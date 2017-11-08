One of these stories is true. One is false. Can you work out which is which?

Ashley Graham was honored with the “Model Of The Year” award on Thursday night at the annual Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards, cementing an unhealthy lifestyle as a style of choice for women. Graham, who has recently taken pop culture by storm, seemingly won the award because she is plus size.

True or false?

The Fields Medal is often described as the “Nobel Prize of Mathematics” and for a long time was regarded as the most prestigious award in the field of mathematics. Unlike the Nobel Prize, however, the Fields Medal is only awarded every four years and this year it went to six year old Amy De blois.

De blois, who has can solve complex sums seemingly won the award because of a gender and age imbalance in the math world.

True or False?

While both stories are pretty ridiculous the true story is the first one. Being overweight is no longer a barrier to being a top model apparently. Of course, we all know that it is just virtue signalling to give a fat model the award because the rest of the world’s models have to starve themselves practically anorexic in order to find work. If fat women were really the epitome of beauty then we wouldn’t have skinny mannequins in clothes shops and skinny models inside every magazine.

Graham, who is 5ft 9″ and 170lbs, has a BMI of 25.1. This means she is overweight according to the CDC. However, Graham doesn’t see a problem with this, in fact, she believes it is “awful” that overweight women are placed into the plus-size category, even though being ‘curvy’ is the “average size.” She isn’t wrong. According to the CDC, 70.7% of adults over the age of 20 were overweight in 2014. The CDC also explains that being overweight increases the risk of a number of health conditions, including: Coronary heart disease

Type 2 diabetes

Cancers (endometrial, breast, and colon)

High blood pressure

Lipid disorders (for example, high total cholesterol or high levels of triglycerides)

Stroke

Liver and Gallbladder disease

Sleep apnea and respiratory problems

Osteoarthritis (a degeneration of cartilage and its underlying bone within a joint)

Gynecological problems (abnormal periods, infertility)

-Milo