Someone should remind Cindy what the alternative is to her virtue signalling over illegal immigrants

Jacinda Ardern is fast pissing off the Aussies who have to deal with illegal immigrants and other ratbags trying to get into their country.

She is grandstanding and virtue signalling over these ratbags on Manus Island and the Aussies are getting really prickly now.

The Australian reports:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has blasted Australia’s handling of the refugee crisis on Manus Island as unacceptable as she seeks another meeting with Malcolm Turnbull on the issue. Ms Ardern has continued to push New Zealand’s offer to accept 150 refugees and asylum seekers from Australia’s offshore detention centres since her first face- to-face meeting with her Australian counterpart in Sydney a week ago. She wants a more substantive conversation when both leaders reach the Philippines for the East Asia Summit this week. “We made the offer because we saw a great need. No matter what label you put on it there is absolute need and there is harm being done,” she said on Sunday. “I see the human face of this and I see the need and the role New Zealand needs to play. I think it’s clear that we don’t see what’s happening there as acceptable, that’s why the offer’s there.” It’s her strongest statement to date against the unfolding situation. There are 400 refugees and asylum seekers who have barricaded themselves inside the mothballed detention centre, saying they fear for their safety if they leave. The United Nations has raised concerns over reported instances of assault, sexual abuse, self harm and suspicious deaths. Ms Ardern hasn’t revealed the content of the talks with Mr Turnbull, but said the fact they were continuing proved the urgency of the situation. New Zealand won’t pursue a deal directly with Papua New Guinea, despite Foreign Minister Winston Peters spotted holding talks with PNG’s Prime Minister Peter O’Neill. Ms Ardern said it was faster to organise the logistics of any deal with Australia. “It continues to be the easiest option is to go through Australia given the screening that’s already occurred of those refugees … I’m interested in the fastest route,” she said. Mr Peters has made it clear New Zealand’s offer also includes refugees and asylum seekers in Australian detention centres in Nauru.

Winston and Jacinda need to remember that:

All the men on Manus Island paid People Smugglers to bring them illegally from Java to Christmas Island by boat.

All the men on Manus Island have already had their claims for refugee status completed by the Papua New Guinea government.

With the completion of the processing of all claims, the PNG government has now decided to close the Manus Regional Processing Centre (RPC).

There are clear pathways ahead of for all those currently in the now closed processing centre; Failed asylum seekers are in PNG illegally and should return to their country of origin (as hundreds already have done) with the Governments of PNG and Australia facilitating voluntary returns. Those found to be refugees can settle within PNG, as agreed under the arrangement struck between the Australian Government and the Government of Papua New Guinea in 2013. Those found to be Refugees who do not wish to resettle in PNG can apply for resettlement in the United States or apply to move to Nauru.

While they await these outcomes, ALL refugees and ALL failed asylum seekers have alternative accommodation options ; Those found to be refugees can move to the East Lorengau Refugee Transit Centre (ELRTC) or the West Lorengau Haus (WLH) Failed asylum seekers can move to the Hillside Haus.

All of the alternative accommodation centres – ELRTC, WLH and Hillside Haus – are operational and ready to receive residents – with food, water, shelter, toilets, as well as medical, security and welfare services are available at the alternative accommodation sites.

It should be noted that several refugees and failed asylum seekers have already moved and they are comfortably accessing services and support at these location

Political activists are encouraging failed asylum seekers and PNG-determined refugees to illegally squat on a PNG Naval Base, hoping that Australia will eventually take them.

If these political activists were really concerned about the welfare of these failed asylum seekers and refugees, they would instead be encouraging them to access the services and supports (including; food, water, accommodation, as well as medical, security and welfare services) that the PNG government has generously provided at alternative locations. Instead these political activists are using these men as pawns for their publicity

It would be very easy to say, “just allow all the failed asylum seekers to resettle in Australia” – but this would only put the People Smugglers back in business, and the deaths at sea would start again – and that’s something that people like Jacinda Ardern should be determined never to see happen again.

And speaking of people smugglers and consequences…both should look at this report from the ABC from 2011 and remind themselves of what is likely to happen if they continue with their grandstanding and virtue signalling.

The numbers speak for themselves – 214 boats bearing over 10,000 illegal immigrants have been intercepted off our shores since Labor diluted Australia’s border protection regime in July 2008. Contrast those figures to the grand total of three illegal unlawful migrant vessels carrying fewer than 50 persons that arrived during the final year of the Howard government. […] As shadow minister for immigration, Julia Gillard laid the foundations of Labor’s refugee policy when the ALP was in federal opposition. She was vociferous in her criticism of the Howard government’s so-called ‘Pacific Solution,’ decrying it as heartless and cruel. But the Coalition’s tough stance on border protection worked. It deterred illegal immigration by sea, and thus saved lives. By contrast, Julia Gillard’s immigration policies represent a triumph of what Stanford economist Dr Thomas Sowell describes as: “stage one thinking”. Sowell uses this term to describe the tendency to base decisions on emotion rather than rational analysis, without regard for the longer-term consequences. The “more humane” immigration policies adopted by the Rudd-Gillard Governments may have made Labor politicians feel all warm and fuzzy with self-anointed virtue. But little thought appears to have been given to the question of what would inevitably happen in stage two. About what to do when a raft of illegal migrants responded to the encouragement of a softer border protection regime by showing up in Australian waters. This influx of illegal migration boats has translated into vast overcrowding on Christmas Island, which in turn, has led to break outs and riotous violence. And now, desperate to get images of a burning detention centre off our TV screens, Julia Gillard is giving us more of the same. Each illegal immigrant who is transferred to the Australian mainland sets off a green light that flashes through the global refugee grapevine. In camps throughout the world people are thinking to themselves: if they can do it, why can’t I? And as surely as night follows day, that means more boats, more boat people, and more deaths at sea. This is Einstein-ian madness, pure and simple. I wonder how many more drownings must occur before Julia Gillard musters the political courage to admit that her policies have been a deadly failure?

How many “refugees” is Jacinda Ardern prepared to let drown so she can stick it to the Aussies?

It is interesting that the left don’t really understand that people dying in the sea is a lot worse than what happens to them if they get sent to Manus Island.

