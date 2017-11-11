Treasury has doubts about Labour’s housing plans

Richard Harman at Politik reports:

[B]uried within the Bank’s Monetary Policy Statement were some serious questions about the direction the Government is going in.

Most notably it cast doubt on the effects of the proposal to build 10,000 new houses a year — the so-called programme.

“Our working assumption is that the programme gradually scales up over time to a pace of 10,000 houses per year by the end of the projection horizon,” says the report.

“ Given existing pressure on resources in the construction sector, the aggregate boost to construction activity from this policy will depend on how resources are allocated to public and private sector activities.

“The Government intends to introduce a ‘KiwiBuild visa’ to support the supply of labour to high-need construction related trades.

“While accompanying policy initiatives may alleviate capacity constraints to some extent, our working assumption is that around half of the proposed increase will be offset by a reduction in private sector activity. “

In other words, the Banks the Government will end up adding only a net 5000 houses to the total stock each year rather than the 10,000 it is claiming.