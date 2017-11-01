BMW Ambassador SBW’s best mate Mufti Menk given the arse card from Singapore

Sonny Bill Williams keeps interesting company. We have written previously about his friendship with a man who he calls Mufti Menk.

Now Mufti Menk has been chucked out of Singapore:

Singapore has banned two Muslim foreign preachers from entering the city-state because their views bred intolerance and were a risk to its social harmony, the government said on Monday. The decision to block Ismail Menk, identified by local media as a Zimbabwean and Haslin bin Baharim as a Malaysian, is the latest move by the Singaporean authorities to put a curb on individuals from spreading divisive views. Menk has preached Muslims are not allowed to greet people of other faiths on their religious festivals, Singapore’s home affairs ministry said in a statement. It accused Baharim of holding views that promote discord between Muslims and non-Muslims, whom he described as ‘deviant.’ “(Their views) are unacceptable in the context of Singapore’s multi-racial and multi-religious society,” the ministry said. Reuters was not in a position to reach out to the pair. Singapore is predominantly Chinese, many of whom follow Buddhism and Taoism but 14 percent of the population is Muslim and nearly 19 percent Christian. Authorities in the city-state, an outpost of stability in a region where religious tension is not uncommon, are sensitive to public remarks they deem might adversely affect religious and social harmony. Over the past few years, Singapore increased its level of surveillance for Islamist radicalism as concern grew about the spread of Islamic State in the region. Menk and Baharim planned to conduct religious sessions on a ship departing from Singapore next month after their applications for short-term work passes to preach in Singapore were turned down, the government said. “They will not be allowed to get around the ban by preaching instead on cruise ships which operate to and from Singapore,” the home ministry said.

Singapore has a large Muslim population, so how bad must Ismail Menk be to get turfed out of there?

Why hasn’t he been forbidden entry to Australia or New Zealand if he is that bad?

This is a guy who Sonny Bill Williams considers a friend.

This photo was in the Daily Mail along with a video of how Mufti Menk considers SBW to be a special friend:

And SBW took a selfy with his “brother” and posted it on Twitter:

You know I had to get a selfie my brother @muftimenk always a special time! pic.twitter.com/OZOYHgD8He — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) October 4, 2015

Nice pals you keep company with there SBW…now one of them is banned from Singapore for inciting disharmony.

Let’s just get this straight…The Chiefs can’t be seen with a stripper that was touched up by their bus driver, but he can publicly go around with hate preachers and supporters of ISIS and it doesn’t warrant a mention?

SBW’s brand is such that he can’t and doesn’t want to associate with banks because they are haram, and the All Blacks and the Blues bend over backwards to accommodate him, and Plunket joins in, but it is perfectly fine for him to associate with hate preachers banned in other countries?

The world is upside down….so upside down that for some reason Sonny Bill Williams keeps “bumping into” this ratbag and tweeting about it:

Great way to finish off my South African trip, bumping into my brother Mufti Menk ❤ pic.twitter.com/RDc6GB5a55 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) October 8, 2017

