Profit down by 89%, NZ CEO gets a $200,000 pay rise

Just based on the headline, does that indicate that business is being run in a way that fully justifies a pay increase?
The broadcaster’s annual report shows Kevin Kenrick’s pay increased to nearly $1.4 million this year.
That’s despite an 89 percent reduction in net profit TVNZ delivered this year – though that stems almost entirely from the writing-down of an unprofitable content deal.
Paul Tolich from E tū said Mr Kenrick’s pay rise was unconscionable.
“You’ve had a reduction in staff, redundancies for journalists and media production staff and other staff at TVNZ – and the CEO has had about $1.3 million in his take-home pay.”
The highest-paid figure at RNZ is paid between $400,000 – $410,000.
Meanwhile, the executive director of the BBC, Tony Hall, was paid an annual salary of £450,000 as of March 2017 – equivalent to about $850,000 in New Zealand currency.
Good on Kenrick for managing to pull the wool over the eyes and getting away with a pretty sum. Especially when compared to the behemoth that is the BBC.
But I doubt he can sustain such astronomic wage rises in the face of a waning business.
– RNZ
