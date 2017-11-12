Profit down by 89%, NZ CEO gets a $200,000 pay rise

Just based on the headline, does that indicate that business is being run in a way that fully justifies a pay increase?

The broadcaster’s annual report shows Kevin Kenrick’s pay increased to nearly $1.4 million this year.

That’s despite an 89 percent reduction in net profit TVNZ delivered this year – though that stems almost entirely from the writing-down of an unprofitable content deal.

Paul Tolich from E tū said Mr Kenrick’s pay rise was unconscionable.

“You’ve had a reduction in staff, redundancies for journalists and media production staff and other staff at TVNZ – and the CEO has had about $1.3 million in his take-home pay.”

The highest-paid figure at RNZ is paid between $400,000 – $410,000.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the BBC, Tony Hall, was paid an annual salary of £450,000 as of March 2017 – equivalent to about $850,000 in New Zealand currency.