Thirty years ago Prince Charles was fooled by Islamic propaganda: Has anything changed?

“It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”

In 1986 the Muslim Arabs told Prince Charles three key lies during his tour of the non-Jewish parts of the Middle East.

The Islamic Arab conquest of Israel was peaceful and the Jews just gave up their land willingly;

Jews expressing Judaism don’t need self-determination and can live as dhimmi slaves;

Muslim rulers will respect the “rights” of Jews and “protect” them.

Foolish Charles swallowed the propaganda lock stock and barrel as can be seen in his letter below.

If you swallow those three lies, and throw in a belief in the central thesis of “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” (and by extension Hitler’s Mein Kampf): there is a powerful “Jewish Lobby” directing events, then you arrive at a belief that Jews shouldn’t have taken back our ancient, indigenous homeland. That’s what Charles is saying in his letter. […] It is the aspect of blaming the victim of aggression for that aggression that is most telling: […] He’s blaming Jews for the violence perpetrated against them by Arabs. Is he calling the “influx of foreign European Jews” the cause of terrorism? I think so. This is like blaming Rotherham schoolgirls for being raped by Muslim men.

I wonder if Charles has changed his views now that British citizens are regular targets of Islamic terrorism. Who I wonder does he blame for the terror attacks on British soil? Does he “appreciate” the views of Muslim activist and convicted criminal Anjem Choudary who proposed converting Buckingham Palace into a mosque? What did he think of Choudary’s vision of a future where the Queen his mother would be forced to wear a Burka? Will Charles be happy to be a royal Dhimmi?

[…] This letter is over thirty years old. The problem is that the general feeling toward Israel in the UK has got considerably worse since then. The infection of the UK media by this Islamic narrative that Jews don’t belong in our homeland has been massive. As I saw at Associated Press TV News in Camden and we see throughout UK media, the “Arab narrative” is pushed hard and constantly. When one takes into account the Prince’s hugely positive views toward Islam (which the Daily Mail summarises quite well), one can’t help but fear for the future of the UK under his reign. Will he one day oversee the conversion of the UK to a dhimmi Muslim state arguing that native Britains hostility to Islam is the reason for Islamic terror in the UK? We can only hope his reign is brief (or non-existent) and power passes swiftly to his son because this man will only lead the UK to disaster.

-israellycool.com