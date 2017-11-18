Photos of the Day

The morning after the first battle of Passchendaele, 100 years ago on Oct. 13th 1917. The First Battle of Passchendaele took place on 12 October 1917 in the Ypres Salient area of the Western Front, west of Passchendaele village, during the Third Battle of Ypres in World War I. The Allied plan to capture Passchendaele village was based on inaccurate information about the result of the previous attack of 9 October, as the period of rainy weather continued. The attack took ground in the north but early gains around Passchendaele were mostly lost to German counter-attacks. The battle was a German defensive success, although costly to both sides. British attacks were postponed until the weather improved and communications behind the front had been restored. Two German divisions intended for Italy were diverted to Flanders, to replace “extraordinarily high” losses. Ludendorff divided the Third Battle of Ypres into five periods. In the “Fourth Battle of Flanders”, from 221 October he described German “wastage” as “extraordinarily high”.Hindenburg claimed later that he waited with great anxiety for the wet season. The 4th Australian Division lost c. 1,000 casualties and the 3rd Australian Division c. 3,199 casualties. From 912 October the German 195th Division lost 3,395 casualties. There were 2,735 New Zealand casualties, 845 being killed or mortally wounded and stranded in no-man’s-land. Calculations of German losses by J. E. Edmonds, the British Official Historian have been severely criticised ever since for adding 30% to German casualty figures, to account for different methods of calculation. The New Zealand Memorial to the Missing at Tyne Cot commemorates New Zealanders killed during the Battle of Broodseinde and the First Battle of Passchendaele, who have no known grave. The death toll made this the blackest day in New Zealand history.
Tuffi (*1946 in India, 1989 in Paris, France) was a female circus elephant that became famous in Germany in 1950 when she jumped from the suspended monorail in Wuppertal into the river below. On 21 July 1950 the circus director Franz Althoff had Tuffi, then 4 years old, take the Schwebebahn in Wuppertal, as a marketing gag. The elephant trumpeted wildly and ran through the wagon, broke through a window and fell some 12 metres (39 ft) down into theWupper river, suffering only minor injuries. A panic had broken out in the wagon and some passengers were injured. Althoff helped the elephant out of the water. Both the circus director and the official who had allowed the ride were fined. Tuffi was sold to Cirque Alexis Gruss in 1968; she died there in 1989. This manipulated picture of the fall still exists and a building near the location of the incident, between the stations Alter Markt and Adlerbrücke, shows a painting of Tuffi. A local milk-factory has chosen the name as a brand.The Wuppertal tourist information keeps an assortment of Tuffi-related souvenirs, local websites show original pictures. In 1970 Marguerita Eckel and Ernst-Andreas Ziegler published a Children’s picture book about the incident, named Tuffi und die Schwebebahn.
The Wuppertaler Schwebebahn, the oldest electric elevated railway, 1913. The installation with elevated stations was built in Barmen, Elberfeld and Vohwinkel between 1897 and 1903; the first track opened in 1901. The Schwebebahn is still in use today as a normal means of local public transport, moving 25 million passengers annually.
1971, A Pakistani soldier during the Bangladesh Liberation War checks a man’s penis to see whether he is circumcised or not (i.e. if he is hindu or muslim). This will decide the man’s life or death.
Members of the Home Guard admire an array of close-combat weaponry at a training session, 1942.
Sign-painter works before a rapt street-side audience. Dublin, Ireland. 1940.
Junovicz P.A. 1 armored car, 1st WW, Galicia ~1916. One of the few Austro-Hungarian armored cars. The Austro-Hungarian army failed to see the potential of armored car prior to the War. After some demonstrations, they decided against the use of armored cars, thinking them incompatible with current cavalry tactics and any military doctrine. The Empire, especially Austria, had limited industrial capabilities, except for a few renowned manufacturers. The Army started to show interest in this type of vehicle after the outbreak of war. This was mostly due to the enthusiasm shown by the Russians and Italians, the then opponents of the Austro-Hungarians. The matter progressed so slowly that a young officer, Hauptmann Junovicz, decided to take the matter in his own hands. He devised an improvised vehicle, hand-built, on an existing chassis. The chosen base was the Fiat 40 PS truck, a sturdy vehicle produced locally under licence. This vehicle was known as the Junovicz armored car. Except for the crude, improvised Junovicz, the only other armored car accepted into service was the small, refined, carefully handcrafted Romfell.
Leader of the American Nazi Party clashes with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The man in the glasses is George Lincoln Rockwell. He was assassinated by a former of his own group, the American Nazi Party.
A Workers’ Party of Marxist Unification militia in Barcelona during the Spanish Civil War, 1936. George Orwell is in the background, about a foot taller than everyone else.
German American Bund parade on East 86th St., New York City, October 30, 1939.
25 years ago on October 4th, 1992, an El-Al cargo flight crashed into these buildings in Amsterdam-Bijlmer. Killing 43 people (3 crew, 1 passenger, 39 residents)
US troops on Hill 742 at the start of Operation MacArthur – near Dak To, Vietnam – October 12, 1967.
Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs march through a trench in a pre-war military training session (1939). During WWII, NHL players were not forced to join the army, as the NHL was considered an essential service. This was done for a few reasons, including civilian morale, a distraction from the war effort, morale for troops overseas who would listen to broadcasts of the games, and because the NHL contributed money to the war effort. That being said, Canada was in total war mode, and should the war in Europe go poorly and more Canadians be required, there was the possibility of calling up those who were considered an essential service. Therefore, in the summers, NHL players got military training through the Non-Permanent Active Militia, which meant if required, the NHL players would be able to be called up and sent to the front without too much additional training. Of course, plenty of players enlisted anyways, and people like Conn Smythe were very loud advocates for conscription, which led to a number of Leafs enlisting.
A Italian WW2 Hand grenade nicknamed “The Red Devil”
Lunch Counter Desegregation Demonstrators in Jackson, Mississippi – 1963.
Beduines, Jerico, Women,Grooming, Bedouins, Nomads, West Bank, Jericho,1860-1900.
U.S. Navy Goodyear ZSG-3 Blimp collapsed by the shock wave from a nuclear blast in Nevada, 1957. The unmanned dirigible was in temporary free flight in excess of five miles from ground zero.
Children play amid weapons abandoned in ruins of Nazi Germany, spring 1945.
Captain Chuck Yeager, USAF, broke the sound barrier in level flight 70 years ago, (October 14, 1947) in the rocket powered Bell X-1, named “Glamorous Glennis” after his wife.
Georgian soldier in full suit of armor, 1877.
Tsar Nicholas II fooling around with cousin Prince Nicolaos of Greece and Gd Boris Vladimirovich. 1899.
Private Roy W. Humphrey of Toledo, Ohio is being given blood plasma after he was wounded by a shrapnel in Sicily on 9 August 1943.
A destroyer rescues sailors standing on a section of an aircraft elevator blown off Enterprise (CV 6) after the ship was hit by a kamikaze off Kyushu. May 14th, 1945.
Ice cube mask designed to cure hangovers, 1947.
French Foreign Legion patrol question a suspected member of the Viet Minh (1953).
Grand Central Terminal in pictures, 1900s-1910s.
A young Beatles fan is overcome with emotion as the band prepares to leave America for the UK (1964).
Colourised Dewey’s Arch New York City 1899. Built of staff, it quickly deteriorated and was torn down.
US Liberty Ship SS Robert Rowan Explodes Off the Coast of Sicily, July 11, 1943.
One of the first war pictures ever taken: the English line at the Siege of Sevastopol, 1854.
Traveller family with their traditional caravan. Co. Tipperary, Ireland. 1980.
West Berliners crowd in front of the Berlin Wall early November 11, 1989 as they watch East German border guards demolishing a section of the wall in order to open a new crossing point between East and West Berlin, near the Potsdamer Square.
Dorothy Counts was admitted to the Harry Harding High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1957, but her parents pulled her out four days later after relentless harassment from the other students. School age kids can be so cruel to one another, but seeing that grown man on the right, third row back laughing? The courage of this young person and her family to face such adversity is beyond words. For less than one school week she was able bear it, yet hope is that later on she knew her’s was a major step forward in ending segregation. “”What happened on that day really set me on a path,” says Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, a vibrant sixty-something grandmother. “I’ve always wanted to work to make sure that bad things don’t happen to other children.” …
A Dutch woman, identified by members of the Dutch Resistance as being a fifth columnist, is dragged through the street of Eindhoven following the citys liberation. September, 1944.
2 Armenian women fighters pose for a picture during the time of the Hamidian Massacres in Armenia in 1895.
Hunters killing fur seals on St Paul Island, Alaska Territory, 1890s.
Hugh Hefner holding the June 1963 copy of Playboy.
A Japanese twin engine plane is shot down while attacking TG52.11 escort carriers off Saipan, 18 June 1944. Seen from USS KITKUN BAY.
German soldiers pretending to be cowboys 1930s.
