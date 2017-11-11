Photos of the Day

In March 1991, when a series of earthquakes hit the western side of the island of Luzon along the Zambales Mountains, locals awoke to the reality that in the middle of the Zambales range, there might be a dormant volcano. Pinatubo quiet since before the lands under it were named the Philippines erupted a few months later, in June.
The explosion was to be the second largest of the 20th century (second only to that of Novarupta in Alaska in 1912). Unlike the Alaskan volcano, half a million people lived next to Pinatubo and several important river systems stem from its peak. A logistical and environmental nightmare loomed. Adding to the woes, a typhoon was ripped through the island, mixing Pinatubos ash with rains, which created concrete-like mud that collapsed roofs and buildings miles away. PHOTO BY ALBERTO GARCIA
An exhausted trader at the end of the worst day in stock market history, “Black Monday”, October 19, 1987. After “Black Monday”, stock exchanges instituted circuit breakers, or trading pauses, when there are large declines.
A beauty pageant, with 6 of the participants have been paid to have large temporary tattoos promoting the NRA on their backs, in Miami, Florida, US in the 1930’s.
Collecting of Traditional Folklore in Co. Galway, Ireland. 1985. Work of the Commission and Department of Irish Folklore: Video recording of folklore collecting by Bairbre Ní Fhloinn and Ríonach uí Ógáin (CBÉ), of Pádraig Ó Nia and Bríd Ní Nia, Carna.
Car owners, city workers, and the National Guard joins the collective effort to dig out cars buried in snow in South Boston after the massive blizzard of 1978 hit. February 1978.
After winning gold and bronze at the Summer Olympics, Americans Tommie Smith and John Carlos protest racial discrimination with a Black Power Salute, October 16th, 1968. Most people dont know the story about Peter Norman, the 3rd person on this podium. An amazing story in its own right. Tommie Smith and John Carlos were actually pallbearers at his funeral. Australia finally apologized to him posthumously for his treatment following these Olympics. it was actually Normans suggestion that Smith and Carlos wear one glove each. And when Sydney hosted the summer Olympics and Norman was left off of the Australian official Olympic delegation, the US extended him an invite and he was a guest of the USA @ the Sydney Olympics – even though he was (obviously) an Australian. Worth Noting: Peter Norman, the white guy in 2nd place that looks like hes hating life, was actually totally cool with this and wore a matching OPHR badge to show support of the fist raisers.Norman was Australian and a very vocal critic of his own country’s surprisingly scuzzy history of racial segregation and oppression. A lot of people mistakenly believe he was unsupportive because he didn’t raise a fist too and just silently stood there. In reality, he knew it would be a more powerful picture that way.
German Fallschirmjäger leaving a DFS 230 glider after a landing exercise, Italy, 1943.
Trafalgar Square. March 1990. London erupts in a frenzy of riots, protesting poll taxes an unpopular tax reform that would mark the beginning of the end for Margaret Thatchers eleven-year premiership. A photo is published, with the caption A West End shopper argues with a protester. The contrast is sharp: the well-dress lady, her gold watch glinting is across the barricades from a leather-jacketed punk, his hair tightly shaved, a half lit cigarette in hand. Except that by her own admission, the woman is shouting not at the man, but at the police restraining him. I look like the typical conservative middle-England Tory voter (which I’m not), objecting to the protest. The truth is, I felt bloody angry that day, she wrote to the Guardian.’
German hot-food couriers crouch as artillery rounds explode around them, 1940’s.
Charles Lindbergh accepting a ceremonial sword from Hermann Göring, 1936.
Throngs of German citizens crowd the platforms of the Berlin train station shortly following the defeat of Germany by Allied forces, c. June, 1945.
For a large part of the aughts, Nevada was infested by Mormon crickets, gigantic bugs that could grow up to three inches long. The insects devour crops (hence their name, as Mormon settlers in the 1840’s were plagued by them), and can climb over walls and swarm anything in their path. The bug infested Nevada from about 2000 through 2008, when they began to decline – only to return in 2014 thanks to extreme drought conditions.
USS Nebraska in an experimental dazzle camouflage scheme, 1918.
Anti-bra protest outside a San Francisco department store on August 1, 1969.
Bill Gates showing how much information a CD-Rom could hold in paper in 1994.
The corpse of a Libyan soldier lies buried in the sand near Libyan army tanks captured by FANT (Forces Armées Nationales Tchadiennes), during the Chadian offensive of 1987.
The space shuttle Enterprise flying for the 1st time, separating from a Boeing 747 & landing in CA, Aug. 12, 1977.
Lithuanian civilians cheerfully greet invading German forces of Army Group Centre (Heeresgruppe Mitte) during Operation Barbarossa. June, 1941.
Italian Soldiers of the Sassari brigade, ca 1916.
Keep Calm and Carry On, proclaimed the poster which is now overused and over parodied. Ironically, the poster was never used the campaign was abandoned just as the Second World War began. Instead, various photos taken during the war, of ordinary people carrying on conveyed the same message. Most famous of these photos was Fred Morleys milkman, who was seen doing his rounds, even as the Blitz reduced the apartments of his erstwhile customers into rubble. The day was October 9th 1940 the 32nd straight day of bombing raids on Britain. The Nazi invasion plans had been thwarted, as the weather conditions deteriorated into winter conditions, making massive aerial campaigns harder to sustain. The Luftwaffe had just switched its main effort into night-time attacks, which became their official policy just two days prior on 7th October. Although not as serious as in a raid two months later, St Pauls Cathedral was hit on the early hours of October 9th, but the bomb failed to detonate.A sea of destruction awaited Morley the next morning. Working for Fox Photos, he knew that if he took the pictures of the destroyed homes, his photos would not be published. A lot of his earlier work had been censored. In front of a back drop of firefighters struggling to contain a fire, he had an idea. He borrowed the coat and milk carrier from a milkman and asked his assistant to walk across the bombed moonscape. London carries on, the stage photo proclaimed, and the censor waved the picture through. For the capital, tougher days were still ahead. On 14th and 15th October, the heaviest attack saw hundreds of German bombers dotting the skies above London. In Second Great Fire of London on the night of 29th December 1940, nineteen churches, thirty-one guild halls and all of Paternoster Row, including five million books went up in flames. But the capital did carry on remarkably.
Journalist Raymond Walker risks his life under a hail of bullets dashing across the International bridge from Hendaye, France, to Irun, Spain to save a baby, during the Spanish Civil War, 1936.
Dutch girls escorting American soldiers to a dance.
Wright Brothers Flight – 1903.
On 8 March 1979, more than 100,000 women gathered on the streets of the Iranian capital to protest against the new Islamic governments compulsory hijab ruling.
Indigenous member of MIKE force smoking his pipe after a fire fight. Vietnam, mid 1960’s.
