Rodney Hide on Twyford’s housing plans

Rodney Hide writes at NBR:

In 2008 President Obama declared future generations would view his election as “the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.” Well, he came and went and neither Neptune nor Gaia noticed. We now have our own election moment, albeit more pragmatic and less eloquent. Houses are to be pumped out, trees planted, trains choo-chooing here, there and everywhere, child poverty ended, wages boosted and equalised, unemployment dropped, the regions boomed, this made free, that made free, etcetera, etcetera. On and on it goes to delirious crowds cheering and clapping.

I can’t hardly wait. Neville Chamberlain once proclaimed “Peace in our time”, to the faint sound of jackboots echoing on cobbled streets.

Confronted with this nonsensical ra-ra, I intend to be relentlessly negative, not against our new leaders, poor things, they’re hopelessly deluded and will end up reviled failures. No, my enjoyment will be in relentlessly attacking their ideas and policies because, well, it’s fun, and because they’re muddle-headed, counterproductive, and not true.

Mine too. I am actually looking forward to it all. They have to build nearly 200 houses a week, every week for ten years…they’ve been in power for a week now…where are the 200 houses they promised for that week, and by Friday there will need to be another 200 more.

Begin with housing. There’s much that government can do to make housing less pricey because high prices are entirely the government’s fault through dumb land use controls, stupid building restrictions and other insane red tape. Freeing up land would have an instant effect. But no, under new minister Phil Twyford government will jump deep into the development business. Stop! What special skill set or ability does the government bring to building a house? None, other than to bulldoze through its own red tape which it should simply bulldoze for everyone. The government will have no regard to cost, capital cost, opportunity cost, its own cost. It will pay no attention to value or what customers want. It will have no clear decision maker – by its nature government is decision by committee. Government never, ever makes anything less costly. It always produces rubbish at exorbitant cost albeit at a price with no regard to cost. Mr Twyford is budgeting $2 billion to build an extra 100,000 houses. That’s $20,000 a house. His plan is to recycle the money over and over.

Yeah, that’s not going to work.

He plans to partner big business (for example, Fletcher) (that is, subsidise big business), establish a “powerful” Housing Commission (that is, ignore government’s own planning rules), and buy off-the-plan units to “de-risk” private sector developments (that is, property speculation). None of what is proposed will drop housing costs. What it will do is dry up the private supply of affordable homes.

They’ve already moved the goal posts on affordable…used to be $500k now it’s $600k. Good luck with that.

Those now planning affordable homes won’t, unless Hon Phil Twyford buys their houses off-plan. That’s because they now must compete with government subsidised houses. Mr Twyford must get busy building just to make up for the housing now not happening. It’s easy to predict what happens next: Mr Twyford will slam the dried up supply as further evidence of “capitalistic failure” justifying even crazier and more expensive interventions. That’s what happens when those running government have a child-like grasp of the economy.

It is a kindergarten-like grasp of economics. They are fast going to realise that tweets, and Facebook posts won’t build houses, employ people or stop the oceans rising.

Obama had hope and change, and the voters got nothing. Labour has all these womble-like promises and still the voters will get nothing.

-NBR