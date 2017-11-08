Photos of the Day

Shell shocked soldier 1916. Shell shock was a term to describe the psychological effects of warfare, which traumatized soldiers and left them with many different mental issues.
In the early 1900s this photo of a little girl at a grave site was captured. It wasn’t until years later the spooky reflection was noticed.
A massive pile of buffalo skulls, circa 1870s, to be turned into fertilizer.
Annette Kellerman promoting a womans right to wear a fitted, one-piece bathing suit in 1907. She was later arrested for indecency.
The USS Iowa displays its firepower, 1987.
A soldier shares his banana with a goat during the battle of Saipan ca 1944.
This little girl sits with her doll in the ruins of her London home that was bombed in 1940.
A hotel owner pouring acid in a pool while some black people swam in it in 1964.
Diving suit, 1878.
Alcohol being poured out on the streets during Prohibition Detroit in 1929.
Motorcycle chariots from the 1920’s.
Like a lot of great pictures it looks like nothing special unless you know the context. A watch from Hiroshima,at 08:15 the bombing started. All watches stopped working at this time.
A smiling prisoner of war returning home to Vienna passes a woman holding a photograph up in a mixture of hope and despair.
Crowds in Vienna waiting to greet homecoming prisoners show varying degrees of emotion ranging from stoicism to hysteria. These iconic photographs were taken in 1947 at Viennas Southern Railway Station, where photographer Ernst Haas witnessed the moving scenes of the return of the first 600 Austrian war prisoners from Eastern Europe. Haass images show the anticipation and grief of people searching for their lost relatives among the survivors. The magazine Heute, published in Munich by the Americans, first published the feature in August 1949. Only one week later, it was reprinted in the leading illustrated magazine of the time, the American Life, leading to Haas breakthrough as a photojournalist. Soviet Union took 2,388,000 Germans and 1,097,000 combatants from other European nations as prisoners during and just after the war. More than a million of the German captives died. The immense suffering Germany and her Axis partners had caused surely played a key role in the treatment of enemy POWs. In 1945, in Soviet eyes it was time to pay, wrote British military historian Max Arthur. For most Russian soldiers, any instinct for pity or mercy had died somewhere on a hundred battlefields between Moscow and Warsaw.
A woman greets her son, an Austrian prisoner of war returning home to Vienna.
A German prisoner of war escorted by a Soviet soldier with a PPSh-41, 1943.
This is a haunting photo of a great tragedy. Here the remains of soviet astronaut Vladimir Komarov are viewed after his space capsule crashed upon reentry.
A police officer on a Harley-Davidson transports a prisoner in a holding cell (1921).
Disturbing Footage. These Nazi soldiers were forced to watch footage of what happened in the concentration camps. As you can see, some of them were less than proud of what theyd been a part of.
Hitler’s pants after he survived the attempted assassination known as Operation Valkyrie.
In this 1960 photograph, the seven original Mercury astronauts participate in U.S. Air Force survival training exercises at Stead Air Force Base in Nevada. Pictured from left to right are: L. Gordon Cooper, M. Scott Carpenter, John Glenn, Alan Shepard, Virgil I. Grissom, Walter Schirra and Donald K. Slayton. Portions of their clothing have been fashioned from parachute material, and all have grown beards from their time in the wilderness. The purpose of this training was to prepare astronauts in the event of an emergency or faulty landing in a remote area.
Its nice to know that hilarious stances of rebellion were present even in the darkest times. Taken in 1945, here is a rare shot of some allied soldiers who mocked Hitler from the balcony of the Reich Chancellery.
Thousands of German POWs at Nonant le Pin POW camp after the Falaise Pocket battles in which over 30,000 Germans were captured. All these German prisoners of war were captured following the Falaise Pocket battle. By the evening of 21 August 1944, the pocket had been sealed, with c.?50,000 Germans trapped inside. Many Germans escaped but losses in men and equipment were huge.
Just some of the tens of thousands of POWs captured after the collapse of the Faliase Pocket are seen from the air Nonant le Pin POW camp.
Flares from planes light a field covered with the dead and wounded of the ambushed battalion of the U.S. 1st Cavalry Division in the Ia Drang Valley, Vietnam, on November 18, 1965, during a fierce battle that had been raging for days. Units of the division were battling to hold their lines against what was estimated to be a regiment of North Vietnamese soldiers. Bodies of the slain soldiers were carried to this clearing with their gear to await evacuation by helicopter. (Rick Merron/AP)
Norwegian peasants. 1890.
Allegedly the last picture of Adolf Hitler before he committed suicide on . Hitler (right) and his adjutant Julius Schaub looking at the ruins of the Reich chancellery, April 28, 1945. This last known picture of Hitler was taken approximately two days prior to his death as he stands outside his Berlin bunker entrance surveying the devastating bomb damage. With Germany lying in ruins after six years of war, and with defeat imminent, Hitler decided to take his own life. But before doing so, he married Eva Braun and then penned his last will and testament. The next day in the afternoon on April 30, 1945 Braun and Hitler entered his living room to end their lives.
A man having his nose measured during Aryan race determination tests. 1940.
America’s Battle With Tuberculosis : One of the Deadliest Disease in History. Child and mens with tuberculosis, Fresh air was a part of the regimen to battle tuberculosis.
“Door to Hell” in Turkmenistan. The result of a botched Soviet oil prospect, it has burned for 40 years with no end in sight.
An RAF pilot getting a haircut while reading a book between missions.
KKK members pose on and around the Ferris wheel in Cañon City, Colorado, 1926.
Serial murderer Ted Bundy as a child excited for Christmas.
January 22, 1987: Pennsylvania Senator R. Budd Dwyer moments before his own suicide at a press conference he called the day before his sentencing amidst a bribery investigation.
One of the bamiyan buddhas in afghanistan before the destruction by the Taliban.
Austrian boy receives new shoes during WWII.
Tasmanian Tiger, believed to have gone extinct around 1936, seen here in Washington D.C., c. 1906.
Artificial legs, UK, 1890.
WW1 Artillery fire. Imagine living under that, hour after hour, day after day. Its like playing non stop Russian Roulette.
Wait for Me, Daddy is an iconic photo taken by Claude P. Dettloff on October 1, 1940, of The British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaughts Own Rifles) marching down Eighth Street at the Columbia Street intersection, New Westminster, Canada. Pictured are five-year-old Warren Whitey Bernard and his parents Bernice and Jack Bernard, as the family was about to be separated by the war. The picture received extensive exposure and was used in war-bond drives.
Smallest shop in London, circa 1900.
Yang Kyoungjong, a Korean who is the only known man to have fought in the Imperial Japanese Army, the Soviet Army and the German Wehrmacht after his capture by the Americans on Utah Beach. June, 1944. He was Korean captured by the Japanese and pressed to fight the Soviets, captured by the Soviets and pressed to fight the Germans, captured by the Germans and pressed to defend Normandy, where he was captured by the Americans. Little is known about Yangs life prior to his service in WW2 other than that he was a native Korean who happened to be living in Japanese controlled Manchuria at the start of WW2. Due to this, Yang found himself conscripted against his will in 1938 and forced to serve in the Kwantung Army at just 18 years old. During the Battles of Khalkhin Gol, he was captured by the Soviet Red Army and sent to a labour camp. Because of the manpower shortages faced by the Soviets in its fight against Nazi Germany, in 1942 he was pressed into fighting in the Red Army along with thousands of other prisoners.
A liberated Jew holds a Nazi at gunpoint.
MH17 victims returning home and being transported to a military base for identification.
