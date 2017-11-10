Trevor Mallard makes a great start as Speaker

I’ve got to say, after reviewing Question Time video, that I am impressed with the start Trevor Mallard has made as Speaker.

Seriously. He was very good.

In Question 1 he smacked the government twice and gave additional questions to the Opposition. The Government would have been very displeased at that since the Opposition has plenty enough questions as it is.

Rt Hon Bill English: What is the appropriate measure—[Interruption] Mr SPEAKER: Order! Sorry, I’m just going to start right now. Who is the member who interjected then? Right, there’s an additional question to the Opposition. […] Rt Hon Bill English: Does the Government stand by—[Interruption] Mr SPEAKER: Order! The chief Government whip, I think, interjected, or someone around her did. There is a further supplementary to the Opposition.

In Question 2 he put Chris Hipkins in his place nicely.

Hon Chris Hipkins: I raise a point of order, Mr Speaker. Earlier on, you awarded additional supplementary questions to the Opposition for Government interjection during their questions. Just a point of clarification on your earlier—well, actually, no, a question: does that apply when interjections are made by members of the same party during questions, as we had just before? Mr SPEAKER: Yes, it does, but I think, as the Minister is aware, I am slightly deaf in my left ear, so I didn’t hear any interjections.

In Question 3, apart from getting Simon Bridges name wrong he didn’t put up with his silliness either.

In Question 5 Mallard was smacking around David Seymour for silliness as well until Kris Faafoi opened his gob and then Seymour ended up with what he wanted in the first place.

David Seymour: Supplementary? Mr SPEAKER: No. The member’s having a good go. He gets two in a week, but not in a week that’s only got one question day. So you can’t transfer your question from Tuesday, because Tuesday wasn’t a question day. David Seymour: I raise a point of order, Mr Speaker. I seek your guidance. Surely this week the House has sat three times and all members on this side of the House have been disappointed to have only one question time, but if we can at least use our allocated questions we will be OK. Mr SPEAKER: I’m sure that that argument would be supported by the Green Party and New Zealand First, but it’s not going to happen. You’re not going to get all your questions for a week in the one day. I think I’ve been pretty generous with the member as to the arrangements that he’s got, and I wouldn’t push it if I was him. You might be able to, over time, negotiate with some friends. Hon Chris Hipkins: I raise a point of order, Mr Speaker. I know the general practice is to notify you of question transfers before they happen. Can I indicate that I would be happy to offer one of the Labour Party’s supplementary questions to Mr Seymour. Mr SPEAKER: Would the member like one of the Labour Party’s supplementaries? David Seymour: Oh, yes, I would. [Interruption] Mr SPEAKER: Order! Hon Kris Faafoi: Where’s your friends, David? David Seymour: Well, you find friends in the most unexpected places. Mr SPEAKER: Was that you, Mr Faafoi? Hon Kris Faafoi: Yes, it was. Mr SPEAKER: Well, Mr Seymour gets an extra supplementary.

In Question 6 he told Phil Twyford that he should stop being cute with his answers.

Hon PHIL TWYFORD: I generally agree with that person. But I will say this: this Government agrees with Ken Shirley of the Road Transport Forum, who said, “The East-West Link in its last iteration was very expensive and we probably need to look at something with lesser expense”. He also said that the Road Transport Forum— Mr SPEAKER: No; I think that’s enough. I probably was being a bit kind to the member letting him go on after his first clause. Hon Judith Collins: Has he advised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that her publicly pre-empting the decision of the board of inquiry—by doing that she has opened up the Crown to potentially massive claims? Hon PHIL TWYFORD: I am sure that the considerable legal expertise of the member would allow her to understand that the board of inquiry is a Resource Management Act process designed to make decisions on the resource consent for the project. The board of inquiry has nothing to say about the economic merits or economic value of the project, and is not a substitute for a decision by the Government on whether to go ahead with the project or not. Hon Judith Collins: I raise a point of order, Mr Speaker. The question was pretty clear: has he given this advice to the Prime Minister? He either has or he hasn’t. Can he please answer it? Mr SPEAKER: And I think, for the third time today, I am going to say that both the asker of the question and I know what the answer is.

In Question 8 the smart arsery of Shane Jones got him in trouble:

Hon Simon Bridges: Can he confirm the fund and its $1 billion allocated every year will all be new funding rather than from existing funding? Hon SHANE JONES: The full structure and character of the fund— Hon Steven Joyce: Ha, ha! Hon SHANE JONES: Mr Speaker, can you tell “Slim Shady” with the bald head to keep quiet? Mr SPEAKER: Order! I’m going to ask the member now to withdraw and apologise. And the member probably shouldn’t use that expression, with the member in front of him and with me. Hon SHANE JONES: For any offence caused to the music industry— Mr SPEAKER: No. Hon SHANE JONES: —or to the member, I apologise. Mr SPEAKER: No. The member will withdraw and apologise. Hon SHANE JONES: I withdraw and apologise. Mr SPEAKER: Has the member finished his answer? Hon SHANE JONES: Ah, hmm. The full character and structure of the fund will be worked through and be made available when the Budget Policy Statement is announced. Hon Simon Bridges: I raise a point of order, Mr Speaker. I’m simply asking a straightforward question about whether it’s new funding. I mean, I don’t even think that has been addressed. Mr SPEAKER: I’m going to let the member have another go. Hon Simon Bridges: Thank you, sir. Can he confirm the fund and its $1 billion allocated every year will all be new funding, rather than from existing funding?

In Question 9 it was Jan Logie’s turn to cop some flak for inept patsy questions:

Jan Logie: How did the previous National Government undermine DOC’s role as nature’s primary defender? Mr SPEAKER: Sorry, can the member repeat the question, just so I can—? Jan Logie: What evidence has the Minister seen that shows DOC’s role as nature’s primary— Mr SPEAKER: Order! Part of the problem I have is that Amy Adams twice interjected: once the first time, and then the second time. What I’m going to do is ask the member to ask the question as she originally asked it, so I will then make a judgment as to whether it’s within the Standing Orders or not. Jan Logie: How did the previous National Government undermine DOC’s role as nature’s primary defender? Mr SPEAKER: My view is that that is something that the Minister has no responsibility for. Jan Logie: May I rephrase that? Mr SPEAKER: No. Jan Logie: I raise a point of order, Mr Speaker. I guess I have a question of consistency and leniency to the Opposition on a previous, similar issue. Mr SPEAKER: It might seem a little bit unfair, and I can understand the member’s point of view there, but I think the difference is that in this particular case, members who are supporting the Government have quite a lot more resources and quite a lot more opportunity to be properly prepared. The member herself has had much more experience in recent years asking supplementary questions than Mr Bridges has, and therefore I was treating him a little more like I would a newer member.

On his first full day as Speaker I am very pleased to see that Trevor Mallard is taking a very considered and fair approach, more in the style of Lockwood Smith than David Carter or truly dreadful Margaret Wilson. There are even shades of Jonathan Hunt.

Credit where credit is due, let’s hope he can continue in this manner and I think parliament will once again be very fair and entertaining at the same time.

-Parliament