Poor Martyn Martin. Here, let me help

Mr B wrote a blinder of a post about the government’s first day on the job where they got confused and blustered into giving away more Select Committee positions to National in exchange for letting Trevor Mallard start his new Creche service in the Speaker’s chair.

But it seems that it has accidentally disappeared!

In the same spirit that Chris Hipkins gave David Seymour a supplementary question, let me put the post up here so Martyn Martin can retrieve it and store it on his own site again.

As PDF: New Government meltdown on first day « The Daily Blog

And here’s the text. (Caution! Martyn Martin-type language. Raw and unredacted. The kind you can’t find on a hate-speech blog like this one)

National might just be the greatest Opposition ever if this is the level of the governments competence. Oh. My. God. FFS! It was a horror meltdown on day one… …no one on the Government’s side had even bothered to check something as basic as what the rules on absent MPs voting rights were??? What level of fuckwitedness is this? They ended up having to give National the power to stymie every single fucking Select Committee just as they threatened they would because someone from the Government couldn’t count!!! Tell me this is a joke, some terrible, horrible joke. So to get bloody Trevor Mallard his blessed Speaker role the new Government just handed over to National the rod with which they will spend the next 3 years beating them with. Un-fucking-believable level of incompetence on day one. National might just be the greatest Opposition ever if this is the level of the governments ineptitude.

You are welcome.

