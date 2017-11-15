Scary Graph of the Day: Most people think this Government will be good for them

Those of you hoping for a one-term Labour-led government will be severely puckered up by now.

Blue collar workers, labourers and social servants are among the Kiwis who are most confident the new Government will be good for them. Meanwhile, those on high incomes and the elderly are more likely to feel negative about it. Seventy-seven per cent of labourers, agricultural and domestic workers feel the coalition will affect them positively.

We could be in for a long haul here. Most people are choosing to see the bright side of getting a “Labour-led” government.

The figures, from a new Horizon Research poll, showed that overall, twice the number people (49 per cent) are confident in the new Government than those who are negative (24 per cent). The poll was conducted between October 24 and November 1 – fresh after the new Government was formed. Other factors that affected feelings about the new Government included income, age and households. The older people were, the more negative they were, the poll’s trend showed. And the more people earned, the more negative they got. Twice the number of people were positive than negative when it came to considering the effect of a Labour-led government. Seventy-six per cent of those earning over $200,000 felt the Government would be bad for them, as did 68 per cent of those earning between $100,000 and $150,000. 53 per cent of people earning less than $20,000 a year thought it’d be good for them. Among households, extended families living together and flatters were the most positive – 75 per cent and 74 per cent, respectively.

Clearly, we are part of the dissatisfied rich pricks.

The rest of the country are expecting Labour to be Santa. Don’t worry where the money comes from – there’s always more.

