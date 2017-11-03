Policy canned with no replacement strategy in place 

The controversial “three strikes” law will be repealed next year, Justice and Courts Minister Andrew Little says. Little said the law, which mandates escalating punishments for repeat violent or sexual offenders, had not reduced crime rates and failed to act as an effective deterrent. “It’s been eight years since this got onto the statute books and it’s not making a blind bit of difference. It’s time to find something new, something different.” Little said he doubted offenders would consider their potential sentences before committing crimes so the law did not address the root of the problem. “Criminals don’t go around calculating what might happen as a consequence.”

Yes, Andy, we know that. That’s why this law removes the offenders from circulation, so the chances of wrecking another innocent person’s life are reduced. It’s not just about punishment, it’s about stopping more people becoming victims of these thugs.

A replacement to the law had not yet been discussed, Little said, but he stood by the Labour Party’s promise to put more police officers on the streets and to support community programmes to “get on top of problems before they even become a problem”. […]

And once again we have a policy being canned with no replacement strategy in place.

[…] Act leader David Seymour said Little had created the “evilest clean slate law” and was effectively telling nearly 9000 offenders they could commit more crimes without facing longer sentences. “Three strikes is a young policy. Only one offender has committed enough crimes in the past seven years to earn a third strike,” he said. “Little must front to the victims and their families of those strikers he’s letting off. [He] must explain why he is putting the rights of criminals ahead of the rights of victims and ideology ahead of evidence, except he doesn’t have any.” Seymour claimed early evidence found the policy was reducing offending. […]

This policy needs time to have any impact. Go ahead and find other crime prevention strategies, but please don’t repeal this law. At the very least, it’s a backstop until you can find something better.

-Stuff

