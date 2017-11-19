Terrible child abuse allowed by Western country

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD preschooler in NSW has begun “transitioning” their gender before attending their first day of kindergarten, amid a wave of young children across Australia who are seeking to change sex.

The Baird government has revealed “a number of students” are transitioning their gender in primary schools. The revelation comes as referrals to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead for gender services have tripled, with one doctor saying they had “escalated rapidly” across every state. In another major children’s hospital, 250 children — some as young as three — are being assisted by the gender dysphoria unit. Psychologists yesterday questioned whether it was too young for a four-year-old to be transitioning gender.

Of course, it is too young. Even if you do not see it as child abuse arresting physical development at such a young age could prevent the child from having a successful sex-change operation when they are an adult. I read recently about a young man who had been given puberty blockers from a very young age and was told by his surgeon that the arrested development of his penis meant that there wasn’t enough of it to use to create a fake vagina. He was left looking like a woman but unable to complete the transformation because of his tiny penis.

The case emerged during an exchange at a state government budget estimates hearing that delved into the Safe Schools program. The Education Department’s deputy secretary of school operations Gregory Prior said the school had used Safe Schools resources to help teachers assist the child. “We have a number of ­students who are going through gender transition in our schools, with the youngest being a four-year-old at the moment,” he said.

This is why there has been such opposition to the so-called Safe Schools programme as it is anything but safe. The rising demand for gender services in Australia many believe can be placed squarely in the lap of the sexual activists behind the Safe Schools programme.

[…] Susan Palmer, Pastor of Open Door Community of Christ in Cranebrook — which is comprised of people from the LGBTI community — said she held concerns about children being pushed one way or the other when they were too young. Ms Palmer, who is a lesbian, said it was important kids were allowed the freedom to explore who they were. […] it is really important for children to have that freedom to explore that freedom to explore for themselves, rather than have people around them closet them or push them. “A child is heavily influenced by their caregivers, their parents and I know parents can be overly concerned and overly supportive either way and can actually coerce or influence children when what they are doing is just exploring something which is not somewhere they actually want to be heading.”

There are going to be multiple court cases in the future from Australian adults who were subjected to this medical and parental abuse as children. They will blame their parents and they will blame the medical professionals and the government that allowed these terrible things to be done to their healthy bodies.