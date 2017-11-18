Where is Bill English?

A number of readers have noticed how quiet and in the background Winston Peters has been since Labour became the government so I looked out for his name in the headlines yesterday. As I read through the NZ Politics Daily headlines, Judith Collins’ name popped up three times, Winston Peters’ name popped up three times, Jacinda Ardern’s name popped up six times but Bill English the leader of the National Party was nowhere to be seen.

17 November 2017 […] Manus Island and refugees […] Dan Satherley (Newshub): Refugee deal isn’t ‘student politics’ – Judith Collins […] Laura Walters (Stuff): Jacinda Ardern says it’ll take more than Manus Island tensions to hurt the trans-Tasman relationship […] Newstalk ZB: Peters quizzed over the safety of letting in Manus refugees Trade and international relations Mitch Harris (Newshub): Winston Peters poised to be our man on the Korean Peninsula Dan Satherley (Newshub):’Why wouldn’t we offer him up?’ Judith Collins keen to send Winston Peters to North Korea […] Herald: Ardern’s burn on Trump: ‘Nobody marched when I was elected’ Newshub: Jacinda Ardern and Donald Trump exchange friendly fire 1News: Ardern spends quarter of first month as leader discussing issues on world stage […] Paid Parental Leave 1News: Watch: Gallant Winston Peters leaps to Jacinda’s defence during heated paid parental exchange leave with Paula […] Employment Laura Walters (Stuff): Wellington train strike could be sign of things to come, Judith Collins says Other […] Newshub: Jacinda Ardern and Lorde meet for the first time Herald: Jacinda Ardern presents Lorde with People’s Choice Award […]

Is the media no longer interested in Bill English or is he simply not putting himself out there like Judith Collins is? Perhaps he is delegating and has sent a proven performer out to make mincemeat of the government on his behalf? Perhaps he is still licking his wounds and has lost the fire in his belly? It will be interesting to see if he gets many headlines in the coming weeks. Jacinda Ardern is making so many mistakes. Surely as leader of the opposition, Bill English should be out in front of the cameras pointing those mistakes out?

-NZ Politics Daily