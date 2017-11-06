The Political Divide

Guest Post:

My sister and I are both firmly on opposite sides of it. Before the latest change of government, we had to stop talking about politics, I was tired of being personally attacked for everything she thought the National Government were doing wrong.

The discussions had deteriorated to name calling, and being mocked for my beliefs. She would say “my sister likes Shonkey Johnkey”, and it didn’t matter how many times I stated that it was the political decisions I (mostly) supported, not the person of John Key, the same thing was said over and over. I tried to let it wash over me, not be baited by it. But I resented having to tolerate childish behaviour when what I really wanted was to have an intelligent and informed political discussion about issues that matter to me. When we were able to cut to the chase, we could both agree on what needed fixing but disagreed on how it should be fixed, and things got personal.

Labour thinks slapping a tax on water is the way to do it. In terms of policy, Labour has shown no link between the income from taxing water, the causes of our river pollution, and the outcome of cleaner rivers. I think cleaning up the waterways in NZ should be done on a regional basis, local councils are best placed to monitor water quality, and identify areas that need improvement. They are able to build relationships with businesses and farmers that are causing problems and find targeted solutions which result in better water quality. Yes, there might be financial penalties imposed or costs for the clean-up, but they will be reasonable and measured, and directly apply the solution to the local problem. Central Government should not be worrying about slime in a river in Northland, that’s a job for Local Council.

But because I say I don’t support a tax on water, and before I even get the chance to explain why or what I think would have a better outcome, I am accused of being selfish and not giving a kiwi about the environment. Presumably, because I am objecting to yet another tax. Nothing could be further from the truth, I’m proud to be a Kiwi, New Zealand is the best little country in the world to live in. But I don’t think applying a water tax is a good solution when you don’t have a plan for how it will be spent, and just because I don’t agree with it doesn’t make me selfish or a danger to other kiwis.

With the recent change of Government, I’ve gone from being mostly supportive of political decisions to open-mouthed disbelief at some of the lunacy that is delivered. Not to mention genuine worry about what is going to happen with our economy, when it is becoming each day more obvious that policies have not been costed, thought through, or worse are counter-productive. Case in point: committing to increase Police numbers by 1000 over three years while cutting back on skilled migrants. I’m trying to find a balance between expressing my dissatisfaction with each announcement without resorting to name-calling or pettiness, and it’s challenging!

Yes, I realise I am using very simplistic broad brush strokes here, but in general terms, “The Left” is tax and spend, hug the crims, while the “The Right” expects people to obey the law, pay their way, and have some personal responsibility. What about supporters of each side ? Similar brushes can be used here too. “Left” supporters resort to petty jibes and spite and while “right” supporters are open to debate, and they have a sense of humour.

When Mike Hosking was announced as the host for the Leaders Debates, lefties were outraged, and a petition to have him removed as Moderator collected 76,000 signatures. They even made an over-sized paper-mâché head to deliver the petition. Thankfully his employers were not swayed and the debate went ahead as planned. Seventy-six thousand is an awful lot of huffing and puffing that was completely baseless because once the debate was over, nobody could legitimately claim that he gave any significant advantage to either party.

In contrast, Patrick Gower hosted the second leaders’ debate, yet no-one pipped a squeak about his suitability, despite his almost sycophantic support of all things Jacinda. No petitions from the right, nobody making accusations that he might be biased or unfair. Of course not, the lefties can cope with things that are tilted, as long as they are tilted in their favour, and righties understand that the playing field is rarely even because we live in the real world.

Then there was the giant statue of Nick Smith with his pants down taking a dump, which the lefties thought was hilarious. No-one from the right whipped up a petition about it. I wonder what the reaction would be from the left if there was a similar statue of Jacinda. It would be appropriate, she’s dumping all over the economy.

I now find myself in the position of challenging decisions and questioning the numbers from the opposition benches, and I need to do that by attacking the Government, not the people that voted for them. Because I want to be bedder than that. And now that my lot aren’t in charge anymore, I’m hopeful I can resume my political relationship with my sister.