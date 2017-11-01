The shooter is in custody

Initial reports suggest five people were hurt in what police are calling an apparent road rage incident.
There has been a heavy police response to the area. Police urged people to avoid the area.
Initial reports suggest a truck drove onto the bike path, hitting multiple people. Initial reports suggested shots had been fired.
Video from the scene showed several mangled bicycles along the bike path.
For now, this is reported as “road rage”
The shooter exited the truck looking for someone who he felt had done him wrong.
This is all early in a developing situation so things may and perhaps will change.
Live coverage: https://www.facebook.com/CBSNewYork/videos/10155426032074024/
Preliminary report: 2 dead, 3 hurt. Terrorism not yet ruled out, but road rage currently suggested most likely.
