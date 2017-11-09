The “opposition from hell”

Finlay MacDonald is also perturbed about the unprecedented goings-on in parliament.
Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition was at it again [yesterday], attempting to upset the appointment of two Labour MPs as assistant speakers, but let’s leave it as a tie for now. Because there are no real winners in this. Perception being such a large component of reality in politics, Labour came off looking naïve and subsequently disingenuous, National irksome and negative.
But taking a longer view, there was a sense – yet again – of MMP’s inevitable teething troubles. Certainly some of the reporting of these shenanigans had the usual whiff of First Past the Post histrionics – who won the fight, was it a knockout? Embarrassment aside, however, the numbers still favour the government (obviously), and National’s truculence doesn’t alter that mathematical fact.
Yet the select committee system, being one of the few safeguards against unbridled executive power, requires a degree of constructive engagement by all parties.
Prior to yesterday’s ad hoc renegotiation, National was looking at chairing five out of twelve select committees, and providing the deputy chair for another five. Eight committees would contain a balance of government and opposition MPs, with the government having a majority on the other four. Hardly the stacked deck National has claimed.
As citizens, we deserve and can only hope for better than this. MMP does not remove the combative element of politics, but it should encourage a more creative kind of conflict.
Sounds like someone saying they want the All Blacks to lose as long as they play an expansive crowd-pleasing game. It doesn’t work like that. If you have to win on penalties only, then that’s what you do.
The kind of puerile antics and bad faith displayed during the opening of this parliament suggests some of its number will have to be dragged – almost literally – kicking and screaming into this new era.
The bad faith was already there. People aren’t used to seeing it flow the other way because Labour was so very bad at it.
If this kind of “puerile antics” keeps the government off-balance, then that’s a wholly legitimate way for 45% of us to feel that the speed of destruction intended by Labour is being slowed down.
– RNZ
