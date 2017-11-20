So…solving “child poverdy” includes narrating a play?

Jacinda Ardern needs to grow the eff up.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took time out of her busy schedule to read Peter and the Wolf with a Kiwi twist to a packed audience this afternoon. Wearing a trademark red jacket, Ardern narrated the story as 185 children and parents at the sold-out performance at the Herald Theatre at Auckland’s Aotea Centre watched. Despite only having a 45-minute rehearsal earlier in the day, the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage put her public-speaking skills to good use, altering her voice and using dramatic pauses as string puppets acted out the story. Ardern is one of a number of celebrities lined up to narrate the story during the month-long season.

So, her number one issue, “child poverdy” is going to be solved by narrating a play in a packed and no doubt subsidised playhouse filled with luvvies?

How does this solve “child poverdy”?

Even Rob Muldoon waited until he wasn’t an MP before narrating the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

She’s all about image, not about results, dare I say it….a show pony.

I said as much over the years. All style, no substance, a collection of bumper sticker slogans and virtue signalling.

Her government is performing poorly, ministers are recanted and walking back promises, statements and embarrassing herself, but she finds time to showboat for the luvvies?

I said privately to a couple of Labour MPs shortly after they took over that I just bet Jacinda is sitting on the ninth floor spinning around and around in the big chair crying “Weeeeeeeeee….I’m the Prime Minister…..weeeee…I’m the Prime Minister”.

Seems that must be true.

-NZ Herald