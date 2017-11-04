On Sugar: Dr Michelle “Nanogirl” Dickinson says it’s good for all of your cells

I doubt Dickinson is in the pockets of Big Grocery, but I do know she places a high value on truth. Inconvenient to politicians health troughers alike it may be.

Although there are multiple factors that may cause cancer, last year the New England Journal of Medicine published a report showing that 13 separate cancers can be linked to being overweight or obese. Interestingly, being overweight and obese also changes the body’s management of sugar which can lead to type 2 diabetes where patients can have high blood sugar and insulin levels. This relationship between sugar and cancer is an interesting one and there are many unproven theories that relate consuming sugar to increasing cancer risk. Although research shows that higher levels of blood sugar and insulin are both linked to the risk of developing cancer, there is still no conclusive relationship between eating sugar and cancer.

Unproven theories and no conclusive relationship.

The myths around sugar and cancer stem from a few papers that show a relationship between increased sugar intake and cancer risk, but they are mostly from patients who were already overweight or obese and so may be at an increased risk already. Recently, sugar has been getting some bad press, however, sugar molecules are really important for our bodies as they are needed by our cells to obtain energy. The cells use a process called aerobic respiration to get their fuel by breaking down digested food into energy through a series of processes that require oxygen.

Sugar is, in fact, the only form the brain accepts its energy intake.

And this War on Sugar isn’t taking the side of moderation, it’s making sugar synonymous with evil. Corporate evil is driven by greed. And that’s going too far.

There is a common myth that sugar feeds cancer, the truth, however, is that sugar feeds all of our cells, both healthy and cancerous. Whether cancer is fuelled by dietary sugar or not, what we do know is that eating a diet high in sugar can lead to weight gain and it is this extra weight that has been correlated with increased cancer risk not the dietary sugar itself. As the scientists look into solutions to try and starve cancer cells by preventing the fermentation process from happening, the research is clear – one of the best things you can do to reduce your risk of cancer is to reduce your body weight, and cutting sugar is one of the easiest ways to do that.

Don’t be a fat bastard is a good start. But placing a tax on sugar makes as much sense as placing a tax on fats, salts, protein and carbohydrates. It’s not the substance that is bad for you. It is the fact you can’t stop shovelling it into your face.

The idea is they will make it too expensive for you by artificially inflating certain foods or drinks with an extra cost. When you can buy 1.25 of house brand fizzy for $0.99, I really think they are on a hiding to nothing.

There is no point taxing something where the prices are so varied that people will walk into a dairy or a service station and pay $4.00 for 600ml for the stuff, while they are sold for $1.99 for 2.25 litres elsewhere. With that sort of price variance, taxes will clearly not affect consumer behaviour.

– Michelle Dickinson, NZ Herald