Psssst wanna see if you have got what it takes?

Intern posts are different to guest posts as you are not expected to have 100% original content.

Instead, you will be learning to:

A) Find an interesting news story

B) Take some extracts from the news story

C) Comment on the extracts in a way that engages our audience by pointing out an angle or an issue about it.

If you are interested in learning how to grab a blog audience’s attention this is the best on the job training available.

Writing for a blog audience is about stimulating debate and entertaining people. As an intern, you will be given encouragement and guidance but ultimately it will come down to whether or not you have both the ability and the self-motivation to write create interesting content regularly.

A stand-up comedian learns what works and what doesn’t work in front of a live audience. Our interns are the same. Our readers and their reaction to what you write is how you will learn what works and what doesn’t.

Sometimes you will spend ages on something and will put a lot of thought into it and no one will be interested. Another time you may quickly throw something together with an idea that just popped into your head when you saw something and the comments will go nuts!

We don’t pay you Whaleoil interns do it for the fun and the glory.

If you are interested and think you might have what it takes here is your first challenge.

Find a recent piece of news in the Mainstream media that made you react in some way. Write down two to three sentences that sum up your reaction Send an e-mail containing a link to the news story plus your sentences to [email protected]

I look forward to reading your ideas.