Pssst. Don’t say Fight Club, and don’t mention Serco

A prisoner had to be hospitalised after being attacked by another inside the Paremoremo maximum security prison.

He also confirmed it was gang-related, but quickly brought under control by staff.

Mr Langley said police were investigating.

RNZ News understands there was a brief stand-off with the prisoner and authorities carried out cell searches, looking for other weapons, after the attack.