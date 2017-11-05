Trump twitter account removed, Newshub wets its pants

Unfortunately for Newshub it was only temporary.

“The person who briefly deactivated US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was not employed by the company, according to a report. The New York Times, citing two people briefed on the matter, said the culprit – hailed as a hero by many on social media – was a contractor.”

Hailed as a hero. They’re not even trying to be impartial.

“There have been calls for Mr Trump to be banned from the site, with critics saying his provoking of North Korean leader Kim Jung-un could result in nuclear war. In August, former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson started a GoFundMe fundraising campaign, so she could buy Twitter and kick Mr Trump off it.” […] “So far, she has raised US$89,350 of the US$1 billion she says she needs.”

Lolz. Then again the way Twitter is going she could probably buy it for less than 90K in a few years.

But note the rationale. Someone says something someone else deems dangerous and so they must be shut down. But to paraphrase the Donald, his are only words, Kim Jung-un’s are actual real-life missiles flying over Japan.

“Mr Trump has more than 41 million followers on Twitter, though about 40 percent of those aren’t real people, according to twitteraudit.com.”

Can’t resist one final dig.

-Newshub

This post was written by Intern Staff