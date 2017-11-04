Photos of the Day

“You’re gonna need a bigger boat”…Robert Shaw and “Bruce The Shark” on the set of Jaws, 1974.
Innocence looking at the dreadful reality. Little girl on roller skates talks to army soldier on patrol in Northern Ireland…. (circa 1971).
A Portuguese soldier giving a goodbye kiss to his wife before departing to the front in France, 1916.
London, 1969.
A false horse, used by soldiers on both sides during World War One.
This is the last picture taken of Freddy Mercury in 1991, before he died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.
A pair of Cambridge undergraduates 1926. Colourised.
WWII soldier Alvin Harley receives a kiss from a liberated French child, 1945.
Al Capone’s prison cell.
Participants in the Stanford Prison Experiment, August 1971. The Stanford Prison Experiment is one of the most famous and controversial experiments in social psychology. The goal was to study the psychological effects of perceived power – college students were randomly assigned to be either “prisoners” or “guards” in a mock prison. The “guards” very quickly adopted authoritarian attitudes to the “prisoners” and some became abusive to them; while many of the “prisoners” adopted passive and fatalistic attitudes to the abuse. The situation escalated so rapidly that the experiment had to be ended early.
Brooklyn Suicide Attempt, 1942.
Rat Catchers, Liverpool. 1933.
“The Day My Kid Went Punk… What do you do when your bright, loveable, talented kid turns into a punker overnight?” – ABC After school Special, Oct. 23, 1987.
German Communications Squad, 1917.
Finnish soldiers belonging to the Company of Death. Summa, Dec 20th 1939.
Blizzard of 1966, North Dakota.
A janitor sweeps the floor of New York Stock Exchange following the Wall Street Crash, 1929.
Some spooky skeletons riding horses for Halloween in the 1920’s.
Desperate for a shave. A barber and a British Officer circa 1908.
Big Chief Root Beer, 1933. This roadside stand was originally in Kansas City, Kansas…
Prostitutes waiting for customers in a brothel in Naples, Italy, March 1945.
Airmail pilot William “Wild Bill” Hopson in winter flying clothing, Ca. 1926. Air mail flying was very dangerous back then. They followed giant arrows in the ground and a network of lights. Weather? You fly in it. Instrument flying was non-existent, as well as radio navigation, but all those improvements came rapidly. This guy died flying for the airmail service.
A Gypsy family from Serbia after arriving at Ellis Island.
“Come friends your life is too precious to lose in the meaningless war” Japanese occupied Philippines, 1942-45.
HMS Conqueror returns to Britain flying the Jolly Roger after sinking the Argentine cruiser Belgrano during the Falkland’s War. Pictured on 4 July 1982.
A 1920’s proposal to create a peaceful Europe – A single European Union, with 24 artificially created constituent “slice” nations.
Paparazzi surrounding Bill Clinton’s cat. 1990’s.
A teenager in New York, 1983.
Graves of a Catholic woman and her Protestant husband, who were not allowed to be buried in the same cemetery because of their religion, 1888.
Two girls more engrossed with the air vent grate than the modern art on the walls of the San Francisco Museum of Art, 1963.
The real Lawrence of Arabia (Thomas Edward Lawrence) – 1918.
Comic book readers, NYC, 1947.
A Russian soldier playing a piano left behind in a central Grozny park in Chechnya on February 6, 1995.
A group posed around a Mussolini snowman in Rome’s Villa Borghese park, 1926.
SS officers “baptise” a Lebensraum baby, 1935. The SS stole blonde blue-eyed children from parents as they passed through and “blessed” them into becoming German even if they were not German, raising them in a sterile atmosphere away from their own homeland.
Robert Courter testing his flying jet-pack, Virginia, 1969.
“Breaker boys” at the Hughestown Borough Coal Co., Pittston, PA, 1911.
Flamingos huddled together in the bathroom at Miami Zoo during Hurricane Andrew (August 24, 1992).
Earliest known photo of Elvis Presley, with parents Gladys & Vernon in 1938.
Lyndon B. Johnson yelling at the pilots of a nearby plane to cut their engines so that John F. Kennedy could speak as Kennedy is seen trying to calm him down. Taken during the 1960 presidential campaign in Amarillo, Texas.
