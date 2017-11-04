The rape accusations are flying and we have entered the danger zone

Do you remember the madness in Christchurch in 1993 that lead to a child care worker Pete Ellis being accused and imprisoned based on the most bizarre creative tales of hanging cages and strange rituals? Ellis was found guilty on 16 counts of sexual offences involving children in his care at the Christchurch Civic Creche and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Two books and numerous articles have been written about the case. Ellis continues to campaign to clear his name, in 2011 he announced intention to lodge a fourth petition for pardon with the Governor General. The case itself was a part of a slew of similar cases in the United States–known as the day care sexual abuse hysteria–a moral panic that originated out of California in 1982 and that existed throughout the 1980s. The hysteria, as well as Ellis’ conviction, has also been cited as a major cause in the decline in the number of male teachers in New Zealand schools.

Given the daily parade of headlines alleging rape and sexual harassment committed by TV stars and movie stars and producers, I believe we have entered a danger zone and America is now in the middle of rape and sexual harassment hysteria.

The guilty are going to go down with the innocent. Accusations are flying hard and fast and companies are taking action based on on a single accusation, no evidence required. In Hollywood right now careers are being destroyed and contracts cancelled in a trial by media. Every single male right now in Hollywood is vulnerable to being caught up in the hysteria.

In the Christchurch Creche case, the accounts extracted from the young children were so fanciful and illogical that the female teachers who were also accused managed to get let off but by that stage so much had been invested in the investigation that parents and the public were howling for blood and a sacrifice had to be made. Peter Ellis as the only man at the centre took the full brunt of the hysteria. Accounts that were dismissed when they were about the female staff were believed when they were about him.

The story that sticks in my mind from one of the child witnesses was of all the children being put in cages that were suspended from the ceiling. The fact that so much of the testimony was clearly imaginary should have led the investigators to question the method used to extract it. In Hollywood right now women do not need to go to trial or pay for the cost of a lawyer to take down a man. It has become open slather and it costs them nothing to smear a man’s reputation as the media has a voracious appetite for the scandal.

The list of men in Hollywood who have been accused of misusing their power to receive sexual favours, harass their employees and co-workers is ever-growing. The Harvey Weinstein saga has had a domino effect on the industry with more and more women, many of them A-listers themselves, coming out with their own sexual harassment stories.

Kevin Spacey, Casey Affleck, Woody Allen, James Toback, Ben Affleck, Bryan Singer, Brett Ratner, Roman Polanski, Dustin Hoffman, Jeremy Piven, Bill Cosby, Mike Tyson, Oliver Stone and more.

