I’d like to draw your attention to the increased use of some really nice PS jobs by Luke. He’s sent us the odd image over the years but has recently stepped it up. And if you ask me, Whaleoil is richer for it. You’ll see his work re-used on articles, but occasionally we will also feature some as Photoshop of the Day.

People like Luke (and Sonovamin, Boomslang) are assisting free of charge “for the cause”, so they are especially motivated if they get encouragement sometimes. Feel free to “Recommend” these images, or share them with your friends and family. A little feedback goes a long way.

Today, the explanation as to why Bill still thinks he hasn’t lost the election!

– Pete