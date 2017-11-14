Sorry leftie voters, Jacinda is about to sign that “dog” of a TPP agreement National negotiated

And it will be 99.9% the same agreement as National would have signed.

By adding the words Comprehensive Progressive in front of the Trans Pacific Partnership the leaders seem to think it’ll bring about a more watertight resolution to this long running negotiation.

When the strutting, cocky Canadian, 45-year-old Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put the frighteners on the old guard, by being a no-show at their long scheduled TPP leaders’ meeting, they were panicked, declaring the deal was dead in the water.

But there were few tears from Labour and Jacinda Ardern who earnestly insisted they’d done so much work in putting right the wrongs of the National Party when it came to negotiating the deal.

Privately they were saying that we were no worse off than we were before they started, which was a bit like National saying before the election that Labour was going to cut taxes when they hadn’t even been raised.

The issue Labour said, when Andrew Little was still running the shop, that allowing multinational companies to sue the Government was going to threaten our sovereignty, is still there but has been parked off to the side.

Nevertheless Labour will sign the deal sometime in the future saying it’d done the best it could after the dog that National left it with.