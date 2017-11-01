They’ll blame this government, not the last, for this cock up

When National stupidly leaked Winston Peters pension details, little did they know they were sitting on a landmine.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is not the only person to have been overpaid on their superannuation.
A total of 52,525 overpayments above what people eligible for on their superannuation or veteran’s pension were made in the year to June 30, 2017, new figures show.
In August, it was revealed Peters had received higher superannuation payments than he was entitled to for seven years. He was required to pay back $18,000.
The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) figures show that over the past five years, the number of people being overpaid had increased from 35,101 to more than 50,000.
MSD did not release the total cost of the overpayments.
The maximum value overpaid in the year to June 30 was $207,139 and the average value of the overpayments in the 2017 year was $625.
There were about 700,000 pensioners in New Zealand, according to MSD.
Winston Peters properly paid his overpayment back. I expect that he will assume other pensioners will copy his perfect example and pay back their over payments.
Of course there is a wrinkle.
Taxes are up, rates are up, house values are about to go down and now this government is going to say please pay back what we gave you in error.
The grumpy pensioners will rebel, and they will blame, not the former government, they will blame this one because that is who is coming for their money.
Oh dear.
-Fairfax
