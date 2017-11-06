Photo of the Day

The Mitford Sisters

The story of Diana Mitford and her sisters is wonderfully scandalous and took place during an eventful period in history. The ingredients in her story include the British aristocracy, millionaires, the upper echelons of society, affairs, Hitler, royalty and more – mostly set in wartime Britain. Two were friends with Hitler, one eloped with her cousin, another attempted suicide while the eldest became an acclaimed novelist. They certainly gave people something to talk about with their actions and relationships, creating scandals and fascinating life’s and times.

But it is also the story of two people in love who were vilified by the general public – to some extent, although they are no longer with us, they remain figures of suspicion to some. Their story is fascinating. Diana Mitford, was considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the UK in the 1930’s. Because of her family she was well known in society – her sisters were the same and the family was typically eccentric – so she often featured in the newspapers of the day. However, Diana’s life during the Second World War was considered to be scandalous even by her own family’s eccentric standards.

The sisters achieved notoriety for their controversial but stylish lives as young people, then for their public political divisions between communism and fascism. Nancy and Jessica became well-known writers: Nancy authored The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate, and Jessica, The American Way of Death (1963). Deborah managed one of the most successful stately homes in England, Chatsworth. Jessica and Deborah married nephews of prime ministers Winston Churchill and Harold Macmillan, respectively. Deborah and Diana both married wealthy aristocrats.

Unity and Diana were well-known during the 1930s for being close to Adolf Hitler. Jessica turned her back on her inherited privileges and ran away to become a communist, a result of the excitement of European politics in the 1930s. Jessica’s memoir, Hons and Rebels, describes their upbringing, and Nancy obviously drew upon her family members for characters in her novels. In the early 1980s, Deborah became politically active when she and her husband Andrew Cavendish, 11th Duke of Devonshire joined the new Social Democratic Party.

The sisters and their brother Thomas were the children of David Bertram Ogilvy Freeman-Mitford, 2nd Baron Redesdale, known to his children as “Farve” and by various other nicknames. Their mother was Sydney Freeman-Mitford, Baroness Redesdale, known as “Muv”, the daughter of Thomas Bowles. David and Sydney married in 1904. The family homes changed from Batsford House to Asthall Manor beside the River Windrush in Oxfordshire, and then Swinbrook Cottage nearby, with a house at Rutland Gate in London.They also lived in a cottage in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire which they used as a summer residence.[4] The siblings grew up in an aristocratic country house with emotionally distant parents and a large household with numerous servants; this family dynamic was not unusual for upper-class families of the time. There was also a disregard for formal education of women of the family, and they were expected to marry at a young age to a financially well-off husband. The children had a private language called “Boudledidge,” and each had a different nickname for the others.

Upon the outbreak of the Second World War, their political views came into sharper relief. “Farve” remained a conservative, but “Muv” usually supported her fascist daughters, and the couple separated in the late 1940s. Nancy, a moderate socialist, worked in London during the Blitz. Pamela remained seemingly non-political, although she was reportedly a rabid anti-Semite. Tom, a fascist, refused to fight Germany but volunteered to fight against Imperial Japan; he was killed in action a short time after arriving in Asia. Diana, married to Sir Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Union of Fascists, was imprisoned in London for three years under Defence Regulation 18B. Unity, distraught over the war declaration against Germany, tried to commit suicide by shooting herself in the head. She suffered brain damage which eventually led to her early death. Jessica, a communist supporter, had moved to the US, but her husband Esmond Romilly volunteered for the RCAF and died when his bomber developed mechanical problems over the North Sea. In numerous letters Jessica stated that her daughter received a pension from the Canadian government from Esmond’s death until she turned 18. The political rift between Jessica and Diana left them estranged until their deaths. The other sisters kept in frequent contact. The sisters were prolific letter-writers, and a substantial body of correspondence still exists, principally letters between them.

The Mitford family

The siblings moved in the same circles as Winston Churchill, John F Kennedy, Adolf Hitler and Evelyn Waugh and epitomised a privileged and glamorous aristocratic life that no longer exists. Baron Resedale had seven children of which Diana was one. There were six sisters and just one boy. The baron was famously grumpy but had an enormous sense of humour and fun. His wife had her own ideas and strong identity. She once said ‘Whenever I read a headline that begins with the words peer’s daughter, I know that one of you children has been in trouble’. And she was right.

Inevitably the girls grew up to be strong characters with their own and strong views – not always in line with the rest of society – or each other.

Possibly the most notorious of the Mitford sisters, although this is debatable, was Unity. She was the closest to Diana in age. Unity was a rebel, but Diana was too. When she was eighteen, she became engaged to a young heir to a fortune – Brian Guinness from the famous brewing family. Her parents did not approve.

The couple married, had two sons and Diana found herself being disgustingly wealthy – but it wasn’t enough to fulfill what she wanted in life.

For the sake of clarity, not to mention sanity, let’s fill out the lineup card first. Scion of an aristocratic family that traced its heritage back to the Norman Conquest, David Freeman-Mitford, who would become Baron Redesdale, and his wife, Sydney, bestowed upon the world six daughters—in order of birth, Nancy, Pam, Diana, Unity, Jessica, and Deborah—and a son, Tom. They grew up in a series of country houses and cottages where their eccentricities and enthusiasms flowered like orchids. Only the son was formally schooled (owing to finances as much as to male entitlement—the Mitfords were socially privileged but not economically flush); the girls’ education was a more spotty, haphazard affair, with their mother and an array of governesses teaching lessons in reading, arithmetic, and French, leaving big blanks in the curriculum. Left to their own madcap devices, the girls formed a tribal bond, speaking their own slanguage and minting a clattering thicket of nicknames for their parents (Dad was Farve, Mum was Muv), one another (Unity was Bobo, Diana was Honks, Jessica was Decca, Deborah was Debo, and so on), their nannies, governesses, menagerie of pets, and anyone else who strayed across their radar. Although taken to extremes by the Mitfords, with their “shrieks of laughter and floods of tears,” as Nancy would later put it, this sort of upper-class twittering was very common in the pre- and postwar eras among the smart set, as anyone who has waded knee-deep through the footnotes explaining nicknames, barnacled in-jokes, veiled allusions, and genealogical connections (who was whose idiot cousin) in the biographies and journals of the period can wearily attest.

What elevated the Mitfords above the prattle and privileges of their upbringing and put their reputation on a collision course with history was the fissure in the household between the two raging ideologies that would rip apart the 20th century: Fascism and Communism. “When they talked about what they wanted to be when they were grown-ups,” writes Mary S. Lovell in The Sisters: The Saga of the Mitford Family,“Unity would say, ‘I’m going to Germany to meet Hitler,’ and Decca would say, ‘I’m going to run away and be a Communist.’ ” And so they did. Flighty as they might have appeared, the Mitford girls did not lack for follow-through.

In 1933, Unity and Diana travelled to Germany as delegation members of the British Union of Fascists, whose chrome-domed leader was Oswald Mosley, with whom Diana was having an affair—both were married to others at the time—and whom she would later secretly marry in the home of Nazi propaganda maestro Joseph Goebbels with Adolf Hitler among the guests.

To many, Mosley resembled a knockoff version of Hitler, the black moon to Hitler’s black sun, but he possessed his own magnetic exertion. Dec­ades later, Clive James, writing about a television interview with Mosley, observed, “As always, the streamlined head of Sir Oswald looked simultaneously ageless and out of date, like some Art Deco metal sculpture recently discovered in its original wrappings. Nor have his vocal cords lost anything of their tensile strength.” Where Hitler had his Brownshirts busting chops and smashing glass, Mosley recruited his own paramilitary band of bullyboys, the Blackshirts, which the sainted P. G. Wodehouse would parody as the Black Shorts in The Code of the Woosters. Mosley wasn’t the demonic orator Hitler was. He lacked the infernal throb. Attending the Nuremberg rally on their 1933 visit, Unity and Diana saw Hitler in oratorical action for the first time, and he more than lived up to advance billing. The spectacle was spellbinding, the message drum-pounding. Compared with the maundering walruses running En­gland and Europe downhill, here was a man who had dynamized, industrialized, and mobilized a nation—destiny incarnate.

A year later, Unity, reborn in the spirit of fanaticism, alighted in Munich, took a German-language course near the Nazi Party headquarters, and put out her feelers for an opportunity to meet her hero. Didn’t take long. In 1934, Hitler’s movements and routines were well known, and one of the frequent stops was a restaurant, the Osteria Bavaria, which Unity staked out. They soon met—he couldn’t help but notice her—and into his orbit she was drawn. It wasn’t just that she was young, attractive, English, self-possessed, and shared his vision. Hitler was steeped in superstition, susceptible to portents, and here was Unity, who was conceived in a Canadian town called Swastika and whose middle name was Valkyrie, in honour of Richard Wagner. (There was a family connection to Wagner and Bayreuth through her grandfather Bertie.)

According to Unity’s careful tabulations, she met Hitler on 140 occasions, their flirty friendliness causing great distress to Hitler’s mistress, Eva Braun, who attempted suicide to swerve Hitler’s attention back her way, which it did. Braun was probably never in serious danger from Unity as a romantic rival. Unity was too uninhibited and tongue-flapping. Secrets weren’t safe with her, which would never do in the tense, pin-drop deliberations of the Nazi high command.

It’s become somewhat customary to contemporise Unity’s behaviour as that of a groupie supplicating herself before a rock deity, a crush gone supernova, but Unity wasn’t content to pay homage off-stage. She craved her own stardom. She snapped a Nazi salute before thousands at a Hitler Youth rally (for which Hitler awarded her a gold swastika badge that she swanked around in) and wrote an open letter to Der Stürmer, the scurrilous anti-Semitic propaganda rag edited by the surpassingly odious Julius Streicher, which ended, “We think with joy of the day when we shall be able to say with might and authority: England for the English! Out with the Jews!,” then added a PS in which she asked that her whole name, not her initials, be used. “I want everyone to know I’m a Jew hater.” And as a Jew hater, what befell the Jews didn’t disturb a hair on her head. “We know she thought Strei­cher’s act in making Jews crop grass with their teeth amusing, and that she approved when a group of Jews were taken to an island in the Danube and left there to starve,” writes Lovell in The Sisters.

Despite Unity’s mad devotion to Hitler, she insisted that if Germany and Britain went to war she would commit suicide. She couldn’t bear the prospect of the two countries she loved shedding each other’s blood. This wasn’t a verbal pose. The Mitford girls had follow-through. When Britain declared war on Germany in 1939 after Hitler’s invasion of Poland, Unity went to the English Garden in Munich, took the small pistol Hitler had given her for her protection, pressed it to her temple, and fired. The bullet lodged in her brain, but she survived—she had somehow bungled the self-hit. She was spirited off to neutral Switzerland, where her mother and Debo retrieved her and returned to England to an understandable firestorm of flashbulbs and tabloid snoops. Why was this little Fascista given such special, protective treatment? Despite her intimate proximity to Hitler and his trusted lackeys, Unity, brain-stricken, was not searched or questioned, even after her faculties somewhat recovered, thanks to the intervention of her father with the home secretary. She would lead a placid, child-like half-life until the bullet residing in her brain led to meningitis and she died, eight years later.

Oswald Mosley

Oswald, known as Tom, was to become the love of Diana’s life but he too was married. Cynthia’s mother came from the German-American family that had founded the Marshall Field department stores. Her father was a member of the British aristocracy.

But how’s this for a tangle of relationships? Before Tom married, he had an affair with the Cynthia’s older sister, Irene. Thirteen years after the marriage, they had three children, Cynthia died and Tom moved on to his late wife’s younger sister, Baba. By the time her embarked on this affair, he had also started his relationship with Diana.

The characters are:

Sir Oswald (Tom) Mosley, a member of the British aristocracy.

He had an affair with Irene Curzon, also a member of the British aristocracy whose mother was an American of German descent.

He then married her sister, Cynthia Curzon.

He then embarked on an affair with Diana Guinness (Mitford) who is also a member of the British aristocracy and married with two children.

When his wife died, he embarked on an affair with her younger sister Baba. He was still having a relationship with Diana.

Baba was also a married woman, her husband being ‘Fruity’ Metcalfe, the close friend of Edward VIII, later the Duke of Windsor.

Edward VIII abdicated so that he could marry Wallis Simpson, his long time mistress. She was married to Ernest Simpson, an American of German / Jewish extraction.

The Mitford family, but especially Diana and her sister Unity, socialised with Adolf Hitler prior to the war, as did Edward and Mrs Simpson.

Just a note about the historical context. Diana and Tom Mosley were amongst the most hated people in Britain during and after the war. Diana’s friendship with Hitler was one factor and Tom was the founder of the British Union of Fascists.. (An interesting side note is that Fruity Metcalfe, best friend of the king, was also a member).

We see it as being unthinkable now that any British person could have been friendly with, or admire the then-policies of, Adolf Hitler. Then he was just another political leader whose atrocities were yet to come.

The affair between Diana and Tom Mosley

The couple first met in 1932. They moved in the same social circles so were often guests at the same dinner parties and receptions. Soon, they fell in love. Diana decided that her parents had been quite correct when they disapproved of her marrying Brian Guinness – she had been too young to know her own mind.

Mosley was married too, with three children by now, but views were different in those days. Whereas divorce was frowned upon in the upper echelons of respectable society, affairs were commonplace and completely accepted.

It may seem curious but the two married couples, the Guinnesses and the Mosleys, vacationed in Europe together when their marriages were still intact. But Diana found it hard to remain married to Brian when she was so deeply in love with Tom. Although it was a socially unacceptable move, and although Tom showed no signs of ending his marriage, Diana chose to divorce Brian.

Tom was fond of his wife, despite his affairs. Therefore, it was an unexpected and severe blow when she died of peritonitis when she was just thirty three. He had been having an affair with Diana for about a year by that time but he didn’t want this to happen to Cynthia. Although affairs were commonplace, there were some people who cast Diana as the villain in the piece, suggesting that Cynthia had died of a broken heart because of Tom’s infidelity. She was also going through her own divorce at the time. Amazingly, when Tom embarked on his relationship with his late wife’s sister that summer, Diana did not end her affair.

Diana, three years later, discovered that she was expecting Tom’s baby. She decided to have the pregnancy terminated and this greatly upset both her and Tom. They regretted the decision and decided that they wanted to marry and start a legitimate family. They decided that they would be married in secret. They were too well known and there was so much gossip about them.

At first, they decided to marry in Paris but the legal requirements were too complex. Ironically, just a week after lunching with Winston Churchill she was in Germany once again, meeting her friend, Magda. Magda suggested her own home as a location for the wedding ceremony and Diana agreed. Magda was the wife of the soon to be infamous Josef Goebbels. Adolf Hitler was a wedding guest.

When she married Mosley in a civil ceremony in Joseph Goebbels’s “ordinary, middle-class drawing room” in Berlin in 1936, the only guests (besides the witnesses) were Hitler and Goebbels himself.

Wartime

In the early months of 1938, Diana discovered that she was pregnant again. Because of this, their secret marriage had to be made public. By early 1940, when war had already broken out, she had two sons by Mosley. It was shortly after the birth of their second son that Tom Mosley was arrested. His political affiliations were the reason and soon, it was discovered by the authorities that Diana shared his beliefs. Despite the fact that she was breastfeeding her youngest son, she too was placed under arrest.

The outbreak of war led to a sweep-up of the Fascists in England, and Oswald Mosley and Diana Mitford (who had given birth to her fourth child weeks before) were arrested without charge and interned for security purposes. Interviewed by authorities in prison, Diana was asked if she agreed with the Nazi policy on Jews. “Up to a point,” she replied. “I am not fond of Jews.” There were those who would later try to extenuate this remark.

The couple were in separate prisons but it was Winston Churchill who intervened – after eighteen months had passed – and announced that married couples could be imprisoned together. They were in jail until 1943 and only released because they were eligible for house arrest. Their passports were impounded until after the war. Oswald’s political activities counted against him.

Lest anyone still believe that her imprisonment was somehow undeserved, let them read Jan Dalley’s generally sympathetic 1999 biography of Lady Mosley, in which it is recorded that, during a Hyde Park rally in October 1935, she silently gave the Heil Hitler salute when the rest of the crowd was singing God Save the King. And that was before she married Sir Oswald Mosley.

Her interrogation by Norman Birkett’s Advisory Committee in 1940 – the transcripts of which were finally released in 1983 – confirmed that it had been quite right to recommend that she stay in jail, especially after she told them that “she would like to see the German system of government in England because of all it had achieved in Germany”.

The key, inescapable difference between Diana Mosley and the scores of other pre-war pro-Nazis who had changed their political allegiance once the concentration camps yielded up their incontrovertible evidence of the profound evil of Hitlerism was that she was hooked for life.

As the writer Michael Shelden has diagnosed it: “There was no going back; Diana Mosley’s stubbornness and aristocratic pride made her reluctant to admit that she had made a profound mistake.” Indeed, even that puts it too mildly.

Lady Mosley fully appreciated the frisson that would shoot through a lunch table when she made some fond reference to a Nazi leader. Nor did it end there.

She helped to finance the British Union of Fascists until the death of its organiser, Jeffrey Hamm, in 1994, often attending their annual dinners. In letters received from her in 1992, she took particular pleasure in the way that Czechoslovakia, which she wrote “couldn’t last in its 1938 form”, was splitting in two, just as Hitler had succeeded in forcing it to do at Munich. She even wrote to The Spectator to argue that her late husband “was not an extremist”.

The problem of how to deal socially with Lady Mosley was not made that much harder after her release from Holloway in 1943, especially once she went to live in France after the war.

British ambassadors were instructed, as if they really needed to be, not to invite the Mosleys to the embassy, and, other than the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, they made few new friends. But old friendships and ties of blood, especially through the children of Diana’s first husband, Bryan Guinness, meant that they were never short of visitors to their beautiful house outside Paris, Temple de la Gloire, which was originally built for General Moreau in 1800 to commemorate the battle of Hohenlinden.

The Nazi divide made it impossible for the sisters to maintain a united front. As a teenager, Decca had etched a hammer and sickle into her bedroom window with her diamond ring, and her first husband, Esmond Romilly, was the antithesis of Oswald Mosley: “Mosley with a red flag.” So when Diana was finally released from prison, Decca petitioned Prime Minister Winston Churchill, whose wife Clementine was a cousin to the Mitfords, to have her put back in. “The fact that Diana is my sister doesn’t alter my opinion in the least.” (It was Decca who, when confronted with Nancy’s affirmation that “sisters are a shield against life’s cruel adversity,” riposted, “But sisters ARE life’s cruel adversity!”) Unlike many who start out on the Communist left only to sag sideways into religion or, worse, neoconservatism, she stayed put as an upright underdog defender. Immigrating to the United States in 1939 and making it her home base, Decca became an opponent of the Red Scare and a crusading reporter on civil rights, but her American reputation rested less on her political writings than on her best-selling muckraking book about the funeral industry, The American Way of Death, and her memoir Hons and Rebels. She became a doyenne of the Old New Left (the 60’s radicals who had entered middle age), defying the stereotype of the ageing dour lefty by fronting a band called Decca and the Dectones, who I’m sure whipped up quite an earful.

Of all the Mitfords, Pam is the most inconspicuous and hence most uncharacteristic Mitford sister, though she would “become well known in the poultry world” for importing “a picturesque breed of chicken” into Britain, and the poultry world doesn’t accept just anybody.) Nancy was the one with the lasting literary eminence—her comic novels, and her life is in many ways the most poignant in its final punctuation. Unity toyed with evil, but after she put the barrel to her head, her life was a drawn-out anticlimax, her consciousness packed with clouds. Nancy’s romantic disappointment was an extended let-down leading to physical anguish. Falling in love with a French politician of Polish origin named Gaston Palewski, she moved to Paris so that the two of them could be together, and so they were, but they never married, and he was prolifically unfaithful, eventually marrying an aristocrat whose name was an impressive mouthful: Hélène Violette de Talleyrand-Périgord. Suffering for years from headaches and other ailments, Nancy was diagnosed in 1972 with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and the final six months of her life were a rack of pain. Diana, unrepentant to the last for her adulation of Hitler, would outlive Nancy by 30 years, proof that health and mortality are the most fickle monsters of all.

Debo, the youngest, would outlive them all and give the real-life roman-fleuve of the Mitfords the closest thing to a happy ending that it deserved. Treated as the runt of the litter by her older, splashier sisters, who nicknamed her “Stubby” because of her legs and “Nine” because that was the mental age Nancy said she was stunted at, Debo would grandly come into her own after years of feeling left behind. At the age of 21, she married Andrew Cavendish, the second son of the 10th Duke of Devonshire. “An heir and a spare,” as the saying goes, and when Andrew’s brother, Billy, who was married to John F. Kennedy’s sister Kick, died in action during the Second World War, Andrew would become the 11th Duke of Devonshire, and Debo thereby the mistress of Chatsworth, a stately pile of 126 rooms with gardens covering more than a hundred acres, stables—the works. Quite the emerald spread. Debo, who would die at the age of 94, nipping Diana’s longevity record by a year, devoted herself to the preservation and promotion of Chatsworth, writing book after book on the estate, an entrepreneurial Earth Mother who named one of her memoirs Counting My Chickens, its cover showing her holding a big clucker. The buoyant aplomb of her reign at Chatsworth in her last decade as Dowager Duchess (her husband died in 2004) had a healing, redemptive grace, as if the spirit of Demeter moved through her to repair some of the damage done by her sisters’ association with destroyers and restore a portion of paradise. Reichs rise and fall, sisters shriek and sob, beauty fades, famous names come and go, and in the end ain’t nobody here but us chickens.

The death of Diana Mosley in 2003 brings to an end one of the most curious questions of British upper-class etiquette: how does one deal socially with an unrepentant Nazi?

One of the funny, charming, intelligent and glamorous Mitford sisters; a denizen of the “Hons’ cupboard”; a dedicatee of Vile Bodies; a beautiful woman whom Churchill called “Dinamite”; an inspired interior decorator; a steadfast friend to a wide galère (including some Jews); a fine autobiographer and loving mother; yet Diana Mosley was also a woman who could – when she was inadvisedly invited to appear on Desert Island Discs – describe Adolf Hitler in almost wholly positive terms.

The social problem was made easy for most people of her acquaintance during the Second World War because of her long incarceration in Holloway prison for her fascism.

Fifty-two years and a world war later, Diana was asked what she would do if the Führer walked into the room? “I should have to be pleased,” she replied, “and ask him how it had been in Hell, or Heaven, or wherever he’d been.”

“Hitler was attractive,” she said, “though not handsome, with great inner dynamism and charm. Charm can mean so mean so many things; I don’t suppose I’ve met anyone quite so charming. It might be just that he was powerful, I suppose, but it seemed more than that.”

When asked about the Holocaust, “I’m sure he was to blame for the extermination of the Jews,” she answered.”He was to blame for everything, and I say that as someone who approved of him.”

There it was; the same disdain for equivocation that later led her to talk to Sue Lawley about Hitler’s lovely blue eyes, the same inability to admit that the central fact about her life had been disastrous, that fascism was evil and that the man she had worshipped – Oswald Mosley, “Tom” to his friends, “Kit” to her – had wasted his undeniable talents upon a foul lie.

There were several people who said – including another of Oswald Mosley’s lovers, Lady Alexandra “Baba” Metcalfe – that Diana was the more dangerous of the couple, because she was more fanatical than her husband back in the 1930’s. Her own sister, the novelist Nancy Mitford, told the Home Office as much in 1940.

Many years later, their eldest son revealed that Diana and Tom’s love was constantly visible. The couple remained happily married until 1980 when Sir Oswald Mosley, Diana’s beloved Tom, died. Because they were not welcome in England, they moved to Paris after the war. There, they became close friends and neighbours of another scandalous couple of their own generation – Edward and Mrs Simpson – by then the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Lady Diana Mosley died in 2003 at ninety three years of age.

Maybe she stuck to her repulsive views out of love for her husband and because her beloved sister Unity had attempted to commit suicide for them on the outbreak of war, and that to denounce them would have been a betrayal of her.

Whatever the reason, Diana Mosley took her disgusting, unchanged views to her grave, and now she can ask the Führer herself how he has fared “in Heaven, or Hell, or wherever he’d been”.