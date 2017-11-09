Is it too soon to talk about Paddles’ replacement?

Yesterday the demise of Paddles the first cat of New Zealand was the topic du jour for media everywhere. Surprisingly, Martyn Bradbury editor of the Daily Blog was keen to replace Paddles as soon as possible. Martyn showed no empathy for the beloved pet who already had over eleven thousand twitter fans. He did, however, acknowledge how useful the death of a Prime Minister’s pet can be when media attention needs to be diverted.

I cannot help but wonder if Bradbury has an alibi for the night Paddles died and if there is a suspicious dent in his car’s bonnet with a sticky piece of ginger fur still clinging to the surface?

Somehow after reading that I don’t think that pets will be lining up to replace Paddles despite the prestige of the position. Below are some possible replacements for our PM to consider.

1. First Avondale Spider of NZ “Prickles”

2. First Pig of NZ “Pork Chop”

3. First fish of NZ “Puddles”

4. First dog of NZ “Poodles”