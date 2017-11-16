Since when did “finders, keepers” cease being relevant?

Guess what I found in a cupboard in my new office last night? I didn’t open them & sent them back to @PhilTwyford. #UsedNotebooksApparently😳 pic.twitter.com/b1hfVJOnWX
— Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) November 15, 2017
And Phil Twyford believes he is competent to be a government minister?
Judith Collins was far too honest with Phil’s gear by returning it. She could have had much more fun.
One wag had a better suggestion:
Just drop them over to the gallery
— Chris Bramwell (@ChrisBramwell) November 15, 2017
My response was:
I play by the old rule of "finders, keepers"
— Whaleoil (@Whaleoil) November 15, 2017
Labour, continuing to prove they are unfit for office.
