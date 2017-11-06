Partnership schools demolished by Chris Hipkins’ wrecking ball

Chris Hipkins has shown that the Labour government have no respect for a legal government contract. They have started their term not with diplomacy but with demolition. Instead of showing that they are a government of their word as they are trying to claim, their actions have signalled the opposite. They cannot be trusted to honour a legally binding contract.

Hipkins has tried to justify his government’s illegal actions by spinning them as being the government keeping its word. While Labour clearly signalled their opposition to partnership schools no one could have imagined that they would break existing contracts. Most would have imagined that at the worst they would have waited till contracts with the government had expired ( most have no more than three years left) and then refuse to renew them. That was the worse case scenario.

Who could have imagined that Hipkins would break legally binding contracts and that the schools would find out about it from the media because Hipkins didn’t even have the courtesy to inform them of his perfidy himself?

I can only hope that this will turn out to be another knee-jerk “Captains call” decision by Labour that they will have to quickly do a U-turn on in the coming days. If it isn’t then the fall out from this unprecedented decision is going to be monstrous. Democratic governments in New Zealand simply do not break contracts. Dictatorships break contracts but democracies do not. If Chris Hipkins keeps riding this wrecking ball then the consequences will be far-reaching. Why would any organisation now trust a contract with the Labour government knowing that they have form breaking them?