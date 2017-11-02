It’s Milk, Jim – but not as we know it

Rachel Stewart crusades on in her one-woman war against farmers …

[…] Just when you think that BigAg can’t do denial any better than dairying’s proven impact on waterways, they come up with yet another pearler. Despite all the evidence, industry leaders don’t believe plant-based meat and synthetic milk is a risk to the industry. Whether it’s wilful denial – like with the waterways – or just plain old-fashioned ignorance, who knows? Either way, they will need to make serious adjustments to their business model – and soon.[…]

[…] Another fool, the Prime Minister’s chief science adviser Peter Gluckman, told the recent NZBIO conference that great strides were being made commercialising artificial milk and meat. He thought most milk sold worldwide in “20 to 25 years” could be synthetic, though it might be “some time” before scientists could create a T-bone steak. Gluckman also said synthetic milk was the biggest threat to New Zealand, because of the country’s reliance on its “liquid gold” dairy exports. I disagree with Gluckman only in his timeframes. It will be happening well within the next decade. Based on some of the investors who are driving the tech – Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron, Peter Jackson, Richard Branson, Bill Gates – it’s a solid bet.[…]

A suspicious looking list, they are not really a solid bet as all (with the possible exception of Jackson) are heavily pushing the Climate Change doomsday scam.

[…]They get that the food revolution is here, and that the public is increasingly seeing traditional agriculture as an enemy to a steadily warming planet.[…]

That is certainly a barrow that those on the list are pushing, whether or not the “public” is on-board the barrow is open to debate.

[…] Synthetic milk will prevail much more quickly, and is well on the way to being accepted. With a projected 9.7 billion humans on earth by 2050, this is an intelligent response to the planetary crisis of dwindling resources.[…]

What planetary crisis, Rachel – other than the one in your Malthusian mindset?

[…] The World Bank says global agriculture contributes 18 per cent of global greenhouse gases – 40 per cent more than all global transport emissions combined, including planes, trucks, cars and shipping.[…] […] One of the things that will need work is training the media (like me) to stop using the word “synthetic”.[…]

Why? It is manufactured, so it is synthetic. But, presumably, it is synthesised in zero carbon labs and factories, packaged in carbon neutral packaging and transported by entirely emission-free means, naturally.

[…] The guru on such matters is food strategist Dr Rosie Bosworth, who divides her time between Auckland and San Francisco – where much of the new food technology is taking place. “It’s easy to see how our fixation with the idea that pasture-raised food products will always be superior has come about. New Zealand’s farming industry and media alike have an obsession with referring to these new forms of protein as ‘synthetic’, ‘fake’, ‘GMO’ or ‘lab-grown’ – in other words, less-than-palatable faux versions of NZ pasture-raised living animals.[…]

So these people tell the truth and that has somehow been redefined as “wrong” in this fake news era. The synthetic, lab-grown, fake milk is made from genetically modified organisms which are universally decried by all and sundry.

The milk is made by adding cow DNA to yeast cells, which the scientists then harvest and mix with other dairy components such as calcium and potassium, fatty acids and water to produce “milk”.

[…] “The upshot? Kiwis get the impression that these new foods aren’t natural or safe to eat, and thus are definitely not something the world – especially our key export markets – would ever want to eat. But rest assured, these new foods are natural and definitely not fake. They are just produced differently.”[…]

Yeah, they said that about all manner of “modified” foodstuffs …

[…] And, whether we like it or not, what happens globally massively affects our little corner of the world. Which is why Fonterra’s recent comments to the National Business Review are worrying. “Milk from cows provides a natural and complex mixture, of proteins, fats, minerals and other nutrients, which will be almost impossible to manufacture, so there will always be a global, growing market for dairy. We believe there’s a place for both markets but it’s clear that the natural, nutritional strength of dairy will be the premium nutrition of choice.” Such hubris, such confidence, such delusion.[…]

I’m with Fonterra on this one!

[…] I imagine the whalers felt exactly like that, you know, before petroleum oils and machinery lubricants were found to be cheaper and more efficient than whale oil, and the well-established industry collapsed before their very eyes.[…]

Eating whale oil is a tad different from using it as a lubricant, and besides which, WhaleOil is going from strength to strength, so not a good argument, there, Rachel.

-NZ Herald

This post was written by Intern Staff