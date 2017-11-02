Pssst. Don’t say Fight Club, and don’t mention Serco

A prisoner had to be hospitalised after being attacked by another inside the Paremoremo maximum security prison.
Mr Langley has confirmed that a prisoner had to be hospitalised after the attack.
He also confirmed it was gang-related, but quickly brought under control by staff.
Mr Langley said police were investigating.
RNZ News understands there was a brief stand-off with the prisoner and authorities carried out cell searches, looking for other weapons, after the attack.
I don’t expect Kelvin Davis to come out swinging this time, saying that this sort of thing is unacceptable and that the Government is to blame. He’s the Johnny on the spot now.
I’m just surprised we haven’t heard anything about how Labour will get rid of Serco at the Wiri prison. After all the criticism of the last nine years, surely their continued operation can’t be acceptable to this Labour government?
– RNZ
