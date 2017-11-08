Predictably the media luvvies are upset with Winston for daring to wreck their party

When my data was hacked and stolen and then published by every media outlet in the country the excuses from media about massively breaching my privacy were immense.

They even tried to oppose court action on my part, that readers generously funded, to shut the bastards down. I had limited resources but they thought nothing about taking down a political enemy.

Winston Peters does have resources and he isn’t having a bar of media delving into his private affairs and he is also going after the culprits.

In my case the media protected the hacker, in Winston’s case he knows who leaked his information, and so the storm for those journalists who revelled in trying to take down Winston Peters has arrived.

And boy are they snippy about it.

Toby Manhire, one who rolled around in my data is upset, where were his tears of support for me when my privacy was breached?

It’s one thing for Winston Peters to snarl and threaten the press as an opposition MP, but taking legal action to force media to reveal their sources as deputy PM is quite another, writes Toby Manhire for The Spinoff. […] The leader of the New Zealand First Party and now deputy prime minister evidently remains furious about the leaking of his superannuation details – a form filling error seemingly led to him being overpaid for a number of years – in the election campaign. Peters, who wishes to “identify and sue” those responsible, has issued proceeding in the High Court, and is reportedly seeking discovery of material relating to the leaks from a bunch of people: National MPs Bill English, Paula Bennett, Steven Joyce and Anne Tolley, staffers Wayne Eagleson and Clark Hennessy and Ministry of Social Development CEO Brendan Boyle. Which, arguably, is fair game. More problematic is the targeting of media. As well as Murphy, Newshub political reporter Lloyd Burr is being hit up for discovery. Come on, Winston. Really? On the first day of the 52nd parliament, the deputy prime minister – the deputy prime minister – is serving papers on media demanding they reveal confidential sources. What a way to start, what a signal to send, especially when put together with that haranguing and snarling tirade delivered at the press shortly after the election. The sort of approach that might be laughed off as same-old-Winston, and defused with a Cheshire grin, is a whole lot more alarming when it’s no longer a cantankerous and characterful opposition MP but the deputy prime minister. Surely the new NZ First chief of staff, former esteemed academic and commentator Jon Johansson, would have been begging him not to launch such a daft and oxygen-sucking action? And in any case, hasn’t the deputy prime minister and foreign minister got better things to do – like focusing on the APEC summit, attendance at which played a role in the counting cock-up by the government in parliament today?

Well actually, I’m with Winston Peters on this. I had my data stolen and laundered by criminals for political gain. I couldn’t do anything at the time. Winston can do something and those who peddle in private data are now getting a lesson that there may well be consequences for that. They can’t use their usual cry of “public interest” because of the way it was obtained. If there was public interest in publishing it then there is public interest in revealing those sources.

The media have only themselves to blame for the predicament they now find themselves in. Isn’t it interesting that they are also having another crack at private citizens and their tax arrangements with more hacks, leaks and peddling of stolen data.

One day someone is going to come for them, and we will all laugh and say serves you right…just like they did when it was me who was the target.

Winston Peters is doing a public good for all of those people who ahve been door-stepped, hassled, harangued and vilified by media luvvies in the past.

-NZ Herald