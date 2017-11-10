Photo of the Day

The Story Behind the Movie

The Conjuring

Their chilling account reads like a supernatural thriller. But the real-life horror the Perron family claim they experienced is more terrifying than anything produced on screen.

In the winter of 1970, Roger and Carolyn Perron and their five children moved into a quaint, two-story home located in the seemingly quiet countryside of Harrisville, Rhode Island. Called the Old Arnold Estate, the farmhouse wasted no time in unleashing its terror upon its new inhabitants.

It had been a very long time before Andrea Perron told her account of what happened to her and the rest of the family in the quiet town of Harrisville, Rhode Island. She kept it all bottled up for three decades until finally releasing her first published work, marking the first book in a three-part series which tells the story of her family’s true experiences while living in a farmhouse riddled with spirits in the lonely Rhode Island countryside.

Although this particular haunting is very well-documented and considered to be one of the most significant hauntings in history, it is still very foreign to many people. The Warrens the paranormal researchers who conducted an investigation of their farmhouse, considered it their “most intense, compelling, disturbing and significant investigation”.

Roger and Carolyn Perron finally purchased their dream home in the winter months of 1970. Little did they know that this house was going to be full of nightmares. As many people would, they were excited to be living in a home full of history and were looking forward to raising their five daughters there. What they didn’t know was that this house was full of agony and death. Two former residents hung themselves — one from the rafters of the barn.

The home was built on beautiful land with plenty of room for five growing children to play. However, once they moved in the spirits began to make their presence known.

Perron says, “My mom just wanted a place in the country to raise her kids”.

“It is an extraordinary place. We started seeing spirits as soon as we moved into the house. Most of them were completely benign and some of them didn’t even seem to notice we were there, but eight generations lived and died in that house prior to our arrival and some of them never left.”

At first many of them appeared to be harmless, like the ghost that smelled of flowers and fruit, the one who would kiss the children goodnight in their beds every night, or the spirit that constantly picked up a broom to sweep the kitchen floor. Everything you would expect from a haunted house seemed to have been happening to the family as well, like things moving on their own and doors slamming shut, or quiet whispers heard throughout the night. Probably the most frightening thing was the sound of something that had the habit of slamming itself into the front door of the house in the middle of the night, waking everyone up. There were obviously some very disturbed spirits among the family.



“We had one my sister called ‘Manny’. He was a sympathetic soul. We think he was actually Johnny Arnold, who committed suicide in the eaves of the house in the 1800s,” Perron said. “He would appear in the house and watch over us. He always appeared in the same place, in the front hallway between the dining room and the kitchen. The apparition would always lean up against the door and would wear a crooked smile like he was amused by the children. As soon as we saw him and made eye contact he was gone.”

What is very interesting is that each member of the family actually saw these spirits wandering throughout the home. They weren’t the only ones though, because those who’ve lived in the house prior to and since the Perron family saw them as well. “Everyone who has lived in the house that we know of has experienced some type of supernatural phenomena,” Perron said. “Some have left screaming and running for their lives. The man who moved in to begin restoration on the house when we sold it left screaming, without his car, without his tools, without his clothing. He never went back to the house and consequently the people who owned it, the adjacent landowners, moved in only briefly and it sat vacant for years.”

Her descriptions of the numerous entities are vivid. Perron recalls their features (or lack thereof) as especially haunting. At times, the spirits would appear opaque, seemingly solid, and other times they were translucent or in the form of mist and fog-like haze. She also claims the spirits actually communicated with the members of the family but it wasn’t through speaking out loud. She describes their discourse as being “telepathic in nature.”

Perron said. “When they would appear it was as if all time stopped. My sister Cindy described it like being “in the bubble.” The air is suddenly compressed and we were unable to move or speak, prohibited from doing anything except listening to what the spirit was trying to tell us.”

James Wan’s The Conjuring is a motion picture based on the haunting which occurred in the Perron home and persists to this day. It is a story told from the perspective of Ed & Lorraine Warren, the paranormal researchers who conducted an investigation of their farmhouse in the early 1970′s. The screenplay is based on their case files as well as information that Ms. Perron provided to the producers. The Warrens did an investigation of the supernatural activity at the house while the family lived there in an attempt to intervene on their behalf. During a séance that goes terribly wrong, they awaken and call forth a horrendous presence, one that Mrs Warren believed to be Bathsheba, described as a “God-forsaken soul.”

Bathsheba wanted control over Perron’s mother, Carolyn, and was hell-bent and determined to drive her from the house, terrorizing her because the spirit apparently perceived herself as the rightful mistress of the house. She saw Carolyn as competition. She lusted after Roger and coveted the five children, routinely acting out and making her intentions obvious to all of the mortals in the house.Bathsheba frightened Carolyn straight to her bones, tormenting her with fire, a mother’s greatest fear. The spirit would approach her in the night and is described as having a gruesome, misshapen face and a broken neck. This thing was like looking at something straight out of your worst nightmare.

According to legend and local folklore, Bathsheba was suspected of being a practicing witch and was accused of sacrificing an infant child as an offering to the devil. More than two dozen mysterious and tragic deaths occurred on the property. Although she was absolved of any wrongdoing in a courtroom, the court of public opinion was not so kind. Bathsheba lived a miserable life and died an old woman in 1885 from a bizarre form of paralysis which the physician who examined the corpse found stunning and utterly inexplicable.

Early accounts of Bathsheba’s life before becoming this tortured soul are said that she was a young and beautiful woman when an infant mysteriously died in her care. When the baby was discovered, the mortal wound was presumably caused by a needle which was impaled at the base of its skull, which caused it to have convulsions and die. Bathsheba denied these charges and ultimately walked free due to insufficient evidence. Although Bathsheba may have walked free, these accusations never left her as they haunted her for life. Perhaps this is why Bathsheba wanted Perron’s mother out of the home and away from the children so badly.

“What she put my mother through, no human being should ever have to endure,” Perron claims. “She appeared to several of us, but I never saw her. I saw many of the spirits, but I never saw her except in a telepathic dream state. When she would appear to my mother, I would see the encounter in a dream state at the same time it was occurring, though I was rendered immobile and helpless to offer any assistance while she was appearing to torment my mother.”

Perron’s description of Bathsheba is where things really start getting creepy because she describes the sprit’s face as having almost no real features. Instead, it looked like a lifeless beehive with vermin crawling all over it. “Its head was leaning off to one side. It was round and gray, resembling a desiccated hornet’s nest. I couldn’t see anything underneath it… no eyes or mouth…it looked like the cobwebs hanging in the corners of the cellar.” This, as described by her mother.

Despite having Ed and Lorraine Warren attempt to dispel the evil spirits they ended up doing more harm then good and were never successful in ridding the house of its horror.

Carolyn Perron, told Ed and Lorraine about an incident that had happened a few years earlier. She said that she had been lying on the sofa and all of the sudden felt a piercing type of pain in her calf and then the muscle began to spasm. Upon examination, she noticed a puddle of blood at the point of impact. She checked for bees or anything else that could have caused the puncture in her leg but found nothing. In her daughter’s book, Andrea Perron describes the wound as a “perfectly concentric circle” … “as if a large sewing needle had impaled her skin.”

When Carolyn told Ed and Lorraine Warren this story in conjunction with the tale of Bathsheba Sherman, who had been suspected of killing an infant with a knitting needle, Lorraine suggested that Bathsheba Sherman could have taken the needle with her to the afterlife and used it to stab Carolyn in the calf. From that point on, Lorraine Warren referred to the demonic presence in the Perron house as “Bathsheba.”

The family stayed in the home for ten years before finally leaving — but the horrible things that happened within those walls stayed with them forever.

Perron always knew there would be sceptics. Her story isn’t the only one that has been subject to criticism over whether it is true or not, which explains why she waited 30 years to tell the world what really happened in that farmhouse.

The only photograph that has surfaced that could possibly include suspected witch Bathsheba Sherman is pictured here. It is a photograph of the Perron family farmhouse circa 1885 when it was then the Arnold Estate. The real Bathsheba, who lived next door on Sherman Farm, would have been in her early seventies at the time, if not already dead, since she passed away in the spring of 1885.

There is no hard evidence to support that Bathsheba Sherman was really a witch, only legend and local folklore. Having lived on a neighboring farm in the 1800s, suspicion grew when an infant mysteriously died in her care. When the baby was examined, it was determined that the mortal wound was caused by a large sewing needle that had been impaled at the base of the child’s skull. Though the townspeople believed that Bathsheba sacrificed the infant as an offering to the devil, due to insufficient evidence a court found that she was innocent of any wrongdoing. Despite her name being cleared legally, the public was not convinced.

In her book House of Darkness House of Light, Andrea Perron describes her mother Carolyn talking to a man who she refers to as “Mr. McKeachern.” Supposedly a bit of a local historian, Mr. McKeachern told Carolyn that Bathsheba treated the help badly and that she starved and beat her Sherman Farm staff.

In researching The Conjuring true story, it was discovered that the suspected witch Bathsheba Sherman died as an old woman on May 25, 1885, roughly four years after her husband Judson Sherman’s death in 1881. Bathsheba lived to see her son Herbert, a farmer like his father, marry his fiancée Anna in 1881.

Various articles say that her body “literally turned to stone” when she died, or that Bathsheba died from “a bizarre form of paralysis” that puzzled and frightened doctors. Their basis is never more than legend and local folklore (or rumours), and these same articles often state that Bathsheba had four children, all of whom died before reaching the age of four. However, U.S. government census records contradict this since its known that Bathsheba had a son, Herbert L. Sherman, who lived a long life as a farmer and had a family of his own. As for her three other children, there is only an unofficial record of their existence on a public internet family tree that lists there names as Julia (born in 1845), Edward (born in 1847) and George (born in 1853). It is possible that they died before the next census was conducted.

In Andrea’s words, “[The Conjuring] is essentially true. There are elements of fiction in it; however – for the most part – in broad, sweeping strokes, it captures the true elements of what we endured for ten years in this farmhouse.” (From an interview with CBS This Morning on July 27, 2013)

The Perron family lived in the farmhouse for approximately ten years. Located in the small country town of Harrisville, Rhode Island, Roger Perron and his wife Carolyn purchased the home in the winter of 1970. The 200 acre property offered plenty of space for them to raise their five daughters: Andrea, Nancy, Christine, Cynthia and April. They moved out in June of 1980.

Andrea Perron, one of the daughters who is depicted in the film, who lived in the farmhouse for a decade and who says it was haunted, was spoken to in 2013.

“My mother decided her girls required a place in the country in which to grow and thrive. In June of 1970 she found a glorious farm, and then she and my father moved mountains to buy what was known as the old Arnold Estate; two-hundred acres of land with a big barn and a farmhouse; plenty of space to spread out and explore Nature. It was the perfect place to raise a family, according to the owner, though he failed to disclose a crucial element of the experience he endured as an occupant. The day we moved in, he told my father: “…leave the lights on at night.” A rather cryptic message. Thus began an incredible odyssey; a supernatural excursion through dimensions of time and space as the history of its characters from the ages began to reveal themselves to seven mortals who could not conceive of and never anticipated such events transpiring in our lives.

Perron, who was 12-years-old when her family moved into the home in Burrillville, Rhode Island, told about some of the real-life details that weren’t included in the movie. She also clarified a few of the differences between what she claims actually happened and the movie’s depiction of various events.

Appearances of spirits were allegedly rampant inside the house. In fact, Perron claims that she and her sisters saw a ghost on the first day they arrived. As they were bringing boxes into the home, she recalls seeing a man standing inside the dining room.

“I saw my first full-body apparition at the age of 12 on the day that we moved into the farm,” she said, noting that she, at first, assumed he was an actual person. “He looked totally mortal … I just said good morning and kept walking.”

And from there, the situation intensified. Perron said that she began using a journal to document the bizarre experiences as they unfolded.

Despite the horrifying events shown in the film and the creepy nature of the story, itself, Perron said that she doesn’t have any fear today. Ironically, she calls the 10 years that her family spent in the home “the most enlightening decade” of her life.

“I learned from the tender age of 12 to live fearlessly, because I know that we are all essentially spirit,” she said, also describing herself as a “spiritual” person. “The thing that’s most important to me is to know that there’s something beyond our mortal experience.”

But while living in the home showed Perron that a spiritual world exists beyond what we see immediately in front of our eyes, that doesn’t mean that the experience wasn’t terrifying. In fact, it was so jarring that she claims it took her and her family 30 years to prepare themselves to come forward and share the details — an act that she said was also dependent on how ready the world was to hear their harrowing tale.

Perron claims that the movie is based on her family’s true story, however some elements were changed on the big screen. To begin, the time frame during which the events unfolded was naturally condensed, as showing 10 years in detail over a two-hour period is virtually impossible.

So, what else was different, you ask? Perron shared a few of the more specific disparities.

If you’ve seen the film, you know that birds are depicted as consistently flying into the home and subsequently dying. These creatures circle the old farmhouse, crash into windows and, at moments, torment the family. In reality, Perron said that a far more creepier scenario was unfolding when she was a child.

It was bats, not birds, that she claims tormented the home. She remembers the mammals flying down the chimney and entering the home to terrorize the family.

And — that’s not all. There were also flies that regularly appeared inside the home.

The family’s lack of faith is also not entirely accurate, she said. In the movie, the Perrons are depicted as people who were not church-goers, but she said that she and her sisters had actually all been baptised in the Catholic faith. Her mother, though, did enter the home an atheist, but she is a very “spiritual” person today following the experience.

At some point during their time living at the farm house, the family began attending church again. However, word spread about the happenings in their home and people became terrified of them. Perron claims this eventually created a divide between the family and the Catholic Church.

“When we re-established, word started getting around about the manifestations at the time and the priest confronted my father and said perhaps we should worship somewhere else,” she said, noting that she believes the faith leader was afraid.

At that point, she said that she and her family realized that they were truly on their own. Perron found the local church’s avoidance odd, considering that Catholics have experience — at least in popular theology and pop culture — fighting demonic spirits.

One of the biggest differences between fact and fiction is the scene in which Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators who are depicted in the film, seemingly perform an exorcism on Perron’s mother, Carolyn. In real life, the situation was quite different from how it is shown in “The Conjuring.”

“It wasn’t technically an exorcism. An exorcism was a very archaic and a drawn out process,” she explained. “Ed and Lorraine came to the house one night and brought an entire team with them. My father was mortified and wanted no part of it.”

It’s what happened next, though, that was utterly terrifying.

“They did a seance that went terribly wrong and they opened a door they were not able to close that night,” Perron claims, noting that the alleged spiritual problems lasted well beyond the time that the Warrens came to the home. “We were there another seven years after my father dismissed them from the home that night.”

In addition to the differences between what she claims happened in the home and what the movie actually shows, there are also many elements — as the Hayes’ brothers have said — that were cut out and simply not included. Among the most horrifying was an incident during which Perron’s mother claims that all of the spirits in the home gathered around the parents’ bed.

“I’m really glad that they didn’t include all of the stories, because I think that people would find it unbelievable,” she said of the collective array of alleged haunting tales. “One of them is the night that my mother laid beside my father in bed and all the spirits gathered as a coven of witches.”

“They had burning torches,” Perron added, noting that the spirits would always torture her mother with images of fire.

In this case, she claims that the most terrifying of the spirits, a woman named Bethesda, pledged to drive her mother mad and to drive her out of the home.

Despite the differences between the movie and what allegedly happened inside the home, Perron said that she is thrilled with the way her family’s story is told — and that she loved the final product.

Perron said, “For almost a decade our family lived among the dead. There we came to understand that we are not alone and there is something beyond mortal existence. I graduated from high school in 1976 and attended Chatham College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Graduating in 1980 with an interdisciplinary degree in Philosophy and English, it was during my senior year when my mother announced the sale of the farm was pending. I was heart broken. In spite of the trials, it was “home” and I loved it. Returning to Rhode Island, we were there only a few weeks before relocating to Georgia; long enough to pack and say goodbye. It was over. Though we abandoned our place in the country, it never left us. Memory is powerful.”

The family eventually left the farm and moved to Georgia, but the spirits purportedly never left them. These entities, Perron claims, attached to her sisters and parents and even tormented her mother after they left the house.

“There was an attachment to my mother that followed and warned her in a very violent way that there was no escape from the farm,” she said. Perron described the spirits as “omnipresent” even after the family left the home. While the incidents that unfolded there don’t appear to have the same intensity now that the Perrons have left, it was unclear to what level this haunting purportedly continued — and continues — to take place, as she didn’t go into greater detail.

Still, Perron said that her family is fine and that they took a big leap of faith in signing over their likenesses and images to be depicted in the film. In the end, she said of the film-makers, “What were perfect strangers have become perfect friends.” She and her family are clearly elated with the way in which they are presented.

As for those who would dismiss the family’s story as a conjured up tale (pun intended), Perron has one simple message: “They are absolutely entitled to their opinion. I would invite them to spend one night in that house. I think they would change their tune.”

The real Conjuring farmhouse, often referred to by the Perron family as the Old Arnold Estate, is still standing and is located in Harrisville, Rhode Island. The barn is also still standing and is located to the left of the house. When the real Perron family fell upon hard times after a pipe burst and flooded their business, they reluctantly sold off a significant portion of their property’s 200 acres. The lot size is currently listed at 8.5 acres.

Everyone who has lived in the house that Perron knows of has experienced paranormal experiences. Some have left screaming and running for their lives. The man who moved in to begin the restoration on the house when we sold it left screaming without his car, without his tools, without his clothing. He never went back to the house and consequently the people who owned it, the adjacent landowners, never moved in and it sat vacant for years.

The current owner, Norma Sutcliffe, stated that she and her husband Gerry have had far less intense experiences in the farmhouse, including the door banging in the front hall, sounds of people talking in another room, the sounds of footsteps accompanied by a door opening in another room and her husband’s chair vibrating in the study. The only things that were ever visible to them were a blue light that Norma saw shoot across the bedroom and her husband once thought he saw a fog in the home. Norma stressed that she always looks at things from a scientific standpoint and that she has never jumped to conclusions over any of these minor experiences in the home. Subsequent owners have referred to the property by other names in addition to the Arnold Estate, including more recently the Old Brook Farm. Its original name before it was called the Arnold Estate was the Dexter Richardson House, named after the family that built it. The current owners, Norma Sutcliffe and Gerry Nelfrich, have no relation to the Perron family.

“Eight generations of one extended family lived and died in that house prior to our arrival,” says Andrea Perron, adding, “Some of them never left.” The Black Book of Burrillville, the town’s former public records book, reveals that over the course of its existence the property had been host to two suicides by hanging, one suicide by poison, the rape and murder of eleven-year-old Prudence Arnold by a farmhand, two drownings, and the passing of four men who froze to death, in addition to other tragic losses of life.

The current owners of the farmhouse and estate are not granting tours of the estate or accepting phone calls regarding the book or movie. The real owners of the house featured in “The Conjuring” are experiencing troublesome disturbances not from ghosts but with obsessed fans, who have watched the horror flick. “The Conjuring’s” intense popularity has brought unwelcome visitors to the house, especially at night when fans snoop in the backyard in the middle of the night.

“Our barn is very vulnerable and there is a big story connected to the barn about supposed hangings. Can you see kids breaking in and doing a séance with candles and having it burn down?” Norma Sutcliffe, who owns the house with her husband, said. The Sutcliffes are already poor in health and Norma has to go outside and scream at people to leave their place every time they nose around their property. “This is affecting us physically and emotionally and I don’t know long we can take it,” she said. In addition, Norma has been receiving strange calls even though her phone number is unlisted.

Norma said that she has not seen any signs of unusual things in the 25 years she’s lived in the farmhouse. “I just laughed at the whole thing.” She describes “The Conjuring” to be “ironically ridiculous” and “an insult to the Perrons”. She also turned down the offer from Warner Bros., the movie’s distributor, to appear in its promotion and her only wish now is for them to step in and help her with the situation. “It is not our story but we are the ones who are suffering.”

“All we get is the consequences,” she said. Cinema blend reported that Norma is not asking for money for herself from Warner Bros. but to donate money to the local police for doing their best to keep gawkers away from their home.