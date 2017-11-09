Could this be the shortest honeymoon ever?

Have a care for poor little Bryce Edwards…one of the biggest pinkos in NZ.

He is so disappointed that he has had to write columns twice in one week attacking his beloved government.

The Labour-led coalition got off to a disastrous start in Parliament yesterday, with the first day spiralling out of control for it and resulting in farcical scenes of capitulation to the Opposition over select committee details and the election of the Speaker.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Leader of the House Chris Hipkins then doubled down on the error with the absurd way they tried to spin the episode. It looks like this administration could be as bad as the last one in terms of disingenuous spin-doctoring.

The best explanation of what went wrong for the new Government yesterday is Claire Trevett’s news report, National makes Government look like fools as it blackmails Labour for Speaker vote.

She explains that National called into question whether Labour MP Trevor Mallard would have the numbers to be elected as the new Speaker of the House, which led to the Government quickly agreeing to an embarrassing deal with National in order to get its support to elect him.

Trevett followed this up with a further explanation, saying “there was initially confusion because Labour had believed it could cast proxy votes for the five missing MPs, who included NZ First leader Winston Peters and Trade Minister David Parker who were at Apec”.

“However, because those MPs had not yet been sworn in, their votes could not be used” – see: Nats fire warning shot on day one.

As Stuff political editor Tracy Watkins put it, “It’s a fair bet that this is not what Labour’s strategists and senior ministers wanted day one of the rest of the next three years to look like” – see: Red-faced Government needs to bury first-day farce, fast.

Watkins calls Labour’s Speaker episode “shambolic”, and stresses how it projects a picture of the coalition’s lack of control, and these “are just the sort of images Labour doesn’t need.

“Those images have catapulted what would normally be an in-house, procedural stoush, into a defining moment. They fit the Opposition narrative – the narrative being that this is the same party that only a few months ago was divided, and defeated, that Labour wasn’t ready for power, that the next three years are going to be a shambles.”

So, in the end National obtained a surprising compromise out of Labour – an agreement to allow 109 MPs to be allocated to select committees, instead of 96.

Up until this time, Labour had signalled its utter intransigence in accommodating National’s very strong preference.