Photo of the Day

The Dysfunctional Menendez Family

Nightmare on Elm Drive

If you thought you hated your parents. The crimes committed by Lyle and Erik Menendez in 1989 took teenage angst to terrifying levels when they shot and killed their mother and father, in one of the most brutal, high-profile crimes in American history. The Menendez brothers’ homicides at a well-to-do Beverly Hills mansion rattled American people and thrust the uncomfortable topic of sexual abuse into the national spotlight. Now serving life in prison, the brothers will never see each other or the free world again.

On August 20th, 1989, Joseph Lyle Menendez, 21, and his brother, Erik, 18, shot their parents Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez multiple times with shotguns in the den of their $5 million Spanish-style Beverly Hills mansion. Jose was shot point-blank in the head as the couple lazed in front of the TV with ice cream and strawberries, and Kitty, after attempting to flee, was shot multiple times – to the point that she no longer resembled a person.

The Menendez Brothers case received an unprecedented amount of attention through Court TV coverage of the initial trials and as a result, many became fascinated by the story. Nearly 30 years after the murders, the Menendez brothers remain an intriguing fixture in true crime history because questions still remain. In particular, what made them do it?

On a mild Sunday a string of “popping sounds” drifted through the lazy night air of Beverly Hills around 10 o’clock. “I didn’t think anything of it,” said Tom Zlotow, a neighbour who soon learned that the noises he’d heard from the house right behind his were echoes of the most sensational crime in the history of Beverly Hills. “I didn’t even think it could be gunfire, especially around here.”

Only blocks from the gaudiness of Rodeo Drive, two people had sneaked into a $5-million Spanish-style mansion, once home to Elton John and Michael Jackson, and fired 15 blasts from two shotguns into one of the entertainment industry’s fastest-rising executives and his former beauty queen wife.

Apparently surprised as he snacked and watched television in the family room, Jose Menendez, a 45-year-old Cuban immigrant who ran a Van Nuys video company, was shot at point-blank range in the back of the head. Four other blasts ripped into his arms and thigh. His wife, Mary Louise, whom everybody called Kitty, tried to run but got no more than a few feet away. The killers seemed intent on doing far more than ending a life: They disfigured her with 10 blasts: four into the head and one that nearly severed her hand. Although they had just filled the neighborhood with the sounds of shotgun fire, the killers seemed to be in no hurry to flee. They patiently gathered the shell casings from among the pools of blood on the Oriental rug and parquet floor before leaving.

About 90 minutes later, police received a hysterical 911 call from one of the couple’s two handsome, tennis star sons. “They shot and killed my parents,” sobbed the caller, thought to be Lyle Menendez, who would say later that he had found his parents’ bodies after returning from a night on the town. As police arrived, neighbours heard a horrible, pathetic scream and saw Erik Menendez, curled in a ball, sobbing on the lawn.

“Once we realized what had happened after we called the police,” said Erik, in an interview later, “it started sinking into our heads: These aren’t just two people. These are our parents.”

The Police broke protocol at the crime scene, compromising the investigation early on. Lyle and Erik Menendez performed grief so convincingly that first responders thought it unnecessary to test their hands and clothing for gunshot residue, instead allowing the young men to emote and console each other in what seemed like genuine shows of despair. The guns they used to kill their parents were reportedly sitting inside their cars, but police apparently didn’t even look inside. They felt sympathy toward the boys since their parents were just murdered, and their tears and hysterical actions seemed more than believable.

The sight of the younger brother wailing in front of the house chilled the neighbours and chased away all thoughts of sleep.

(Both victims had been shot in the kneecaps for an added touch of credibility.) Though they’d been questioned the night of the murders, police didn’t sit down with Lyle and Erik Menendez for a formal interview until two months after the murders.

So it astounded their relatives and electrified the community when, six months later, more than a score of police officers blocked off Elm Drive and surrounded the mansion–this time to arrest Lyle for murder. Three days later, Erik, who had been playing in a tennis tournament in Israel, flew home and voluntarily surrendered, as authorities accused the brothers not only of masterminding the murders, but also of pulling the triggers.

The motive, according to authorities, was simple: naked greed. The brothers Menendez were in a hurry to inherit their parents’ $15-million estate, police theorized. The crime could be seen as a morality lesson of biblical proportions: parricide and lust for riches set in Beverly Hills, where wealth and overstated status symbols were the epitome of 1980s-style acquisitiveness. In a detail a fiction writer wouldn’t dare, some of the most intriguing evidence comes from two screenplays written by Erik.

But greed alone seems too limited to explain the carnage caused by the 15 shotgun blasts. And it seems a particularly unsatisfactory explanation for one of the most unsettling crimes of all–a crime that violates such fundamental laws of human behaviour that, in the words of one Menendez family friend, the thought of these privileged, often-hugged brothers gunning down their parents “freezes the brain.”

That’s why many people, including most of the brothers’ friends and all of their surviving family, cannot accept the official theory of the crime. Erik was extremely close to his mother, who taxied her sons back and forth to tennis practice. And Lyle admired his father so much that he bored friends by quoting him and retelling the incredible story of Jose’s rise, by sheer force of will and hard work, from an immigrant who washed dishes to an executive who wielded power in the boardrooms of America’s elite companies.

After the slayings, in fact, Lyle eerily took on his father’s role in the family and jumped immediately into a feverish string of business deals in an apparent effort to prove himself an heir not only to his father’s fortune but also to his legend.

There are certain patterns in parricide cases, and psychologists say some are reflected in the Menendez family history. Children who kill their parents, says Dr Lenore Walker, a Denver psychiatrist, frequently do so because their parents exert so much control over their lives that they are robbed of their own identities. In most cases, physical abuse is involved. Crimes like this often are elaborately planned and take place in middle-class or affluent environments, where family problems can be more easily hidden, experts say. They often involve teen-age boys who seem to be reasonably well-adjusted, but whose rage erupts suddenly in a spasm of revenge. Astonishingly, said L.A. attorney Paul Mones such killers sometimes return to normal, “happier” behaviour after the crime.

“This father seemed to have an extreme need for control, to make sure the boys did it his way,” Walker said.

Jose Menendez was a larger-than-life character who possessed great charm and intense drive. He was in command of every situation, arrived first at every conclusion and out-hustled every competitor. He also exercised great power over his household and hammered into his sons the ethic of success and achievement.

When the boys were 12 and 9, the elder Menendez started them on a demanding regimen calculated to make them into tennis stars. He paid for coaches, supervised practices and attended many matches. He also wanted excellence off the court: He expected them to be able to hold their own in dinner-table discussions of arms control and international politics. “I was not delivered unto this world in defeat, nor does failure course in my veins,” Lyle would recite from his father’s favorite motivational text. And when Jose wanted to drive home a point to his sons, his lectures could last hours and resemble a business meeting.

As the boys grew up, he didn’t relinquish control, as most parents do: He took great interest in whom his sons were dating, how their studies were going and all the details of their lives. Walker notes that, as young people mature, they need an increasing amount of psychological freedom. “The kind of intensity between the father and the sons smelled to me of real power and control issues,” Walker says.

“My father suffered from being a perfectionist,” Lyle said in an interview. “It carried over into his home life, and it was sometimes difficult for Erik and me. So much so that he really couldn’t do something well enough. It wore on him tremendously mentally. And it wore on us.”

José Menendez was a self-made millionaire who pressed sometimes impossibly high expectations onto his sons. Born in Cuba, the senior Menendez emigrated to the U.S. when he was just 16, he married his college classmate, Mary Louise “Kitty” Andersen (October 14, 1941 – August, 20 1989), in 1963 at the age of 19, and they started a family a few years later. José worked his way up as a dishwasher at the ritzy 21 Club in Manhattan while he finished his accounting degree at Queens College. He rose through leadership positions in companies like RCA, where he helped to sign the Eurythmics and Duran Duran, before becoming executive vice president at independent film company Carolco Pictures.

Menendez landed on his feet when he was hired by Carolco Pictures, which made its reputation with Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo” movies. Menendez brought his family with him to California, where his mission was to pump life into a subsidiary, International Video Entertainment Inc., a failing company Carolco had bought from a former pornography distributor named Noel Bloom. IVE had lost $20 million in 1986, but Menendez quickly turned it around by slashing the payroll and moving to isolate Bloom, who eventually left to start his own company. Morally and politically conservative, Menendez “resented Noel terribly” because of his porn background

The family moved into a $5 million mansion once inhabited by Elton John. It was an American fairytale that Lyle, in particular, championed and admired – even as his father was alternately proud and controlling of his boys, and reportedly pressured them to mirror his success in school and tennis, their sport of choice.

The boys took much of Jose’s advice to heart. But there were signs of rebellion, and in the two years before the murders, the friction between Jose and his sons worsened as the brothers engaged in behaviour not usually associated with model kids. Lyle was suspended from Princeton for plagiarism in the first term of his freshman year; Erik was accused of committing burglaries one summer. And Lyle clashed with his parents over his problems at school, over his girlfriends. It was not easy, the boys sometimes confided to friends, to be a son of Jose Menendez.

It enraged José Menendez, but still used his money and influences to shield them from any real consequences. He had, however, reportedly drawn up a new will, which parcelled out significantly less of the couple’s $14 million estate to his sons. Weeks after his parents’ deaths, Lyle confided to a friend that he’d deleted the updated will from Mr. Menendez’s computer – a highly suspicious act, which would later be used against the brothers in court.

Erik Menendez and a close friend once wrote a 66-page screenplay about committing the perfect murder, the friend, Craig Cignarelli, told the LA Times. Erik, and Cignarelli attended Calabasas High School together and both played on the tennis team. When Erik and Craig wanted to escape, they would climb to the top of one of the scrub-covered hills overlooking the Pacific Ocean. There, they could look down on the necklace of lights sparkling from Malibu’s oceanfront homes and talk for hours at a time. Sometimes their dreams would take the form of wondering how one might commit the “perfect crime,” Cignarelli said. They decided to turn one of their fanciful ideas into a screenplay–maybe this would be the first great thing they would do. He said they wrote the play in hopes of selling it to Hollywood. The play, which Erik’s mother, Kitty Menendez, helped to type, has as an early scene the slaying of the main character’s wealthy parents. They adjourned for three days to the Cignarelli family cabin in Frazier Park in Kern County and wrote a 66-page screenplay called Friends, the story of a self-centered son of a wealthy couple, who commits five murders, starting with his own parents. There was even a rumour that was another, even more vividly detailed manuscript – one that aligned even more closely with his ultimate crime However, in this one, according to someone close to the case, some of the details of the murders bear a striking resemblance to the way the murders of Jose and Kitty were actually carried out.

When Jose decided that his young sons should excel in either soccer or tennis, they chose tennis, and Jose brought his formidable intensity to the hard court behind their big Tudor-style house in the Elm Ridge Park area near Princeton. Hour after hour, neighbours heard the sound of tennis balls being hit back and forth behind the house on Honey Lake, in the midst of New Jersey woods that were nearly as lush and green as the old family money thereabouts. As early as 6:30 in the morning, Erik and Lyle would be out in the chill air. Jose would hit balls to them, barking out instructions.

When the brothers’ private coaches arrived, Jose would keep a watchful eye from the picture window in the living room. Sometimes, he would anger the instructors by giving orders in the midst of a lesson. “He (Jose) would actually come out on the court while I was teaching Lyle and be telling Lyle things to do,” says Bill Kurtain, a former coach. “I resented that.” Finally, Kurtain quit.

What Jose Menendez wanted for his sons was no more than what many success-oriented families want for their children. If he drove them hard on the tennis court, yelling and coaching from the sidelines, so do many others. No one can remember Jose Menendez ever striking his sons. After all, he prided himself on his insight into human nature. He wasn’t a ham-handed disciplinarian. If he was tough and prone to lecture, he also hugged his kids frequently to show that he loved them, according to friends and relatives.

Jose’s riveting interest in Lyle’s excellence went beyond a parent’s desire to see his son break into big-time tennis. By all accounts, Jose wanted Lyle to be the best ever. Mostly, Lyle would quietly accept the coaching of Kurtain and others, though one of his playing partners described his increasingly potent game as “joyless.” But once in awhile, Kurtain says, Lyle’s temper would get the best of him and he would explode. “We’d be trying to work on certain things and he’d just take five balls and he’d just blast them as hard as he could,” Kurtain recalls. The stigma of losing became almost unbearable for both brothers. “They might even be winning a match; they’d miss a shot and they’d go nuts.”

While Erik became a base-line player, Lyle developed an aggressive all-court game. Lyle eventually became the No. 1 ranked player in the Middle States Tennis Assn.’s 18-and-under division. But Jose kept the pressure high. One family friend told how Jose called Lyle at a tennis tournament from a commercial airplane and pushed him “very, very hard to win.” When Jose hung up, his offended seat mate reportedly chastened him for being so hard on his son. “It was difficult because you had to be a great tennis player and be great in school,” Erik said later.

The brothers had tennis in common, but their relationship went far deeper. “Their bond appears to me to be the best brother bond I’ve ever seen,” says Noel Nedli, who later befriended Erik on the Beverly Hills High School tennis team. Lyle was protective of Erik, whom he called “E-Man,” and Erik in turn was said to idolize his brother nearly as much as Lyle idolized his father.

They attended Princeton Day School, an exclusive private school where they were good but not outstanding students and, as they had all their lives, kept to themselves. According to a former classmate, Lyle laughed when people ate the chocolate-covered dog biscuits he’d taken to a school bake sale as a prank. “It was his own little joke,” the classmate says.

When Lyle asked Jose to finance a long trip to Europe, Jose refused. Lyle went anyway, travelling with his fiancée, a tennis pro who was about five years his senior. He accompanied her on a 12-city, three-month tennis tour and took in the sights while earning a little cash by stringing rackets. When the couple returned to New Jersey in early 1989, Lyle resumed his studies, and his fiancee, too, settled in Princeton, working as a waitress. There she met another just-hired waiter, Donovan Jay Goodreau, a free-spirited, well-mannered Californian who found a temporary home near the college while traveling around the country. She and Donovan shared a small apartment on a platonic basis, and she introduced him to Lyle.

Until mid-May, three months before the murders, “I was Lyle’s best friend,” says Goodreau, who became a kind of ex-officio member of a small circle of friends whose orbits revolved around Lyle’s reserved but powerful personality. Lyle, according to Goodreau, talked to him for hours about his father’s achievement-oriented philosophy and encouraged him to memorize whole passages from the Mandino book, a kind of cult work about a camel boy of 2,000 years ago who becomes a super salesman.

Sometimes, he would find himself enmeshed in a discussion on the merits of the Trident missile program or U.S. policy toward Bangladesh. “I was overwhelmed by this,” Goodreau said. Still, he reflected, “being in a $5-million house, I accepted everything as normal.” Once when he got up from the table for a glass of milk, Lyle cautioned him to “let the maid do that.”

Goodreau found Lyle’s relationship with his father to be oddly careful. “He would never tell his father he wasn’t doing well,” even if he wasn’t. If Lyle was in serious trouble at school, he would present the situation in the best light, with a plan of action already laid out. Goodreau says his short friendship with Lyle was like living in an episode of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” There were lavish parties at the house for the brothers’ friends, and he and Lyle spent time at the home of one of Lyle’s girlfriends, a 30-year-old Los Angeles model that lived at the beach. There were tensions building, however, as Jose and Kitty worried about Lyle’s dating older glamour girls. Kitty, remembering the opposition to her own marriage, tried to bite her tongue. But one friend recalls her asking, “Don’t you know any cute, nice girls for Lyle?”

On Friday, Aug. 18, someone used Goodreau’s driver’s license for identification to buy two 12-gauge shotguns in a sporting goods store in San Diego. Police believe that the shotguns, which never have been recovered, were the murder weapons. Information on a federal form that was filled out during the sale had Goodreau’s license number but a phony San Diego address.

Goodreau says he lost his driver’s license in the spring of 1989. The last time he saw it, he says, was two days before he was asked to move out of Lyle’s dorm room in a dispute over some missing cash. Donovan says he sometimes kept his wallet in a box on Lyle’s dorm room desk. He also says he and Lyle had used each other’s identification from time to time in Princeton and used to practice each other’s signature.

Sunday August 20, 1989, was another mild summer day in Beverly Hills. The Menendez family was up early and on the tennis court. They passed the day lazily until the afternoon, when Erik and Lyle made plans to go out. They say they went to see the movie “Batman,” then stopped off at a food fair. They had planned to meet a friend late that night, but Erik said he needed his identification card, so they stopped at home. And when they walked into the family room, they say, they came upon a bloody scene they’ll never forget.

Lyle and Erik reportedly left their home after killing their parents and bought movie tickets to create an alibi, according to multiple reports.

Following the movie, Lyle and Erik drove to Santa Monica but apparently got lost en route and missed their friend. They called Berman from a public telephone and made further plans to meet him at the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Beverly Hills. They then drove home allegedly to collect Erik’s fake ID so that he could buy alcohol when they were at the restaurant. It was then that they discovered their parents had been killed and placed the 911 call.

In their attempts to draw suspicion away from themselves, the brothers told the police some strange things. They said that upon their arrival home, before discovering their parents’ bodies, they noticed smoke in the house and in particular in the family room. Neither Buktus nor Czarnocki, the officers who arrived at the scene minutes after Lyle had placed the 911 call, had noticed any smoke. Lyle told police his mother had been suicidal for the past few years and had been edgy and behaving oddly, whilst Erik suggested possible Mafia involvement in his parents’ deaths.

Dr Irwin Golden, Medical Examiner of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office conducted the autopsies on José and Kitty Menendez on 23 August 1989.

Lyle and Erik held a memorial service for their parents on 25 August 1989 at the Directors Guild of America, Los Angeles. They arrived an hour late and Erik looked uncomfortable whilst Lyle remained calm and controlled throughout. On 28 August 1989, the brothers held a traditional church funeral at the university chapel in Princeton. Faculty fellow, Brendan Scott, conducted the service and Lyle spoke for half an hour, saying how much his parents had meant to him but Erik was too upset to contribute.

With no domineering father dictating their every move, the brothers were finally able to make their own life choices. Lyle became determined to succeed in the business world and dropped out of university, whilst Erik vacillated between continuing at UCLA and pursuing a career in tennis. Whatever they decided, they had no immediate financial worries, as they had been granted José’s personal life insurance policy of £650,000. Only a few days after the murders, the brothers began splashing out on Rolex watches, designer clothes, stereo equipment, and expensive cars.

In addition, it emerged that on 31 August 1989, Lyle had hired the services of Glen Stevens, a computer expert, to erase files on Kitty’s computer. Lyle told Stevens that he had deleted the latest version of José and Kitty’s will and instructed him to ensure that no trace of it could be found. This was to ensure they would benefit from the older will which bequeathed the entire Menendez fortune to Lyle and Erik.

Almost immediately after the slayings, the brothers’ behaviour began to attract the attention of police. Whether the murders were a retributive act for their mistreatment as children, a greedy plot to gain early access to their inheritance, or both, the Menendez brothers knew how to spend – and it even stood out in Beverly Hills. Claiming to be in fear for their own lives and not wanting to live in the house where their parents had been murdered, the brothers stayed in five-star hotels, hired bodyguards and travelled in limousines. They then rented expensive adjoining apartments in Marina del Ray, Lyle bought a Porsche 911 Carrera and Erik a Jeep Wrangler. By October 1989, they had charged over £90,000 to José’s American Express card. Lyle began trying to form his own company, called Menendez Investment Enterprises, and flew frequently between California and New Jersey, always travelling business class. The company failed before it even started and Lyle then bought a restaurant, which also lost money.

Erik tried to sponsor a rock concert with a partner at the Palladium, Los Angeles, but the man ran off with $40,000 of his money. He then decided to turn to tennis and hired Mark Heffernan as a private coach. They began travelling extensively, spending on luxury hotels and anything Heffernan suggested, to improve Erik’s game. By the end of 1989 the brothers had spent over £1 million.

For Erik, who decided not to attend UCLA as his father had hoped, his influx of wealth afforded him travel for his burgeoning tennis career, a $50,000-a-year coach, a Jeep Wrangler and, according to Vanity Fair writer Dominick Dunne, a $40,000 investment in a rock concert at L.A.’s Palladium with a partner who ultimately stiffed him. Together, Erik and Lyle moved into swanky his-and-his condos in Marina Del Rey. It was hard not to notice the pair’s comeuppance – police paid special attention, using the splurges to substantiate their existing skepticism about the brothers’ innocence.

Often described as sociopathic with a mean streak and a bad temper, Lyle is thought to be the mastermind behind the murders. Erik, however, was seen as sensitive and quiet and lived in his brother’s shadow. In fact, it was Erik who eventually confessed to the killings to his therapist, L. Jerome Oziel, and Lyle who threatened to kill Oziel if he alerted authorities (Oziel later told his girlfriend, Judalon Smyth, and she told the police about the murders). During their trials, both brothers made abuse allegations against their father and mother, although these experiences have not been well corroborated.

Erik, was apparently wrestling with the emotional burden of his crime, he confided first to Craig Cignarelli that he and his brother had killed his parents.

On 31 October 1989, Erik visited his Beverly Hills psychologist, Jerome Oziel. It was during this meeting that he turned to Oziel and said, “We did it. We killed our parents.”

He had been meeting with Oziel, since the burglary incidents. When Lyle found out his brother’s indiscretion, he threatened to kill Oziel if he reported them to authorities, a bullyish insurance policy that ultimately worked against him.

Oziel’s mistress, Judalon Smyth, listened in from the waiting room, recording joint confessions. Yet she sat on the tapes for nearly five months before she contacted police to tell them Menendez’s confession had been recorded on tape.

Although being threatened meant that Oziel was no longer bound by the patient-therapist confidentiality privilege, he chose not to go to the police. Instead he continued to counsel the brothers, making notes and keeping tape recordings of their sessions. These were later taken in by the Los Angeles County courthouse in Santa Monica, as evidence in the first trial.

Finally, nearly seven months after José and Kitty had been killed, Beverly Hills police arrested Lyle Menendez. Erik turned himself in upon his return from a tennis event in Israel three days later. Though it took numerous hearings to convince a court that portions of the tapes were admissible, the California Supreme Court eventually ruled that the possibility of violence released the practitioner from doctor-client privilege, and the evidence eventually helped send the young men to prison.

The investigation team had finally found a link between the Menendez brothers and two Mossberg 12-gauge shotguns, bought on 18 August 1989. The receipt for the sale of the shotguns had been signed Donovan Jay Goodreau and listed to an address in San Diego. Goodreau, a friend of Lyle’s, proved that he was at work in New York City at the time of purchase, that the signature did not even resemble his own and that the address given was false. Police finally had physical evidence in the case against the Menendez boys.

Ideally, police would have arrested the brothers at the same time but on 7 March 1990, Lyle and some friends flew from New Jersey to Los Angeles. Police believed Lyle was not planning on staying long and would shortly be returning to New Jersey. At that time, Erik was playing in a tennis tournament in Israel, so they decided to go ahead and arrest Lyle first.

On 8 March 1990, at around 1pm Lyle was arrested at the south end of Elm Drive, whilst driving with some friends to a restaurant for lunch. He and his friends were taken to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station, where Lyle was booked and transferred to the Los Angeles County Men’s Jail.

Erik learned of Lyle’s arrest whilst still in Israel and immediately called his uncle for advice. He was told the most sensible thing to do would be to turn himself in. On 11 March 1990 detectives Zoeller and Linehan met Erik at Los Angeles International Airport, where they arrested him and took him to the Los Angeles County Men’s Jail.

On 26 March 1990, supported by friends and relatives, the brothers were arraigned for the first-degree murder of their parents with special circumstances, in Judge Judith Stein’s courtroom at the Beverly Hills Municipal Court. They both pleaded not guilty, and though the brothers confessed, they were fighting back with a shocking charge: that their Hollywood-executive father sexually abused them.

Their father may or may not have been a child molester, depending on whether or not you go along with the defense strategy that was introduced only 10 days before the start of the trial, three years after the boys were arrested. “This, after all, was a man, who pulled Erik’s hair when forcing this 11-year-old to orally copulate him; who slapped him repeatedly when the child cried after his father ejaculated in his mouth for the first time; who forcibly sodomized him,” said Leslie Abramson in her opening statement. Business acquaintances of Jose’s tended to scoff at the stories of him sexually abusing his sons. He was an extremely macho man, known to have had a mistress for eight years and a string of disposable girlfriends. Fidelity to his marriage vows was not his strong suit. “Jose would f–k an umbrella,” one business acquaintance said.

They were held without bail, pending trial, at Los Angeles County Men’s Jail.

The brothers were tried separately by different juries, each claiming self-defense due to years of abuse at the hands of both parents.

It was been told in court that Lyle at 14 was still wetting his bed, and that his parents would put the soaking, smelly sheets on the breakfast table. They were told that Kitty threatened to poison her family, that she told her sons she hated them, that she could have had a career in broadcasting if she hadn’t had them. The defense claims that she knew all along that her husband was molesting Erik. “You will hear evidence that she never tended to her son while he was throwing up in the bathroom next door to her bedroom after a sexual episode with his father.… You will also hear evidence that up to the age of 15 Erik’s mother would periodically make her son submit to her physical inspections of his genitals, which she called ‘checking you out.’ ” On and on. They also heard that in a fit of rage with Lyle a week before the killings she reached over and pulled off the 21-year-old’s hairpiece. Leslie Abramson would have the court believe that until that moment Erik never knew that his brother and protector wore a toupee.

But the masterpiece of wigmaking that was affixed to the top of Lyle Menendez’s youthful head fooled many back in 1990. Because he is so young, it never occurred to anyone, not even the police, that he wore one. A Beverly Hills detective said several years ago that it had been discovered in the Los Angeles County Jail when a fellow prisoner slapped Lyle on the head in the shower and his hair flew off. Toupees are not allowed in American prisons, because prisoners have been known to hide their stash of drugs under them. Once Lyle’s was detected he was allowed to wear it only for court appearances. Before one such appearance, other prisoners hid it from him, and he had to go into the courtroom without it. It was said at the time that he had shaved his head.

Family secrets played a big part in the defense strategy. According to Abramson, the exposure of the wig freed Erik to tell his brother what their father had been doing to him. This, in turn, led Lyle to come to his brother’s aid by confronting their father and telling him to stop molesting Erik. Jose Menendez allegedly replied, “He is my son, and I will do what I want with him.”

The defense team introduced one of the most highly publicized cases of battered child syndrome. Accusations about the victims’ incendiary parenting and abusive behaviour were explosive. In addition to claims by the defense that the Menendez brothers were “punched and belt-whipped,” attorneys also asserted that José Menendez molested both sons starting when Lyle was seven and Erik was six. It was a story corroborated, at least in part, by family members under oath. The abuse continued – allegedly under Kitty’s knowledge – for 12 years. Lyle accused her, too, of incestuous molestation that extended well into his teen years. Yet none of the accusations were formally substantiated. According to deputy district attorney Pamela Bozanich, a prosecutor in the case, the Menendezes prepared for trial upwards of four hours a day for two years, more than enough time for their team of attorneys to craft a justifiable self-defense claim around the abuse. Whatever was going on inside the home on Elm Drive, Lyle and Erik’s defense attorneys claimed it compounded the mental and emotional degradation the brothers, and said it explained instances of acting out, including Lyle bedwetting until the age of 14.

Mistrials were declared in 1994 and both brothers were tried by one jury in the retrial that took place in 1995. Both were both found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996.

Lyle and Erik Menendez knew before they sat down that day that the jurors had arrived at a verdict, even though Leslie Abramson in her closing argument had virtually begged for a hung jury. “It is better to not render a verdict than it is to render an unjust one or a compromise,” she had said. They also knew there was no possibility that the verdict was going to be an acquittal, so they were prepared for bad news. The moment after the verdict was read by court clerk Penny Tinnell was breathtaking in its silence. There was not so much as a gasp heard. Even Maria Menendez, the mother of the murdered Jose Menendez and the grandmother of his killers, who had been known to make the occasional fuss, simply sat there, bravely mute. There were no breakdowns on the defense side or any traces of jubilation on the prosecution side. Leslie Abramson looked over at Erik, but said nothing. Charles Gessler, who represented Lyle, placed his hand on Lyle’s back but said nothing. David Conn did not exchange even a look with Carol Najera, the second prosecutor. Then Erik, ashen-faced, old beyond his 25 years, turned to his grandmother and mouthed the words “I love you.”

“It was heartbreakingly sad,” writer Dominick Dunne wrote. “I wanted to get out of that courtroom. I didn’t want to talk to anybody about what had just happened, not even to David Conn to congratulate him on the brilliant job he had done by pointing out to the jury over and over again in is closing argument the absurdities of the defense case.”

According to Dunne, the jury wasn’t as quick to believe the brothers’ lurid descriptions of sexual abuse, and Abramson’s dramatics were wearing thin. Moreover, during the penalty phase of the trial, it was revealed that she had advised a witness to deceive the jury.

They call Judge Weisberg Stanley Scissorhands since he cut so much out of the defense case. —Radio reporter who covered the second Menendez trial.

The brothers are serving their sentences 500 miles apart: Lyle in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California and Erik in Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California. The two remain close, writing each other regularly and even playing chess through the mail. Lyle has been married twice while in prison: to pen pal and former model Anna Eriksson in 1997 (divorced in 1998) and to magazine editor Rebecca Sneed in 2003. Erik married pen pal Tammi Saccoman in 1999. In 2005, Tammi published a book about their lives together, They Said We’d Never Make It: My Life with Erik Menendez. Conjugal visits are prohibited under California state law for those sentenced to life without parole.

After their guilty convictions, many were left wondering, what made them do it? Because the initial trials were televised by Court TV, the details of the Menendez brothers’ lives generated numerous points of suspicion about the motives behind the murders.

Beyond this, many still question the abuse allegations. Both brothers claimed that their mother and father subjected them to emotional, physical, and sexual abuse starting from very young ages. Although some of their claims have been corroborated by family members under oath, none of the accusations were formally substantiated. Indeed, although some members in the initial jury trials seemed to buy into the “abuse excuse,” the retrial jury members did not.

Then there are concerns about the ways the authorities handled the case. For example, police broke protocol at the crime scene when they failed to test the brothers’ hands and clothing for gunshot residue. And, although they were initially questioned at the scene, police did not conduct formal interviews with Lyle and Erik until two months after the murders. There is also suspicion of political collusion between the judge and the District Attorney’s office in the second trial that perhaps ensured guilty verdicts.

With such lingering questions, these notorious criminals continue to spark interest in the public eye more than 20 years after their convictions.

Interest in the Menendez brothers—who have been in jail for 27 years now—continues. Lyle Menendez is currently located in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, where Menendez said he feels “more at peace” than he would out from behind bars.

Earlier this year, Menendez told ABC News, I am the kid that did kill his parents, and no river of tears has changed that and no amount of regret has changed it. I accept that. You are often defined by a few moments of your life, but that’s not who you are in your life, you know. Your life is your totality of it . . . You can’t change it. You just, you’re stuck with the decisions you made.”

Erik, meanwhile, is incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. Earlier this year, he told People that he regrets the murder.

“I would give my life to change it,” Erik told People. “I talk to my mom. She knows my heart. I ask for forgiveness.”

Despite their traumatic history, the Menendez brothers stay in touch.

“We write each other regularly,” Lyle said. “We even play chess through the mail, but it’s a little slow.”

He is, apparently, still sticking the 27-year-old abuse defense, telling ABC: “I found that my own childhood prepared me surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life” and hinting at still more skeletons in the family closet.