to travel throughout North Africa and Europe. During World War II, he composed patriotic verses in support of the British cause, all the while naming successors to the Order Templi Orientis, which had been dismantled by the Nazis.

At the outbreak of war, the Beast found himself caught up in further intrigue as the occult and espionage worlds collided. Ian Fleming, working for naval intelligence in M15, contacted him with an outlandish plan to lure Rudolf Hess to Britain by using mystical enchantments and astrology. The details of this plot remain obscure, but Hess, a passionate devotee of the occult, did fly to Scotland and Fleming was keen that Crowley should interrogate him using his magical knowledge. All that is certain about this curious episode is that Crowley provided Fleming with the template for Le Chiffre, the first Bond villain in Casino Royale (1953). This was to be the final study in his lifetime and a fitting climax to the absurd double narrative of his existence.

Crowley was never to reach such personal highs again. At the age of 72, Crowley had a protracted battle with lung infections and heart disease he was addicted to heroin, morose, penniless, and exhausted. He drifted into full-blown heroin addiction, eventually dying in a boarding house in Hastings, England in 1947, after his doctor had refused to continue his opiate prescription. The doctor died within 24 hours of Crowley. It is believed the Beast 666 had put a curse on him.

His last words were “I am perplexed…” Crowley worshipped the demon god Pan, the god of sexuality and lust. His “Hymn to Pan” was read at his funeral: “I rave and I rape and I rip and I rend/ Everlasting world without end!”

After the Second World War, Crowley’s status as the wickedest man in the world seemed faintly ludicrous, and his eligibility as a literary villain began to wane. Indeed, by the Sixties he had been reinvented as a hero to the counter-culture movement, which questioned traditional morality just as he had done. He featured on the cover of the The Beatles’ Sergeant Pepper album and in the lyrics of Led Zeppelin and David Bowie. He was still the consummate baddy for the old-guard novelist Powell though, who used the Beast once more, reincarnating him as the vicious cult leader Scorpio Murtlock in Hearing Secret Harmonies (1975), the final volume of his epic cycle.

The O.T.O. and Sex Magick

The O.T.O’s magical and initiatory system has among its innermost reaches a set of teachings on sex magick. One might even observe that the acronym of this order is rather phallic. Sex magick is the use of the sex act, or the energies, passions or arousals it evokes, as a point of which to focus the will or magical desire in the non-sexual world. It has been equated with the “life force” and the “kundalini.” Through the ritualistic use of sexual techniques, inspired by Tantric schools of the East, the initiate can use the immense potency of sexual energy to reach higher realms of spirituality.

To set in motion the “occult forces which would result in the illumination of all by 2000 A.D.,” Crowley became convinced that his mission was to “cure the world from sexual repression”. To achieve his goal, he determined to study every detail of sexual behavior and bring every sexual impulse up to the region of rational consciousness. To this end he experimented with altered states of consciousness, including hashish, cocaine and opium.

Crowley would eventually introduce (not without protest) the practice of homosexual sex magick into the O.T.O. as one of the highest degrees of the Order for he believed it to be the most powerful formula. [12. Jason Newcomb, Sexual Sorcery] It was clear that Crowley felt the accusations against the original Templars of practising sodomy and orgies with women had been based in fact, but not understood by their detractors.

Crowley also kept with him a series of “Scarlet Women”: the best known of these was Leah Hirsig, the so-called “Ape of Thoth”. Together they would indulge in drinking sessions, drugs and sexual magic. It is believed that Crowley made multiple attempts with several of these women to begat a “Magickal child” (see Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby), none of which reportedly worked. He instead fictionalized his attempts in a book called “Moonchild”, published in 1929.

In the Thelema, the Scarlet woman is equated with Babalon – The Great Mother, the Mother of Abominations of the book of Revelation. Crowley and his protégés would often dabble and experiment with this concept.

Secret Agent 666

As Crowley’s antics were picked up by the press, he soon became infamous as a black magician, a satanist and drug addict and would be dubbed “The Wickedest Man in the World”. However, unclassified documents revealed that this did not stop the British intelligence from hiring him as an agent. (It was not the first time that the British Crown hired the services of renown occultists; a famous example of such association can be found in the link between John Dee and Queen Elizabeth I.)

The most significant work on the subject of Crowley’s spy career is Richard B. Spence’s Agent 666. Using documents gleaned from British, American, French and Italian archives, Secret Agent 666 sensationally reveals that Crowley played a major role in the sinking of the Lusitania, a plot to overthrow the government of Spain, the thwarting of Irish and Indian nationalist conspiracies, and the 1941 flight of Rudolf Hess.

During his research Spence uncovered a document from the U.S. Army’s old Military Intelligence Division supporting Crowley’s own claim to having been a spy:

“Aleister Crowley was an employee of the British Government … in this country on official business of which the British Consul, New York City has full cognizance” [Richard A. Spence quoting a U.S. military document, Secret Agent 666]

According to Spence:

“Crowley was an adept amateur psychologist, had an uncanny ability to influence people and probably utilized hypnotic suggestion in his undercover work. The other thing he made good use of was drugs. In New York, he carried out very detailed studies on the effects of mescaline (peyote). He would invite various friends over for dinner, fix them curry and dose the food with mescaline. Then he observed and took notes on their behaviour. Mescaline was later used by intelligence agencies for experiments in behaviour modification and mind control.” [Op. Cit. Spence]

During World War II, Crowley became editor of a pro-German magazine called The Fatherland, in which he published incendiary, anti-British articles. He later claimed that these writings were so absurd and outlandish that they ultimately helped the cause of the British. Crowley also proposed many ideas to help the allies, most of which were rejected. One of them, while initially dismissed, was later implemented. This involved dropping occult pamphlets on the German countryside that predicted dire outcome for the war and depicted Nazi leadership as Satanic. His expertise in communications, propaganda and the management of public opinion would be used to make his Thelema a major force in today’s popular culture.

With a life as alternatively productive and sordid as Crowley’s, fantastic stories are inevitable. And since he was keen on cultivating a cult of personality, it only stands to reason that Crowley loved the myths that swirled around his name like so many phantoms. Detailing all the whispered rumours about him here would be too exhausting, but these tales are musts:

In November of 1899, Crowley purchased Boleskine House in Scotland. Located on the southern side of Loch Ness, the former hunting lodge served as his primary residence until he was forced to sell it in 1914. Boleskine has acquired a sinister reputation over the years because of the black magic ceremonies that Crowley supposedly conducted there. Specifically, many claim that he used it as a secluded spot for raising demons. According to Crowley himself, his activities at the lodge got out of hand and the spirits that he raised there were directly responsible for a series of tragedies, such as a local butcher who bled to death after accidentally severing an artery.

Long after Crowley left Boleskine, the property was purchased by Led Zeppelin guitarist and Crowley enthusiast Jimmy Page. Page conceived of a restored Boleskine as a perfect place to write songs, and many claim that the mystical elements and strange symbols presented on the cover of Led Zeppelin’s untitled fourth album were inspired by Page’s brief stay at the lodge.

Stranger still, in an article from Dangerous Minds, writer Paul Gallagher claims to have met a man in Los Angeles who believes that the demon Crowley raised at Boleskine became the Loch Ness monster.

Dennis Wheatley, the British thriller writer who used Crowley as the template for his devil-worshipper Mocata in his novel The Devil Rides Out, is the man mostly responsible for this myth. In The Devil and All His Works, Wheatley claims that Crowley and his followers rented the entire floor of a small Parisian hotel for a weekend-long ceremony to call forth the Greek god Pan. According Wheatley’s account, which he in turn claimed came from those who were there, Crowley successfully brought Pan back into the world, but could not control him. The other magician in the room with him was killed, while the whole ordeal left Crowley a “gibbering idiot.”

Wheatley’s account is more than likely sensational, and it more or less conforms to the earlier rumours about Crowley’s time at Boleskine. Still, this story does offer a window into how powerful some people believed Crowley to be.

Of all the theories about Crowley, the idea that he was a lifelong member of British intelligence has the most legs. Entire books have been written about Crowley’s supposed work for the British government, and in a 1919 newspaper article he himself claimed that he was “in the confidential service of the British government” during the First World War.

This conspiracy theory goes a long way in debunking the idea that Crowley was a serious occultist. Some biographers, such as Richard Spence and Tobias Churton, believe that Crowley began working as spy while still at Cambridge and that all of his subsequent travelling was done partially under the commands of Downing Street. From claiming that Crowley’s relationship with the Golden Dawn was a mere ploy to get close to the Carlist-sympathizers to undermining the idea that his pro-Irish and pro-German sympathies during World War I were anything but field work done in order to weaken the credibility of those causes, the Crowley-as-spy concept is truly all-encompassing.

The most famous theory regarding Crowley’s government work is the notion that Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond and a real Naval intelligence officer during World War II, almost got permission to use Crowley as an interviewer during the interrogation of Deputy Fuhrer Rudolf Hess. In 1941, Hess, one of the most powerful men in the Nazi party, crash-landed in England in a failed attempt to get Great Britain to negotiate a peace with Germany. After being captured, Hess was removed to Scotland for interrogation. According to the rumour, Fleming and his boss decided that Crowley would be the perfect person to exploit Hess’s interests in the occult for Britain’s gain. Unfortunately, it’s more than likely that this plan was never conceived. Donald McCormick, a huckster journalist, is the likely culprit behind the story

But it still remains that Crowley did indeed know many members of both the British and American intelligence services. While one of his hand-chosen successors in the Order Templi Orientis was the American army officer Grady McMurtry, Crowley was also acquainted with Roald Dahl and Dennis Wheatley, both of whom spent World War II as intelligence officers attached to the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy respectively.

Many of Crowley’s contacts in the British secret service also just so happened to be writers, and it’s well known that Crowley served as the model for many villains in the British potboilers of the 20th century. The first to use him was W. Somerset Maugham (who would later serve in military intelligence during World War I) in his 1908 novel The Magician. In it, Crowley appears as Oliver Haddo, a corpulent wizard whose home is scattered with tubes full of the homunculi that he himself created. In a 1911 tale by British ghost story writer M. R. James, the figure of Crowley is called Karswell, and in “Casting the Runes,” Karswell attempts to send a demon after his enemies.

While these characters, along with Wheatley’s Mocata, are obvious nods to Crowley, it’s not common knowledge that Crowley also inspired certain Bond villains, most notably Le Chiffre in Casino Royale. Besides Le Chiffre’s bloated appearance, the journalist and historian Ben Macintyre argues that Fleming gave his first villain Crowley’s sadomasochism, writing, “When Le Chiffre goes to work on Bond’s testicles with a carpet-beater and a carving knife, the sinister figure of Aleister Crowley is lurking in the background.”

In the case of Crowley, fiction is probably the best vehicle for dealing with his eclectic life. Always more myth than man, his hold on us still is mostly due to the sensationalized stories that were common so many years ago. Antichrist, devil-worshipper, drug fiend, sadist — Crowley wanted us to think that he was all of these things, and in reality he certainly indulged in every whim or caprice, few of which could be called good, Christian fun. A libertine at best and a criminal at worst, Crowley remains the archetype of the evil occultist, no matter whether or not it’s all true.