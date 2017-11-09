What could possibly go wrong?

[…]To combat ‘revenge porn’, Facebook is now asking users to send in their nudes, to test a new anti-revenge porn technology. A pilot program is currently underway in Australia, where one in five women aged 18-45 and one in four Indigenous Australians are victims. It appears, Facebook made the right choice to test out Australian users before a much wider and or global rollout occurs. Australian Government, e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said victims of “image-based abuse” would be able to censor images before posted on Facebook’s platform(s).

Grant further said, “we see many scenarios where maybe photos or videos were taken consensually at one point, but there was not any sort of consent to send the images or videos more broadly.” According to the Daily Mail, sending your nudes to Facebook will stop the so-called ‘revenge porn’ phenomenon: The trial requires users to send naughty pictures to themselves via Facebook Messenger.

Ms Grant said: ‘It would be like sending yourself your image in email, but obviously this is a much safer, secure end-to-end way of sending the image without sending it through the ether.’

Once the image has been sent, Facebook will then ‘hash’ the image – create a digital fingerprint or link.

Ms Grant explained: ‘They’re not storing the image, they’re storing the link and using artificial intelligence and other photo-matching technologies.

‘So if somebody tried to upload that same image, which would have the same digital footprint or hash value, it will be prevented from being uploaded.’

If the technology works , the photo should never appear on Facebook.[…]

If the technology works …

If the hackers don’t get there first …

If some spotty faced techo in Facebook doesn’t make some copies …

If, If, If …

[…]Antigone Davis, head of global safety at Facebook, said ”the safety and well-being of the Facebook community is our top priority”. And to provide such safety, Facebook wants your nude pictures.[…]

According to the Facebook T&Cs “Facebook gets a “non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, worldwide license” to your photos.”

Thanks, but no thanks!

No wonder they are testing it on the Aussies first.

-zerohedge.com

This post was written by Intern Staff