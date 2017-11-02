Stephen Franks about our productivity problem

Stephen Franks is a thinker…he’s had a think about why it is our productivity isn’t better than what it is:

I’ve been musing on the official puzzlement about our country’s woeful lack of productivity improvement. It turns out that for years our productivity has barely improved. In other words we are generating too little more per head than 20 years ago. Our GDP has grown, but disappointingly little more than population growth. We have a whole Productivity Commission to agonise over the issue. Croaking Cassandra (Michael Reddell) offered a shockingly non PC theory last year, that it could be because of excessive low quality immigration. If I correctly distil what I’ve taken from his writing it is that our natural competitive advantage has been in our high productivity rural base. Our urban lack of competitiveness (distance, inefficiency, whatever) has been subsidised by rural efficiency enabled by having few people using large areas of land.

Interesting theory, and I think it has some merit. Stephen goes further [I’ve highlighted some I’ve had some experience with and agree with]:

One can think of things that could have negated the benefits. For example: we’ve been buying capital equipment with foreigner’s savings – the same kit is available everywhere and the goods it produces have been dropping in price accordingly;

while we are not yet corrupt, our lawyers and courts have become constipated. It is too expensive to enforce simple contracts and a massively bigger legal establishment feeds off the uncertainties that come with its self-asserted discretions;

instead of upgrading tertiary staff quality and resources our “investment” in education has been diverted through free student loans to bribing more kids to eat and drink more while studying, teaching them that debt does not matter and then exporting many of the brightest and best ;

; many now going into tertiary education might be just extending their time of juvenile irresponsibility and dependency. They’d have learnt more on the job from people who do;

They’d have learnt more on the job from people who do; the international measures of ease to start a company etc do not pick up changes in the time wasted on fruitless compliance and virtue signalling that has never had proper cost-benefit assessment ;

; many health n safety measures require new supervision, and plainly pointless costs that induce worker cynicism about efficiency , and deprive ordinary workers of autonomy, initiative and personal satisfaction;

, and deprive ordinary workers of autonomy, initiative and personal satisfaction; a low jobless rate means marginal engagement of many of our most useless workers . The feral marginal workers may be nobbling the productivity of both employers and their fellow employees;

. The feral marginal workers may be nobbling the productivity of both employers and their fellow employees; the burden of dealing with “work unready” people is magnified across the economy by the steps all employers must now take to minimise exposure to our most stupid lawyers and judges. They’ve created deadweight employment costs for no benefit, even to those they claim to protect; An economist might be able to say whether any of the above are readily testable. It interests me that the Productivity Commission has shown no apparent interest in the vast increase in the proportion of our intelligent and anxious people doing ruler/lawyer/judge/police/security type work – essentially bossing other people around without any skin in the game (rulers who bear none of the costs they impose from over or under enforcing). Ordinary workers have been emasculated, to use an old term deliberately. They must work under managers terrified into generating back-covering records of close supervision. Much of it has been developed without any proven safety gain, and certainly no cost benefit evidence. For example, a recent study suggests that scaffolding costs are adding appreciably to housing costs, to stop workers falling from single story buildings, when: figures show that was a very rare risk ;

; the cost per life saved may be $180m, over 50 times what we consider the proper test for spending to make roads safer;

no account has been taken at all of the extra death and injury flowing from householders doing their own roof and wall painting work, because they can’t afford the scaffolding cost. But there may be an even more simple contributor to our sorry productivity figures. Id be interested to know if my impression chimes with what others are experiencing.

Impressive…the scaffolding costs issue is huge, that was brought on by stupid OSH regulations…those same regulations are adding huge costs to industry for no appreciable gain.

Famous photos from Lewis Hine show how we used to build skyscrapers…like the Empire State building:

No safety vests, no safety boots, no hard hats, no scaffolding, no safety netting…eating lunch on a girder…you’d think there would have been a lot of deaths…but no, Wikipedia says:

The project involved more than 3,500 workers at its peak, including 3,439 on a single day, August 14, 1930. Many of the workers were Irish and Italian immigrants, with a sizable minority of Mohawk ironworkers from the Kahnawake reserve near Montreal. According to official accounts, five workers died during the construction, although the New York Daily News gave reports of 14 deaths.

Ironically more people have died on the Empire State building than it took to construct it, from plane crashes (14), to suicides (30), and two shootings.

I think Stephen Franks has done a fine job there, it’s just a shame that our union dominated government won’t listen to one single word that he says.

-Stephen Franks