0

Since when did “finders, keepers” cease being relevant?

by Cameron Slater on November 16, 2017 at 7:30am

And Phil Twyford believes he is competent to be a government minister?

Judith Collins was far too honest with Phil’s gear by returning it. She could have had much more fun.

One wag had a better suggestion:

My response was:

Labour, continuing to prove they are unfit for office.

 

-Twitter

 

