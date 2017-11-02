She’s back, the take over is complete

The most feared political operator in NZ is back in the Beehive and also the 9th floor:

NBR reports:

For anyone who has kept a close eye on politics over the last decade, the name Heather Simpson would ring a bell.

Ms Simpson was former Prime Minister Helen Clark’s top adviser and has been at her side for decades.

She was known as H2 because of her close relationship with Ms Clark – H1.

She was Labour’s chief of staff when it was last in government. Following that, she spent eight years advising Ms Clark at the United Nations.

Ms Simpson is now back in the Beehive as a top adviser to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party.