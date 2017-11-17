RIP Henry Eaton Smith 1922-2017

As a community we celebrate and we also grieve together.
The amazing Merryl Madsen who has worked for the Villa Education Trust for the last decade had her father pass away on Saturday.
He was a remarkable New Zealander and was a hero in WWII. A member of the 24th battalion and awarded the Military Medal for Bravery in action on April 7th 1945.
Henry Eaton Smith was 94 when he passed away.
-Mount Hobson Middle School FB page
