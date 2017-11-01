They’ll blame this government, not the last, for this cock up

When National stupidly leaked Winston Peters pension details, little did they know they were sitting on a landmine.

That landmine just blew up:

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is not the only person to have been overpaid on their superannuation.

A total of 52,525 overpayments above what people eligible for on their superannuation or veteran’s pension were made in the year to June 30, 2017, new figures show.

In August, it was revealed Peters had received higher superannuation payments than he was entitled to for seven years. He was required to pay back $18,000.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) figures show that over the past five years, the number of people being overpaid had increased from 35,101 to more than 50,000.

MSD did not release the total cost of the overpayments.

The maximum value overpaid in the year to June 30 was $207,139 and the average value of the overpayments in the 2017 year was $625.

There were about 700,000 pensioners in New Zealand, according to MSD.