As Steve Joyce would say: The TPP agreement is pretty legal

Crisis talks among Trans Pacific Partnership ministers appear to have pulled the free trade pact back from the brink of collapse, although it still faces an uncertain future. Late on Friday Canada boycotted a meeting of leaders from the 11 nations involved, throwing the deal into disarray. But after trade ministers met, with Canada back at the table, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters on Saturday that though “clarification” was still needed it was sill alive.

It’s dead Jim, but not as we know it.

Trade Minister David Parker, who was part of the crisis meeting, said the text had been “stabilised” so there was a legal agreement about “just about all of it. The ‘just about’ could be important”.

First Vietnam, then Canada, and if it is still not able to be signed, there is at least one country holding the others up.

He said there were four provisions of the original TPP that were suspended and work needed to be done on those. The name of the agreement has also been changed from TPP to CPTPP – the comprehensive progressive TPP. Parker said it was the most comprehensive agreement when it came to labour laws, environmental standards and the right to regulate that there had ever been in a trade agreement.

Comprehensive and progressive. At least they agreed on a name change. That’s the hardest bit over with. Soon, they will all sign it in a non-binding provisional way because they can’t afford to hang around much longer and lose even more face.

– Stuff