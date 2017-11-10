Does the Prime Minster stand by ALL her statements?

During the election debates Jacinda Ardern stated that “it is possible to exist in politics without lying”. It was an unequivocal statement and the video is above.

She was clearly saying that she doesn’t and wouldn’t lie….and by inference that Bill English would and does.

How then can we explain her performance after very nearly costing Trevor Mallard his prized Speaker’s job?

Don’t ask me about the lying, let’s look at what two left-wing commentators say.

Tim Watkin at Pundit says:

Labour’s response to National’s ambush yesterday was, frankly, pretty pathetic. Remember Jacinda Ardern saying in the debates she could survive politics without lying? Well that didn’t last long… Her claim that Labour knew it had the numbers and really had the Speaker’s vote under control the whole time, is clearly a load of hooey. Otherwise, it’s a display of ineptness. Who would really by choice trade-off years of grief in select committees for a symbolic gesture of unity on a single vote? Really, if you believe Labour’s spin on that, I have a unicorn in my backyard for sale.

And Bryce Edwards, another pinko, writes in the NZ Herald:

And for Hipkins’ most challenging media interview, you can listen to the six-minute interview with an exasperated Guyon Espiner, who says to Hipkins: “Do you really expect us to believe that?!” – see RNZ’s ‘First day farce’ for new govt in Parliament – Hipkins. I also went on The AM Show today to discuss the matter, and expressed my disappointment that the new Government was so quickly moving into heavy spinning mode: “That’s one of the worst things about this story for Labour. Not just that it was such a shambles for them and they lost this manoeuvre by National, but they then tried to spin it… And the public hate politicians that are just so obviously spinning it. So Ardern had the first day of Parliament going from St Jacinda to being seen as a liar”

Not a great start.

Of course politicians lie. When Jacinda Ardern said she doesn’t she was lying then, and she is lying now. At least the others are honest about it.

