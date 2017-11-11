Trump celebrated as the most Pro-life modern president in history

President Trump’s actions will undoubtedly save the lives of countless, unwanted, unborn children.

In enacting the policy, Trump also expanded it by directing the Secretary of State to ensure the ban on taxpayer funds for overseas abortions is in place across most U.S. global health programs that provide assistance.

Within days after his inauguration, Trump reinstated the “Mexico City Policy,” one that prohibits any non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that receive U.S. aid from performing and promoting abortion overseas.

One year after his election to the presidency, national pro-life leaders are praising Donald Trump for his clarity and leadership in protecting unborn babies and their mothers from abortion. “President Trump has been the most pro-life president in modern history, slashing the Mexico City Policy shortly after taking office, which sent millions of taxpayer dollars overseas to pay for abortions,” Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America, tells Breitbart News.

Nance lists more of Trump’s pro-life accomplishments:

His nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court is a pro-life appointment that will have ramifications long after President Trump leaves office. He has also stacked the Department of Health & Human Services with pro-life warriors who are already making positive differences for the protection of the unborn. He has picked individuals to advise him who have solid pro-life credentials, such as Vice President Mike Pence and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. He has kept – and I will believe will continue to keep – the promises he made to pro-lifers during the campaign of signing into law a ban on 20-week abortions and ultimately defunding Planned Parenthood, with the help of supposedly pro-life Congressmen and women.

[…] While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump promised his base he would fulfill four pro-life promises:

Nominating pro-life justices to the U.S. Supreme Court

Signing into law the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would end painful late-term abortions nationwide

nationwide Defunding Planned Parenthood as long as they continue to perform abortions and reallocating their funding to community health centers that provide comprehensive health care for women

Making the Hyde Amendment permanent law to protect taxpayers from having to pay for abortions

Though Planned Parenthood has yet to have the bulk of its taxpayer funding eliminated, in April Trump signed a resolution that overturned former President Barack Obama’s end-of-tenure rule that forced states to provide family planning grants under Title X to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

Beyond these promises, however, the president has also encouraged a pro-life culture through some key appointments in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS),

[…] Last month, Trump also officially reversed the Obama administration’s HHS contraceptive mandate for employers with religious and moral objections. The provision forced most employers to provide free birth control, sterilization procedures, and abortion-inducing drugs to employees through health insurance plans.

Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, has been a member of Trump’s Catholic Advisory Group. He tells Breitbart News the president’s team has followed through with its promise that Trump “would do everything that past pro-life presidents have done, ‘and more,’” and is on course to “put America back on the solid foundation of her founding principles.”

Pavone explains Trump has taken “very measurable and tangible executive actions to advance the rights of the unborn […]

He observes as well the president’s support for the pro-life provisions in the GOP tax bill, in which the “unborn child … at any stage of development who is carried in the womb” is recognized as eligible for a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan.