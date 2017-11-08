Tim Murphy is taking his legal papers too lightly

Ex-editor of the NZ Herald and now a glorified blogger pretending he is above everything through decency and skills was served with court documents yesterday.

Winston Peters’ lawyers signed papers seeking legal action against National leader Bill English and three of his ministers the day before the election was even held. His action – which also seeks journalists’ phone and email records over the disclosure he was overpaid superannuation for seven years – was set before Peters received his seven percent of the vote and then entered supposedly good faith negotiations with both the National and Labour parties. He chose Labour, ousted National and now serves members of its negotiating team with legal action. His papers even note that these National ministers were not acting in a ministerial capacity, in the matters that he is seeking documents over, and now have no access to state funds to defend themselves. The case, if it becomes a case, appears to be over a breach of privacy. His lawyer Brian Henry signed on September 22 the application to force English, Steven Joyce, Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley, plus English’s former chief of staff Wayne Eagleson to provide documents as did one of Peters’ solicitors Clifton Killip Lyon on a separate affidavit. His lawyers told the High Court they could not formulate their legal action without access to whatever documents the nine listed defendants – including this writer – might possess. And they say some of the defendants might have no “tortious liability” in any case.

Yep. It’s called third-party discovery. Lovely thing. You either roll over, or you can spend the blunt end of $10k preparing a 10-page affidavit just to start the fight. Are we still laughing?

When you are gainfully employed and protected by the company lawyers, it’s de rigueur to think these things are fun distractions. But once they come for self-employed hacks like me, take my word for it, the laughing stops very soon after your lawyer says he needs another $10k.

The application is in the hand of Peters’ longtime lawyer, Henry, fresh from representing the Whaleoil blogger, Cameron Slater in a defamation action. (Incidentally, Peters denied to Newsroom during the election campaign that he had any “arrangement” with Whaleoil over another matter.)

Could not help himself. Had to have a smear at me somewhere. I echo Winston Peters’ denial: there is no “arrangement” between Winston Peters and myself.

But it is stupid stuff like that which will see you in a potentially costly battle that even your friends don’t like to be part of anymore. I note your benefactor thinks it’s all quite funny still too.

In case you haven’t noticed, lawfare has hit the media. First, they came for this dirty, despicable blogger, and you laughed and applauded as you saw him suffer. You took joy from the courts taking his rights away, as these same rights would never be removed from “real” journalists like you. And then one day…

If Murphy thinks he has “protection” under the much-discussed “Journalists cannot be compelled to reveal their sources lark”, he has a reality check coming his way in the form of a legal two by four hitting him in the face.

The court will insist he coughs all of it up, with a few suitable redactions to pay tribute to S68 of the Evidence Act, but mostly leaving all sources exposed due to discovery extending beyond just that one journalist.

The court case will continue to pretend not to know who “the source” is. And yet everyone knows it can only be one person. No balance of probabilities required.

And Mr Murphy may think he should defend his journalistic honour. Perhaps his benefactor will be happy to throw a few more grand at it for the sake of journalism in New Zealand.

The lawyers will pay for their cars, their baches and the holidays with their mistresses before you end up having any satisfaction of getting “justice”.

Murphy is now advised by someone experienced at this, me, to smarten up, stop acting like a teenager and shut up. Trivialising the whole process on Twitter may get you street cred. Outlining all the details online mocking the litigant may seem to be fun. But it will cost you another $5,000 in court to explain why you felt it necessary to publicly speculate about a court case you are personally involved with.

Because everything you write is now monitored and captured for possible auxiliary use.

Lyon and Henry have been instructed by Peters “to identify and sue” those responsible, once they have any information that can help them finalise their “pleadings”. Newsroom is unlikely to be able to assist them.

That’s not a categorical “won’t” then.

And that’s where the legal wedge will go in.

– Newsroom