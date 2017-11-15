Photos of the Day

Too cool for school. (Poster from the 1980’s).
On January 30th of 1990 the first McDonalds eatery opened in Moscow. It was also the first one in the whole country in the Soviet Union. They say they were holding talks with Soviet officials about opening this venture for over 20 years since 1976. Also, they offered 51% ownership of the venture to the Soviet state. Then, on the first day, they were expecting 1,000 people to come to the new place. How many people actually came to taste American food? 30,000 people arrived on the first day, making it the largest restaurant launch worldwide, ever.
But before that, there was a hiring event. Over 35,000 people applied for a job in what would be the first ever foreign restaurant in the Soviet Union, and around 600 people were accepted.
Even Yeltsin arrived at the launch on the first day to help out !
And a queue a few miles long of people wanting to try something new.
Platinotype print. Photographed c1898 – 1899. Cinderella Club Boys collecting for the club, c. late 19th Century. The Cinderella Movement was a late nineteenth century British movement to provide food and entertainment for poor children. Individuals formed Cinderella Clubs, named after the fairy tale character Cinderella, to address specific problems associated with childrens welfare.
American sailors relax and swim after heavy fighting for Rui Island, Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, April 18th, 1944.
British soldier on a horse in zebra camouflage, German East Africa during WWI, 1916.
Albert Einstein and his daughter sworn in as American citizens, October 1940.
The graves of two Scottish soldiers are marked by upturned rifles. North Africa, 5 November 1942.
Babies getting fresh air, Wormwood Scrubs (thats a prison), London. 1900.
A U.S. Marine reaches through the barbed wire of a civilian containment area to give a young Japanese boy candy during the Battle of Tinian. August, 1944.
The front page has a nice full-banner headline: “President John F. Kennedy Goes to His Rest,” with a larger than typical printing of the famous photo of JFK Jr. saluting his dad’s casket.
A “maternity package” granted to mother’s of low income by the Finnish state, 1939. For 75 years, Finland’s expectant mothers have been given a box by the state. It’s like a starter kit of clothes, sheets and toys that can even be used as a bed. And some say it helped Finland achieve one of the world’s lowest infant mortality rates.
“Crown Roast of Frankfurters” – 1969 Weight Watchers recipe card.
The original Ronald Mcdonald, 1963.
Beauty contest winner accepting her prize in Washington Tidal Basin, 1922.
‘Us Germans fear God and nobody else in the world!’ (Germany, 1888). Propaganda poster.
Men of 72 Highlanders who served in the Crimea: William Noble, Alexander Davison and John Harper, 1853-1856.
A female worker cleans the rifling of a 15-inch naval gun after being lifted inside the barrel at the Coventry Ordnance Works during the First World War.
The Toilet Bomb, 1965.
In October 1965, CDR Clarence W. Stoddard, Jr., Executive Officer of VA-25 “Fist of the Fleet”, flying A-1H Skyraider Bu. No. 135297, NE/572, from Carrier Air Wing Two aboard USS Midway, carried a special bomb to the North Vietnamese in commemoration of the 6-millionth pound of ordnance dropped. This bomb was unique because of the type….. it was a toilet! The toilet was a damaged toilet, which was going to be thrown overboard.
Girls walking in Hollywood in the 1960’s.
Driving Elephants, who is going to believe that? British forces in India camouflage their vehicles as elephants. 1940s.
Miners ready to descend for their shift, copper mine near Calumet, MI, 1905.
Yahhh I got one.. Windows 95.
Soapbox racer, Paris, 1920’s. It looks like a Renault taxi and and the mill is the Moulin de la Galette I think.
A German aviator’s suit is equipped with electrically heated face mask, vest, and fur boots. Open cockpit flight meant pilots had to endure sub-freezing conditions. 1917.
Country Store, Gordonton, North Carolina, 1939.
A US soldier stands in front of a destroyed Panther tank outside of Cologne Cathedral in Germany on April 4, 1945. The sign in front of him reads: Beyond this point you draw fire on our fighting men. He risks his life 24 hours a day. Do you?
Victorian street children. While many of the poor in London 100 years ago were suffering from starvation, the same areas in the capital today are rife with deadly Type 2 diabetes, caused not by malnutrition but by an excess of junk food.
Female convicts chained together by their necks for work on a road. Dar es Salaam, Tanganyika c.18901927. Tanganyika originally consisted of the Tanganyika Territory, the British share of German East Africa, which the British took under a League of Nations Mandate in 1922, and which was later transformed into a United Nations Trust Territory after World War II. The other parts of German East Africa were taken into Belgian trusteeship, eventually becoming present-day Rwanda and Burundi.
Kathrine Switzer, was the first woman to complete what was then an all male Boston Marathon. She had to hide in the bushes before the race began. Jock Semple attempted to stop Switzer and grab her official bib; however, he was shoved to the ground by Switzer’s boyfriend, Thomas Miller, who was running with her, and she completed the race. Afterward, Boston Athletic Association director Will Cloney was asked his opinion of Switzer competing in the race. Cloney said, “Women can’t run in the Marathon because the rules forbid it. Unless we have rules, society will be in chaos. I don’t make the rules, but I try to carry them out. We have no space in the Marathon for any unauthorized person, even a man. If that girl were my daughter, I would spank her.” Because of her run, the AAU barred women from all competitions with male runners, with violators losing the right to compete in any races. Switzer, with other women runners, tried to convince the Boston Athletic Association to allow women to participate in the marathon. Finally, in 1972, women were officially allowed to run the Boston Marathon for the first time. According to Switzer, she understood the gravity of her participation and accomplishment: “I knew if I quit, nobody would ever believe that women had the capability to run 26-plus miles. If I quit, everybody would say it was a publicity stunt. If I quit, it would set womens sports back, way back, instead of forward. If I quit, Id never run Boston. If I quit, Jock Semple and all those like him would win. My fear and humiliation turned to anger.: Later Jock apologized and became a huge advocate for women running in the marathon. She was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2011 for creating a social revolution by empowering women around the world through running. Since 1967, she has worked to improve running opportunities for women in different parts of the world.
Prisoners on a Treadmill, Kingston Prison, Portsmouth. 1895. This was usually used to pump water around the prison. It was a 10 minute on 10 minute off between two groups for the duration of their shift. Hard labour.
