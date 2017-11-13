Regarding TVNZ’s CEO remarkable pay rise, I have good news and bad news

As I highlighted yesterday, the $200,000 pay rise for the TVNZ CEO in the face of a result where profit was down 89% on the previous year is clearly a gig worth having.

But now the Broadcasting Minister is going to have a look-see

However, the profit reduction was almost entirely from the writing-down of an unprofitable content deal. The new government’s broadcasting minister Clare Curran said she had asked for more information on the pay rise. “I am concerned in an environment of restructuring, and where people are losing their jobs and where there’s staff who work for the entity are not getting very high wage increases – in fact quite low ones – that we’re seeing these sort of increases. Ms Curran said the public sector should be showing more restraint.

So the good news is that the government is looking at it. The bad news is that Ms Curran is looking at it. Oh well.

– RNZ