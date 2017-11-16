Poor old Stu Nash copped the Sledge of the Day from Judith Collins.

National’s revenue spokeswoman Judith Collins said Nash was “enthusiastic” but did not seem to be across the details of such a proposal. “Enthusiasm is an excellent thing in a puppy, but probably a minister needs to be a little less.”

Robbo has started walking back Nash’s announcement:

The government has backed off suggestions that GST on online shopping was inevitable, saying it will be discussed as part of its tax working group. Local retailers have been pushing for the GST charge for some time, saying it would level the playing field. Earlier today, Revenue Minister Stuart Nash said the government would “absolutely” introduce a GST charge on goods bought online from overseas companies. Mr Nash later failed to appear at a planned media briefing and would not answer questions from RNZ about the proposed charge. Finance Minister Grant Robertson did front up to media and said that when Mr Nash said it was happening, “he means that we’re working on it and he did say that we don’t have the full process or timeline for that”. In a statement released late this afternoon, Mr Nash said the government’s tax working group will be looking at GST on online goods and services. “Work is already underway on this issue and it will be incorporated into the working group’s considerations, who will be given the ability to make an early recommendation on this matter as appropriate.”

Oh dear, how embarrassing.

Labour really need to get their shit together. They are operating in silos and running around like they are still in opposition.

The NZ Herald also reports the divergence of government ministerial opinion:

Labour’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson has backpedalled on Revenue Minister Stuart Nash’s promise to start requiring overseas retailers to collect GST on goods bought by New Zealanders, saying the government was still looking at the issue. This morning on Newstalk ZB, Nash said the Government would “absolutely” extend the law to cover all goods as well as services purchased from overseas. At the moment, no GST has to be paid on goods worth less than $400. Nash said leaving out low-value goods gave an unfair advantage to overseas sellers over New Zealand sellers. “It gives a 15 per cent competitive advantage to [retailers] overseas. While our retailers had to deal with GST, overseas people didn’t. It’s the right thing to do.” However, Robertson later said the Government was only looking at the issue and no decisions had been made. “I think what the Minister of Revenue was saying was that there’s still quite a lot of work to do on it. This is clearly an area where there is an element of unfairness in our tax system and we want to investigate that.” Asked if Nash had jumped the gun, Robertson said it was Labour policy and Nash was “ambitious” for the tax system. However, Labour was still working out how to implement such a move. “This is a case of a minister who is ambitious to make sure our tax system is fair and to make sure our small businesses get a fair go. I’m sure he’ll continue to be a strong advocate for that.” Nash declined to do further interviews on the matter.

In other words Nashy has been told to STFU.

National isn’t even having to kick these guys in the arse, they are doing it all by themselves.

-RadioNZ, NZ Herald